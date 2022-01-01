- Home
Q Smokehouse
1,657 Reviews
$$
300 South Pine Avenue
Long Beach, CA 90802
Popular Items
Starter
Tru Texas Hot Link
Snappy hot link served with stone ground sweet mustard
Crispy Onion Straws
Thinly sliced onions dredged in spiced flour and deep fried to delicious perfection and served with BBQ Ranch
Q's Smokehouse Wings
Smoked to perfection, Fried crispywith a sprinkle of dry rub
Competition Style Burnt Ends
Double smoked with Q's signature rub and sweet & spicy BBQ sauce
Q's Signature Southern Fried Catfish
A combination of cornmeal, cajun spices, hot sauce and a touch of lemon are a perfect combination for this fried southern classic
BBQ Nachos
Fresh made tortilla chips with house smoked cheddar, bison chili, shredded lettuce,pico de gallo, jalepenos and sour cream
Rib Tips
A pound of seasoned rib tips served with pickled onionsand buffalo chili sauce for dipping
Q's Sample Platter
Onion strings,chicken tenders, southern fried catfish, rib tips, smoked wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Served with house-made sauces for dipping
Grandmothers Cornbread
Soups and Salads
Fiesta Salad
Fresh greens, tossed with smoked cheddar, cilantro, roasted corn, tomato, black beans, tortilla strips, andlime chipotle rance. Your choice of pork or BBQ pulled chicken
Q's BBQ Salad
Crisp assorted greens, house smoked cheddar, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, shaved red onions, topped with diced bacon and cornbread croutons, tossed in BBQ ranch dressing. Your choice of pork, brisket or BBQ pulled chicken
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp Romain lettuce tossed in a ceaser dressing and topped with grilled marinated chicken breast and cornbread croutons
Q's Signature Bison Chili
A blend of tender bison, chiles, peppers, onions and garlic. Topped with smoked cheddar and sour cream.
Sandwiches and Burgers
Sliced Brisket
Rubbed with Q's signature rub, cracked black pepper and brown sugar
The Hot Hen
Pulled chicken, smoked cheddar, jalapenos, and Q's hot sauce
Pork Belly Sliders (3)
100% ground pork belly patty, jack cheese, coleslaw, pickled onions and a drizzle of Q's Hot BBQ
Pulled Pork
12 hour smoked pork, pulled and topped with slaw and pickles
Louisiana Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken breast with pepper jack cheese and fried onion straws topped with jalapenos and Q-moulade sauce
Grilled Chicken
Marinated grilled chicken breast with crisp lettuce and tomato
Double-Stacked Classic Cheeseburger
2 premium ground beef patties, stacked with smoked cheddar, shaved red onions, lettuce and tomatoes
Double-Stacked Butcher's Burger
Beef and pork belly burger, stacked with smoked cheddar , jalapeno bacon, pulled pork, lettuce, tomato and Q's sweet & spicy BBQ sauce
Cowboy Burger
2 premium ground beef patties, stacked with Q's original BBQ sauce, jack cheese, hickory smoked bacon and onion straws
Tacos
Q's BBQ Tacos
Six-inch flour tortilla filled with our very best BBQ. Choice of any two BBQ tacos served with lime wedge and tortilla chips. Brisket, jalapeno pickled onions, pico de gallo, jalapeno slivers and fresh cilantro. Pork, pineapple, pico de gallo, jalapeno slivers and fresh cilantro. Catfish, Q-moulade, pico de gallo, jalapeno slivers and fresh cilantro
Que Plates
1/2 Chicken Roasted or BBQ
1/2 chicken, two side dishes and corn bread
2 Meats
Choice of two meats, two side dishes and corn bread
Add Meat
Baby and Meat
Brisket Plate
1/2 pound of brisket, two side dishes and corn bread
Pork Plate
1/2 pound of pork, two side dishes and corn bread
Rib Tips
Rib tips, two side dishes and corn bread
Southern Fried Catfish
Catfish, two side dishes and corn bread
St. Louis and Meat
Choice of meat, two side dishes and corn bread
The Ribs Full Rack
choice of ribs, two side dishes and corn bread
The Ribs Half Rack
choice of ribs, two side dishes and corn bread
Tru Texas Hot Link
Hot link, two side dishes and corn bread
Vegetarian's Last Stand
Faux "Pork" Sliders
Smoked Jackfruit sliders topped with coleslaw, pickled onions, white BBQ sauce and Q's hot sauce
Q's Kicken Salad
Crisp assorted greens, mixed veggies, tomatoes, smoked cheddar, cornbread croutons, tossed in Q's special dressing and topped with smoked jackfruit
Roasted Veggie Tacos
Roasted mushroom, corn, red and poblano peppers, black beans, pico de gallo, jalapenos, cilantro and drizzled with white BBQ sauce.
Family Style
Pitmaster Full Smoke
Full rack, whole chicken, 2 hot links, sidewinder fries, coleslaw, bourbon baked beans and corn bread
Pitmaster Half Smoke
Half rack, 1/2 chicken, hot link, sidewinder fries, coleslaw, bourbon baked beans and corn bread
Full Slab St Louis
Half Slab St. Louis
Full Slab Baby Backs
Half Slab Baby Backs
Basket of Corn on Cob (6)
Corn Bread (6)
Sharable Side Dish
Sides and Extras
Add Meat
House Salad
Caesar Salad
Bison Chili Cup
Loaded Baked Potato
Cornbread Side
Bourbon Baked Beans Side
Coleslaw Side
Dirty Rice Side
Fresh Corn Side
Kettle Chips Side
Mac 'N' Cheese Side
Potato Salad Side
Red-Skin Garlic Mashed Potato Side
Sinwinder Fries
Steamed Broccoli Side
Fruit Salad
Kids Meals
After Thought
Bread Pudding
Bread pudding made with pecans and golden raisins. Served with whipped cream and vanilla bean ice cream smothered in pecan praline.
