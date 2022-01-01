Restaurant header imageView gallery

Q Smokehouse

1,657 Reviews

$$

300 South Pine Avenue

Long Beach, CA 90802

Order Again

Popular Items

Q's Smokehouse Wings
The Ribs Half Rack
2 Meats

Starter

Tru Texas Hot Link

Tru Texas Hot Link

$10.00

Snappy hot link served with stone ground sweet mustard

Crispy Onion Straws

Crispy Onion Straws

$10.00Out of stock

Thinly sliced onions dredged in spiced flour and deep fried to delicious perfection and served with BBQ Ranch

Q's Smokehouse Wings

Q's Smokehouse Wings

$15.00

Smoked to perfection, Fried crispywith a sprinkle of dry rub

Competition Style Burnt Ends

Competition Style Burnt Ends

$15.00

Double smoked with Q's signature rub and sweet & spicy BBQ sauce

Q's Signature Southern Fried Catfish

Q's Signature Southern Fried Catfish

$15.00

A combination of cornmeal, cajun spices, hot sauce and a touch of lemon are a perfect combination for this fried southern classic

BBQ Nachos

BBQ Nachos

$15.00

Fresh made tortilla chips with house smoked cheddar, bison chili, shredded lettuce,pico de gallo, jalepenos and sour cream

Rib Tips

Rib Tips

$20.00

A pound of seasoned rib tips served with pickled onionsand buffalo chili sauce for dipping

Q's Sample Platter

Q's Sample Platter

$26.00

Onion strings,chicken tenders, southern fried catfish, rib tips, smoked wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with house-made sauces for dipping

Grandmothers Cornbread
$11.00

Grandmothers Cornbread

$11.00

Soups and Salads

Fiesta Salad

Fiesta Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Fresh greens, tossed with smoked cheddar, cilantro, roasted corn, tomato, black beans, tortilla strips, andlime chipotle rance. Your choice of pork or BBQ pulled chicken

Q's BBQ Salad

Q's BBQ Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Crisp assorted greens, house smoked cheddar, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved red onions, topped with diced bacon and cornbread croutons, tossed in BBQ ranch dressing. Your choice of pork, brisket or BBQ pulled chicken

Chicken Caesar Salad

Chicken Caesar Salad

$16.00Out of stock

Crisp Romain lettuce tossed in a ceaser dressing and topped with grilled marinated chicken breast and cornbread croutons

Q's Signature Bison Chili

Q's Signature Bison Chili

$11.00

A blend of tender bison, chiles, peppers, onions and garlic. Topped with smoked cheddar and sour cream.

Sandwiches and Burgers

Sliced Brisket

Sliced Brisket

$16.00

Rubbed with Q's signature rub, cracked black pepper and brown sugar

The Hot Hen

The Hot Hen

$15.00

Pulled chicken, smoked cheddar, jalapenos, and Q's hot sauce

Pork Belly Sliders (3)

Pork Belly Sliders (3)

$17.00Out of stock

100% ground pork belly patty, jack cheese, coleslaw, pickled onions and a drizzle of Q's Hot BBQ

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$15.00

12 hour smoked pork, pulled and topped with slaw and pickles

Louisiana Chicken

Louisiana Chicken

$16.00Out of stock

Marinated grilled chicken breast with pepper jack cheese and fried onion straws topped with jalapenos and Q-moulade sauce

Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Marinated grilled chicken breast with crisp lettuce and tomato

Double-Stacked Classic Cheeseburger

Double-Stacked Classic Cheeseburger

$15.00

2 premium ground beef patties, stacked with smoked cheddar, shaved red onions, lettuce and tomatoes

Double-Stacked Butcher's Burger

Double-Stacked Butcher's Burger

$17.00

Beef and pork belly burger, stacked with smoked cheddar , jalapeno bacon, pulled pork, lettuce, tomato and Q's sweet & spicy BBQ sauce

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$16.00Out of stock

2 premium ground beef patties, stacked with Q's original BBQ sauce, jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon and onion straws

