Q-Rico Latin Restaurant

Appetizers

Pasteles en Hoja

$4.75

Relleno de Yucca

$2.50

Relleno de Papa

$2.50

Pastelito de Pollo

$3.00

Pastelito de Carne

$3.00

Pastelito de Queso

$3.00

Pastelito de Camaron/Shrimp Patty

$4.00

Shrimp Patty

Tostones con chicharron y guacamole

$12.95

Tostones con Longaniza y guacamole

$12.95

Mofonguitos de Pollo/Bistec

$12.50

Chicken Dinners

Dinner Grilled Chicken/Pollo ala Parilla

$15.95

Dinner Boneless Fried Chicken

$15.95

Dinner Bone-in Chicken

$17.95

Dinner Breaded Chicken Breast

$16.95

Dinner Chicken Parmesan

$18.95

Family Combos

#1 Family Combo Whole Chicken

$25.95

#2 Family Combo Chicharron de Pollo sin hueso

$26.95

#3 Family Combo (3) Chuletas Frita/Pork Chops

$25.95

#4 Family Combo Costillas de Cerdo/Ribs

$26.95

#5 Family Combo Pepper Steak

$26.95

#6 Family Combo Pescado Frito

$27.95

#7 Family Combo Pernil

$25.95

#8 Family Combo Carne Gusada

$25.95

#9 Family Combo Chicharron de Pollo con hueso

$25.95

Fish/Shrimp Dinner

Dinner Salmon

$21.95

Dinner Pargo Frito/Red Snapper

$21.95

Dinner Filet de Pescado/ Fish Filet

$17.95

Dinner Shrimp Garlic Sauce/Al ajillo

$17.95

Dinner Shrimp Enchilado

$17.95

Dinner bacalao/ Codfish

$17.95

Dinner Camarones Frito/ Fried Shrimp

$17.95

Mexican

Single taco ( Chicken/Beef/ Pork/Vegetarian)

$4.50

Single taco (Fish/Shrimp)

$5.00

Single taco Birria

$5.00

(3) Tacos (Chicken/Beef/Pork/Vegetarian)

$11.95

(3) Tacos (Fish/Shrimp)

$13.95

(3) Tacos Birria

$13.95

Burrito (Chicken/Beef/Pork/Vegetarian)

$11.95

Burrito ( Fish/Shrimp)

$13.95

Burrito ( Birria)

$13.95

Quesadilla (Chicken/Beef/Pork/Vegetarian)

$11.95

Quesadilla ( Fish/Shrimp)

$13.95

Quesadilla ( Birria)

$13.95

Crispy Tortilla Bowl (Chicken/Beef/Pork/Vegetarian)

$11.95

Crispy Tortilla Bowl (Fish/Shrimp)

$13.95

Crispy Tortilla Bowl (Birria)

$13.95

Rice Bowl (Chicken/Beef/Pork/Vegetarian)

$11.95

Rice Bowl (Fish/Shrimp)

$13.95

Rice Bowl (Birria)

$13.95

Ramen

$11.95

Flautas (Cheese)

$11.95

Flautas ( Chicken/Beef)

$12.95

Enchiladas Chicken

$13.95

Enchiladas Cheese

$12.95

Mofonguitos (Chic/Beef/Pork/Veg)

$11.95

Mofonguito (Shrimp/Fish)

$13.95

Nachos (Cheese)

$9.95

Nachos (Chic/Beef/Pork/Veg)

$11.95

Nachos (Fish/Shrimp)

$13.95

Fajitas (Chic/Beef/Pork/Veg)

$12.95

Fajitas (Shrimp/Fish)

$14.95

Mexican Torta (Chic/Beef/Pork/Veg)

$9.95

MexicanTorta (Shrimp/Fish)

