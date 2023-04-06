  • Home
Q Southern BBQ and Catering 664 Main Street

No reviews yet

664 Main Street

Dunedin, FL 34698

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Food

Snacks

Smokey Wings

$15.00

Smoked Jumbo Wings

Fried Pickles

$7.00

Crinkle-cut sandwich slices fried golden Brown

BBQ Chicharron

$6.00

Pork Skins fried crunchy

Pimento Cheese Dip w/ Chicharron

$9.00Out of stock

Brisket Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Burnt Ends Sandwich

$13.00

Smoked Brisket point. Friday Only. Comes w/ 1 side

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Our famous Texas style Brisket. Comes w/ 1 side

St. Louis Rib Sandwich

$11.00

3 Bones. Comes w/ 1 side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

NC Style Tangy Pulled Pork. Comes w/ 1 side

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled Chicken. Comes w/ 1 side

Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

Smoked Pork Sausage. Comes w/ 1 side

Beef & Cheese

$13.00

Sliced Brisket toped with Mac-n-Chz. Comes w/ 1 side

The Cackalacky

$12.00

NC Pork drizzled with SC Gold Sauce and topped with Slaw. Comes w/ 1 side

Adult Grilled Cheese

$12.00

BBQ Pulled Pork & melted cheese between TX toast Comes w/ 1 side

BBQ Impossible Burger

$15.00

Seasoned veggie patty glazed in BBQ topped with a pickle. Comes w/ 1 side

Dinners

2 Meat Combo

$20.00

2 sides & toast

Angus Beef Rib

$20.00Out of stock

Giant Beef Rib, Saturday Only

Burnt Ends

$20.00

Tender Sweet Brisket Point nuggets. Friday Only

Brisket

$19.00

Our famous Tx. Style Brisket. 2 sides & toast

St. Louis Rib

$18.00

4 pull off the bone pork ribs. 2 sides & toast

Pulled Pork

$17.00

Carolina Style Pulled Pork. 2 sides & toast

Smoked Chicken

$17.00

Half Bird kissed with smoke. 2 sides & toast

Sausage

$17.00

Smoked Pork Sausage links. 2 sides & toast

Gettin Piggy Bowl

$14.00

Mac-n-Chz, Pork, BBQ Sauce & BBQ Crema

Sides

Mac-n-Chz

$4.00

Locally Famous

Bourbon Baked Beans

$4.00

Contains Bourbon, Pork, & more Bourbon

Collard Greens

$4.00

Grandma Approved

Brunswick Stew

$4.00

Traditional Southern "leftover" Stew

Slaw

$4.00

Sweet & vinegary, no mayo

Potato Salad

$4.00

Mom's recipe (for real)

Tots

$4.00

Seasoned with Butt Rub

Youngans

Grilled Chz

$7.00

Just Cheese

Mac-n-Chz Cup

$7.00

Locally Famous

Dessert

Fudge Brownie

$6.00Out of stock

OMG!

Apple Cobbler

$5.00

Cinnamon Sugar Apples

Jumbo Skillet Cookie

$3.00

Baker's Choice

By the #

Burnt Ends #

$21.00

Friday Only

Black Angus Texas Brisket #

$20.00

Our "Go-To"

Black Angus Beef Rib (Full Slab) #

$60.00Out of stock

Saturday Only

St. Louis Ribs (Full Slab) #

$25.00

St. Louis Style Pork Ribs

Pulled Pork #

$16.00

Carolina Style

Smoked Chicken (Whole Bird) #

$16.00

Kissed with Smoke

Smoked Pork Sausage #

$16.00

Juicy & Snappy

Packs

Picnic Pack

$33.00

Feeds 2

Family Pack

$65.00

Feeds 4

Party Pack

$130.00

Feeds 8 May take additional prep time

Tailgate Pack

$200.00

Feeds 12 Will take additional prep time

Drinks

Beverages

Sweet Tea

$1.75

Unsweet Tea

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Arnold Palmer

$1.75

Bottle of Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

RC Cola

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Other Soda

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

We are a family owned, small batch, regional BBQ business with hometown roots. We believe BBQ brings family, friends, and community together.

Location

664 Main Street, Dunedin, FL 34698

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