Tacos

Q's BBQ Tacos

Q's BBQ Tacos

$15.00

Six-inch flour tortilla filled with our very best BBQ. Choice of any two BBQ tacos served with lime wedge and tortilla chips. Brisket, jalapeno pickled onions, pico de gallo, jalapeno slivers and fresh cilantro. Pork, pineapple, pico de gallo, jalapeno slivers and fresh cilantro. Catfish, Q-moulade, pico de gallo, jalapeno slivers and fresh cilantro

Que Plates

1/2 Chicken Roasted or BBQ

1/2 Chicken Roasted or BBQ

$17.00

1/2 chicken, two side dishes and corn bread

2 Meats

2 Meats

$25.00

Choice of two meats, two side dishes and corn bread

Add Meat

$8.00
Baby and Meat

Baby and Meat

$30.00
Brisket Plate

Brisket Plate

$24.00

1/2 pound of brisket, two side dishes and corn bread

Pork Plate

Pork Plate

$18.00

1/2 pound of pork, two side dishes and corn bread

Rib Tips

Rib Tips

$22.00

Rib tips, two side dishes and corn bread

Southern Fried Catfish

Southern Fried Catfish

$18.00

Catfish, two side dishes and corn bread

St. Louis and Meat

St. Louis and Meat

$28.00

Choice of meat, two side dishes and corn bread

The Ribs Full Rack

The Ribs Full Rack

$35.00

choice of ribs, two side dishes and corn bread

The Ribs Half Rack

The Ribs Half Rack

$28.00

choice of ribs, two side dishes and corn bread

Tru Texas Hot Link

Tru Texas Hot Link

$18.00

Hot link, two side dishes and corn bread

Vegetarian's Last Stand

Faux "Pork" Sliders

Faux "Pork" Sliders

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked Jackfruit sliders topped with coleslaw, pickled onions, white BBQ sauce and Q's hot sauce

Q's Kicken Salad

Q's Kicken Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Crisp assorted greens, mixed veggies, tomatoes, smoked cheddar, cornbread croutons, tossed in Q's special dressing and topped with smoked jackfruit

Roasted Veggie Tacos

Roasted Veggie Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Roasted mushroom, corn, red and poblano peppers, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cilantro and drizzled with white BBQ sauce.

Family Style

Pitmaster Full Smoke

Pitmaster Full Smoke

$95.00

Full rack, whole chicken, 2 hot links, sidewinder fries, coleslaw, bourbon baked beans and corn bread

Pitmaster Half Smoke

Pitmaster Half Smoke

$50.00

Half rack, 1/2 chicken, hot link, sidewinder fries, coleslaw, bourbon baked beans and corn bread

Full Slab St Louis
$28.00

Full Slab St Louis

$28.00
Half Slab St. Louis
$21.00

Half Slab St. Louis

$21.00
Full Slab Baby Backs
$30.00

Full Slab Baby Backs

$30.00
Half Slab Baby Backs
$23.00

Half Slab Baby Backs

$23.00
Basket of Corn on Cob (6)
$11.00

Basket of Corn on Cob (6)

$11.00
Corn Bread (6)
$11.00

Corn Bread (6)

$11.00
Sharable Side Dish
$11.00

Sharable Side Dish

$11.00

Sides and Extras

Add Meat

$8.00
House Salad

House Salad

$4.00

Caesar Salad

$4.00Out of stock
Bison Chili Cup

Bison Chili Cup

$4.00Out of stock
Loaded Baked Potato
$4.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.00
Cornbread Side
$2.00