Southern Banana Pudding
Perfect mixture of whipped cream, vanilla wafers, banana and vanilla pudding piled high with whipped cream and wafers
Chocolate Lava cake
Chocolate cake with a molten chocolate center topped with vanilla bean ice cream and a chocolate sauce drizzle
Beer
$6 Modelo
SH Coors Light
SH Blue Moon
SH 805
SH Modelo
SH ROT 1
SH ROT 2
SH ROT 3
SH SM IPA
SH Michelada
SH PBR
SH Sculpin
SH Pacifico
SH Modelo Negra
TL Coors Light
TL Blue Moon
TL 805
TL Modelo
TL ROT 1
TL ROT 2
TL ROT 3
TL SM IPA
TL Michelada
TL PBR
TL Sculpin
TL Pacifico
PTCH Pacifico
PTCH Coors Light
PTCH Blue Moon
PTCH Dos Equis
PTCH 805
PTCH Lagunitas
PTCH Modelo
PTCH ROT 1
PTCH ROT 2
PTCH ROT 3
PTCH SM IPA
PTCH PBR
Bucket Domestic
Bucket Premium
Corona
Corona Light
Corona Seltzer
Guiness
Heineken
Miller Lite
Odouls N/A
PBR
Radiant IPA
Radiant Lager
Wine
Mark West Pinot
Trinity Oaks Merlot
14 Hands Red
Columbia Crest Cabernet
Dark Horse Cabernet
Rosemont Shiraz
Mark West Pinot
Trinity Oaks Merlot
14 Hands Red
Columbia Crest Cabernet
Dark Horse Cabernet
Rosemont Shiraz
Canyon Road Chardonnay
Chateau St. Michelle Riesling
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
Canyon Road Chardonnay
Chateau St. Michelle Riesling
Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio
Mimosa Carafe
Liquor
Absolut
Absolute Citron
Absolute Peppar
Tito's
Smirnoff
Grey Goose
Ketel Oone
Beefeater
Bombay Saphire
Tangueray
Captain Morgan
Bacardi
Malibu
Meyers
Casamigos Anejo
Casa Azul
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Repo
Cazadores Anejo
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Repo
Cuervo 1800
Don Anejo
Don Blanco
Don Repo
Patron Anejo
Patron Silver
Sauza Tres Gen
Sauza Gold
Casamigos Mezcal
Glenfiddich
Fireball
Jim Beam
Southern Comfort
Crown
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Seagrams 7
Seagrams VO
Chivas
Bulliet
Makers Mark
Elijah Craig
Eagle Rare
Buffalo Trace
Basil Hayden
Breaker
Jefferson
Dewars
J&B
Apple Pucker
Blue Curacoa
Peach Shnapps
Sambuca
Vermouth Dry
Vermouth Sweet
Banana Liqueur
Amaretto
Baileys
Chambord
Cointreau
Galliano
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Midori
Tuaca
Presidente
Hennessy
Courvoiser
RUM
TEQUILA
SCOTCH
VODKA
BURBON
GIN
Cocktails
Q's Blaz'n Tea
Q's Bloody Mary
Q's Signature Margarita
Q's Makn' the Cut Mai Tai
Q's Wild West Lemonade
Q's Pitmaster Punch
$10 Drink Pouch
Absolute Martini
Adios
Alabama Slammer
Alligator
Amaretto Sour
B-52
Bahama Mama
Banana Martini
Bay Breeze
Belvedere Martinin
Black Russian
Bloody Maria
Bloody Mary
Blue Hawaiin
Cadillac Margarita
Candy Apple Martini
Cape Cod
Champagne Cocktail
Chi Chi
Choco Martini
Citrus Rum Cooler
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Gin Fizz
Grasshopper
Green Apple Martini
Grey Goose Martini
Greyhound
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Kamakazi Drink
Keoki Coffee
Kettle One Martini
Lemon Drop
Level Martini
Long Beach Iced Tea
Long Island Iced Tea
Mai Tai
Malibu Beach
Manhattan Martini
Margarita
Martini
Martini Gin
Martini Vodka
Mexican Coffee
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Mudslide
Old Fashioned
Ras Lemon Drop
Rasp Lemonade Martini
Red Apple Martini
Rob Roy
Rusty Nail
Salty Dog
Scooby Snack
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sidecar
Signapore Sling
Spritzer
Strawberry Colada
Tequila Sunrise
Tequilla Collins
Three Wiseman
Toasted Almond
Tom Collins
Vanilla Martini
Vodka Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Zombie
Beverages
Arnold Palmer
Cherry Coke
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Coke
Coke Zero
Cranberry
Diet Coke
Fanta Orange
Fanta Strawberry
Grapefruit
Green Tea
Hi-C Fruit Punch
Hot tea
Iced Tea
Lemonade
Milk
Mr. Pibb
Orange
Pineapple
Rasberry Tea
Raspberry Lemonade
Shirley Temple
Sprite
Strawberry Lemonade
Sweet Tea
Ginger Ale
Bottle Water
Canned Soda
Kids Drink
Sprits
The restaurant bringing the authentic southern-style BBQ experience to the Long Beach waterfront. www.q4bbq.com
300 South Pine Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90802