$11.95

Mex Burger Puebla

$8.95

Mex Burger Cholula

$8.95

Mex Burger Monterey

$8.95

Mex Burger Tulcingo

$8.95

Mex Burger Viva Veggies

$8.95

Mex Burger Beyond Burger

$11.95

Sm Guacamole 4 oz

$3.95

Med Guacamole 10 oz

$6.95

Lg Guacamole 16 oz

$10.95

Sm Pico de Gallo 4 oz

$2.95

Med Pico de Gallo 10

$3.95

Lg Pico de Gallo 16 Oz

$5.95

Mexican Street Corn

$4.95

Mofongo

Mofongo Plain

$7.95

Mofongo de Chicharron de Puerco/Pork

$11.95

Mofongo de Pernil/Roast Pork

$11.95

Mofongo de Pollo/Chicken

$11.95

Mofongo de Queso/Cheese

$11.95

Mofongo de Chicharron de Pollo

$12.95

Mofongo de Chicharron de Pollo sin hueso

$13.95

Pasta

Penne Alla Vodka

$11.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.95

Steak Dinners

Dinner Bistec Encebollado

$17.95

Dinner Bistec Pepper Steak

$17.95

Dinner Churrasco

$24.95

Dinner Masita de Res/Fried Beef Strips

$17.95

Pork Dinners

Dinner Chuleta Frita

$16.95

Dinner Masita de Cerdo/Pork Chunks

$16.95

Dinner Pernil/Roast Pork

$16.95

Dinner Chuleta Ahumada/Smoked Pork Chop

$16.95

Surf & Turf Dinners

Dinner Mar Y Tierra/Surf & Turf

$29.95

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken Only

$15.00

Salads

Sm Green Salad

$3.95

Lg Green Salad

$6.95

Sm Potatoe Salad

$3.95

Lg Potatoe Salad

$5.95

Sm Avocado Salad

$5.95

Lg Avocado Salad

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Sm Shrimp Salad

$9.95

Lg Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Salad Bar

Salad bar-4 Choices 1 Protein

$7.99

Salad bar-6 Choices 1 Protein

$9.99

Sandwiches

Sandwich Cuban

$9.95

Sandwich Ham & Cheese/Jamon Queso

$8.95

Sandwich Bistec/Steak

$9.95

Sandwich Lechon/ Pernil

$9.95

Sandwich Pollo/ Chicken

$8.95

Sandwich Fish/Pescado

$9.95

Side Orders

Small Arroz

$3.00

Large Arroz

$5.95

Small Moro

$3.95

Large Moro

$6.95

Small Habichuela

$2.00

Large Habichuela

$3.95

Small Maduro

$3.95

Large Maduro

$6.95

Small Tostones

$3.95

Large Tostones

$6.95

Small French Fries

$3.95

Large French Fries

$6.95

Small Yucca/Guinetos

$3.95

Large Yucca/Guinetos

$6.95

Small Vegetable

$3.95

Large Vegetable

$6.95

Whole Avocado Sliced

$4.95

Side Mac Sm

$2.95

Side Mac Lrg

$4.95

Mash Potatoes Sm

$3.95

Mash Potatoes Lrg

$4.95

Soup

Soup

$5.95+

Seafood or Fish Soup

$6.95+

Cold Beverage

Can Soda

$1.25

Bottle Soda

$2.50

Sm Bottle Water

$1.50

Lg Bottle Water

$2.50

Sm Essential Water

$1.95

Lg Essential Water

$3.95

Snapple

$2.50

Gatorade

$2.50

Malta/Country Club

$2.50

Jarritos/ Mexican Coke

$2.50

Sm Iced Coffee

$2.50

Large Iced Coffee

$3.50

Two Liter Soda

$4.00

Hot Beverage

Sm Coffee/Tea

$1.50

Med Coffee/Tea

$2.00

Lg Coffee/Tea

$2.50

Sm Hot Chocolate

$1.75

Lg Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Juice Bar

Sm Juice Orange/Carrot/Beet 16 oz

$5.99

Med Juice Orange/Carrot/Beet 20 oz

$6.99

Lg Juice Orange/Carrot/Beet 24 oz

$7.99

Sm Jugos Tropicales 16 oz

Med Jugos Tropicales 20 oz

Lg Jugos Tropicales 24 oz

Sm Fresh Press Juice 16 oz

$6.99

Med Fresh Press Juice 20 oz

$7.99

Lg Fresh Press Juice 24 oz

$8.99

Sm Smoothie 16 oz

$6.99

Med Smoothie 20 oz

$7.99

Lg Smoothie 24 oz

$8.99

Acai Bowl

$8.99

Spanish Breakfast

2 Golpes

$6.95

3 Golpes

$8.95

Mangu, Salami, Fried Cheese, Egg

4 Golpes

$11.95

Avena Dominicana

$2.50+

Mexican Egg Quesadilla

$7.95

Huevos Rancheros

$9.95

Egg Burrito

$6.95

Taco Breakfast

$6.95

Chilaquiles w/ Huevos

$9.95

Enchilada w/ Huevos

$9.95

Breakfast Mofonguitos

$7.95

American Breakfast

Egg Sandwich

Egg Platter

Omelet

Pancakes/French Toast

$6.95

Oatmeal

$4.25

Grits

$4.25

Grilled Cheese

$4.95

BLT

$6.95

Bagels/Rolls

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