Cornbread Side

$2.00
Bourbon Baked Beans Side
$3.00

Bourbon Baked Beans Side

$3.00
Coleslaw Side
$3.00

Coleslaw Side

$3.00
Dirty Rice Side
$3.00

Dirty Rice Side

$3.00
Fresh Corn Side
$3.00

Fresh Corn Side

$3.00
Kettle Chips Side
$3.00

Kettle Chips Side

$3.00
Mac 'N' Cheese Side
$3.00

Mac 'N' Cheese Side

$3.00
Potato Salad Side
$3.00

Potato Salad Side

$3.00
Red-Skin Garlic Mashed Potato Side
$3.00

Red-Skin Garlic Mashed Potato Side

$3.00
Sinwinder Fries
$3.00

Sinwinder Fries

$3.00
Steamed Broccoli Side
$3.00

Steamed Broccoli Side

$3.00

Fruit Salad

$4.00

Kids Meals

Roasted Chicken

$8.00

Includes one side choice

Pork Sandwich

$8.00

Includes one side choice

Mac 'N' Cheese

$8.00

Includes one side choice

Burger

$8.00

Includes one side choice

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Includes one side choice

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Includes one side choice

Rib Dinner

$8.00

Includes one side choice

After Thought

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$12.00

Bread pudding made with pecans and golden raisins. Served with whipped cream and vanilla bean ice cream smothered in pecan praline.

Southern Banana Pudding

Southern Banana Pudding

$10.00

Perfect mixture of whipped cream, vanilla wafers, banana and vanilla pudding piled high with whipped cream and wafers

Chocolate Lava cake

Chocolate Lava cake

$11.00

Chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center topped with vanilla bean ice cream and a chocolate sauce drizzle

Beer

$6 Modelo

$6.00

SH Coors Light

$6.00

SH Blue Moon

$6.00

SH 805

$6.00

SH Modelo

$6.00

SH ROT 1

$8.00

SH ROT 2

$8.00

SH ROT 3

$8.00

SH SM IPA

$6.00

SH Michelada

$10.00

SH PBR

$6.00

SH Sculpin

$6.00

SH Pacifico

$6.00

SH Modelo Negra

$6.00

TL Coors Light

$7.00

TL Blue Moon

$8.00

TL 805

$8.00

TL Modelo

$8.00

TL ROT 1

$10.00

TL ROT 2

$10.00

TL ROT 3

$10.00

TL SM IPA

$8.00

TL Michelada

$12.00

TL PBR

$7.00

TL Sculpin

$8.00

TL Pacifico

$8.00

PTCH Pacifico

$24.00

PTCH Coors Light

$20.00

PTCH Blue Moon

$24.00

PTCH Dos Equis

$24.00

PTCH 805

$24.00

PTCH Lagunitas

$24.00

PTCH Modelo

$24.00

PTCH ROT 1

$30.00

PTCH ROT 2

$30.00

PTCH ROT 3

$30.00

PTCH SM IPA

$26.00

PTCH PBR

$20.00

Bucket Domestic

$20.00

Bucket Premium

$30.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Corona Seltzer

$5.00

Guiness

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Miller Lite

$6.00

Odouls N/A

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

Radiant IPA

$6.00

Radiant Lager

$6.00

Wine

Mark West Pinot

$8.00

Trinity Oaks Merlot

$8.00

14 Hands Red

$8.00

Columbia Crest Cabernet

$8.00

Dark Horse Cabernet

$8.00

Rosemont Shiraz

$8.00

Mark West Pinot

$30.00

Trinity Oaks Merlot

$30.00

14 Hands Red

$30.00

Columbia Crest Cabernet

$30.00

Dark Horse Cabernet

$30.00

Rosemont Shiraz

$30.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$8.00

Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$8.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$30.00

Chateau St. Michelle Riesling

$30.00

Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$30.00

Mimosa Carafe

$22.00

Liquor

Absolut

$10.00

Absolute Citron

$10.00

Absolute Peppar

$10.00

Tito's

$12.00

Smirnoff

$8.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Ketel Oone

$12.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Tangueray

$10.00

Captain Morgan

$10.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Malibu

$10.00

Meyers

$10.00

Casamigos Anejo

$16.00

Casa Azul

$25.00

Casamigos Blanco

$14.00

Casamigos Repo

$14.00

Cazadores Anejo

$14.00

Cazadores Blanco

$12.00

Cazadores Repo

$12.00

Cuervo 1800

$10.00

Don Anejo

$14.00

Don Blanco

$12.00

Don Repo

$12.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Sauza Tres Gen

$10.00

Sauza Gold

$8.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.00

Glenfiddich

$12.00

Fireball

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$8.00

Crown

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jameson

$8.00

Seagrams 7

$8.00

Seagrams VO

$8.00

Chivas

$10.00

Bulliet

$10.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Elijah Craig

$10.00

Eagle Rare

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Basil Hayden

$12.00

Breaker

$9.00

Jefferson

$16.00

Dewars

$10.00

J&B

$10.00

Apple Pucker

$8.00

Blue Curacoa

$8.00

Peach Shnapps

$8.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Vermouth Dry

$8.00

Vermouth Sweet

$8.00

Banana Liqueur

$8.00

Amaretto

$8.00

Baileys

$10.00

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$10.00

Galliano

$6.75

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jagermeister

$8.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Midori

$8.00

Tuaca

$8.00

Presidente

$8.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Courvoiser

$12.00

RUM

$6.00

TEQUILA

$6.00

SCOTCH

$6.00

VODKA

$6.00

BURBON

$6.00

GIN

$6.00

Cocktails

Q's Blaz'n Tea

$10.00

Q's Bloody Mary

$12.00

Q's Signature Margarita

$10.00

Q's Makn' the Cut Mai Tai

$10.00

Q's Wild West Lemonade

$10.00

Q's Pitmaster Punch

$10.00

$10 Drink Pouch

$10.00

Absolute Martini

$10.00

Adios

$10.00

Alabama Slammer

$10.00

Alligator

$10.00

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

B-52

$10.00

Bahama Mama

$10.00

Banana Martini

$12.00

Bay Breeze

$10.00

Belvedere Martinin

$11.00

Black Russian

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$10.00

Bloody Mary

$10.00

Blue Hawaiin

$10.00

Cadillac Margarita

$12.00

Candy Apple Martini

$12.00

Cape Cod

$10.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Chi Chi

$10.00

Choco Martini

$12.00

Citrus Rum Cooler

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Gin Fizz

$10.00

Grasshopper

$10.00

Green Apple Martini

$12.00

Grey Goose Martini

$11.00

Greyhound

$10.00

Hurricane

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$10.00

Kamakazi Drink

$10.00

Keoki Coffee

$10.00

Kettle One Martini

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Level Martini

$10.00

Long Beach Iced Tea

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$10.00

Malibu Beach

$10.00

Manhattan Martini

$12.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Martini Gin

$12.00

Martini Vodka

$12.00

Mexican Coffee

$10.00

Mojito

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Mudslide

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Ras Lemon Drop

$12.00

Rasp Lemonade Martini

$12.00

Red Apple Martini

$12.00

Rob Roy

$10.00

Rusty Nail

$10.00

Salty Dog

$10.00

Scooby Snack

$10.00

Screwdriver

$10.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sidecar

$10.00

Signapore Sling

$10.00

Spritzer

$10.00

Strawberry Colada

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tequilla Collins

$10.00

Three Wiseman

$10.00

Toasted Almond

$10.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Vanilla Martini

$12.00

Vodka Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$10.00

White Russian

$10.00

Zombie

$10.00

Beverages

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Cherry Coke

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Fanta Strawberry

$3.00

Grapefruit

$3.00

Green Tea

$4.00

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$3.00

Hot tea

$3.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Mr. Pibb

$3.00

Orange

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Rasberry Tea

$4.00

Raspberry Lemonade

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Kids Drink

$2.00

Sprits

Freixenet

$11.00

Tuesday Rib Tips

.75 Rib Tips (Up to 20)

$0.75

Additional Rib Tips

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The restaurant bringing the authentic southern-style BBQ experience to the Long Beach waterfront. www.q4bbq.com

Location

300 South Pine Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802

Directions

Gallery
Q Smokehouse image
Q Smokehouse image
Q Smokehouse image

