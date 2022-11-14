Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Salad

Q Sushi Bar & Kitchen

25 Reviews

$$

20101 44th Avenue W

Suite E

Lynnwood, WA 98036

Popular Items

California
Avocado Maki
Gyoza

Starter

Agedashi Tofu

$5.00

fried tofu (4), topped w/ bonito flakes, green onion, served in a dashi broth

Calamari

$9.00

fried squid, served w/ spicy mayo

Chicken Karaage

$8.00

japanese-style fried chicken

Creamy Shrimp

$10.00

fried shrimp, topped w/ honey mayo

Edamame

$5.00

lightly boiled and salted soybean

Fried Shrimp Roll

$7.00

fried shrimp wrap (5), served w/ sweet chili mayo sauce

Gyoza

$6.00

fried dumpling filled w/ chicken (8), served w/ gyoza sauce

Hamachi Carpaccio

$13.00

thin sliced yellowtail dressed in ponzu, topped w/ jalapeno

Hamachi Kama

$11.00

Kanpachi Carpaccio

$12.00

thin sliced amberjack dressed in ponzu, topped w/ jalapeno

Poke Chip

$12.00

tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado mixed w/ spicy mayo on top of fried seaweed chip topped w/ tempura flakes, unagi sauce, tobiko

Saba Shioyaki

$9.00

salted and grilled mackerel

Sake Kama

$5.00

salted and grilled salmon collar (limited), served w/ ponzu

Spam Musubi

$5.00

spam, rice, unagi sauce wrapped in seaweed

Spicy Tuna Poke

$13.00

diced tuna, white onion, cucumber mixed w/ spicy poke sauce

Takoyaki

$7.00

battered and fried octopus (6) topped w/ teriyaki sauce, mayo, bonito flakes

Tempura Plate

$12.00

fried shrimp (3) and vegetable, served w/ tempura sauce

Tempura Vegetable Plate

$9.00

fried vegetable, served w/ tempura sauce

Yakitori

$6.00

grilled chicken and green onion skewer

Yam Fries

$8.00

lightly fried sweet potato, served w/ yogurt sauce

Specialty Maki

Baked Salmon

$15.00

crab, avocado, cucumber, baked w/ salmon and cheese on top, topped w/ spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Baked Scallop

$15.00

crab, avocado, cucumber, baked w/ scallop on top, topped w/ scallion, tobiko

Caribbean

$14.00

coconut shrimp, crab, jalapeno, topped w/ avocado, sweet chili sauce, tobiko

Caterpillar

$14.00

bbq eel, cucumber, topped w/ avocado, unagi sauce, tobiko

Chili Cha Cha

$15.00

tempura soft-shell crab, jalapeno, topped w/ avocado, spicy mayo, tobiko

Dragon

$15.00

tempura shrimp, topped w/ bbq eel, avocado, unagi sauce

Dynamite

$14.00

spicy tuna, cilantro, topped w/ spiced albacore, avocado, green onion, garlic ponzu

Flaming Sake

$15.00

crab, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ salmon, seared with spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Fried California

$8.00

imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, mayo (fried), topped w/ unagi sauce

Geisha

$15.00

spicy tuna, tempura scallion, cucumber, topped w/ escolar, spicy poke sauce

Paradise

$14.00

coconut shrimp, crab, mango (soy paper wrapped), topped w/ tempura flakes, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Q

$14.00

salmon, shrimp, crab, tobiko, avocado, cucumber (soy paper wrapped)

Red Dragon

$15.00

tempura shrimp, cucumber, topped w/ spicy tuna, spicy mayo, tobiko

Sakura

$15.00

spicy tuna, cucumber, topped w/ albacore, tuna, escolar, spicy mayo, tobiko

Salmon Poke

$14.00

tempura green onion, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ salmon, spicy poke sauce

Seahawk

$14.00

yellowtail, jalapeno, avocado, topped w/ albacore, wasabi mayo, tobiko

Tiger

$16.00

crab, mayo, avocado, topped w/ bbq eel, tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Tokyo

$13.00

tuna, pickled ginger, jalapeno, cilantro, avocado, cucumber (rice paper wrapped), topped w/ spicy mayo

Tropical

$14.00

mango, cilantro, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ tuna, spicy mayo

Tuna Poke

$14.00

tempura green onion, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ tuna, spicy poke sauce

Vegas

$13.00

bbq eel, spicy tuna, cream cheese (fried), avocado, topped w/ unagi sauce

Volcano

$15.00

crab, avocado (fried), topped w/ spicy tuna, spicy mayo, unagi sauce

Alaskan Roll

$12.00

Traditional Maki

Tekka Maki

$6.00

Negihama Maki

$6.00

Sake Maki

$6.00

California

$6.00

Kani

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura

$8.00

Spider

$10.00

Spicy Tuna

$8.00

Spicy Salmon

$8.00

Spicy Scallop

$10.00

Unagi Shiso

$10.00

Rainbow

$14.00

Salmon Skin

$7.00

Philadelphia

$8.00

Crunch

$8.00

Vegetarian Maki

Avocado Maki

$4.00

avocado

Evergreen

$8.00

pickled radish, avocado, cucumber, topped w/ seaweed salad

Futomaki

$6.00

pickled radish, tamago, avocado, cucumber

Kappa Maki

$3.00

cucumber

Midori

$10.00

asparagus, cilantro, cucumber, topped w/ avocado, tempura flakes, wasabi mayo

Oshinko Maki

$4.00

pickled radish

Yamuimo

$8.00

tempura yam, spicy mayo

Nigiri

Shiro Maguro Nigiri

$6.00

Spiced Albacore Nigiri

$6.50

Maguro Nigiri

$7.00

Hamachi Nigiri

$6.50

Kanpachi Nigiri

$6.00

Madai Nigiri

$6.50Out of stock

Ono Nigiri

$6.00

Saba Nigiri

$5.50

Hirame Nigiri

$6.00Out of stock

Sake Nigiri

$6.00

Salmon Belly Nigiri

$7.00

Miso Glazed Salmon Nigiri

$7.00

Ikura Nigiri

$7.00

Tobiko Nigiri

$5.00

Ebi Nigiri

$4.00

Ama Ebi Nigiri

$8.00

Ika Nigiri

$6.00

Tako Nigiri

$6.00

Hokkigai Nigiri

$4.50

Hotate Nigiri

$6.50

Hotate & Tobiko Nigiri

$6.50

Unagi Nigiri

$6.50

Tamago Nigiri

$4.00

Inari Nigiri

$3.50

Sockeye Salmon Nigiri

$6.50

Blue fin Nigiri

$7.50

Spanish Mackeral Nigiri

$5.50Out of stock

Sashimi

Albacore Sashimi

$10.00

Spiced Albacore Sashimi

$11.00

Maguro Sashimi

$11.00

Toro Sashimi

$18.00

Hamachi Sashimi

$11.00

Kanpachi Sashimi

$10.00

Madai Sashimi

$11.00Out of stock

Ono Sashimi

$10.00

Saba Sashimi

$8.50

Aji Sashimi

$16.00Out of stock

Sockeye Sashimi

$12.00

Sake Sashimi

$10.00

Ebi Sashimi

$5.00

Ama Ebi Sashimi

$12.00

Ika Sashimi

$8.00

Tako Sashimi

$10.00

Hokkigai Sashimi

$7.00

Hotate Sashimi

$10.00

Unagi Sashimi

$11.00

Blue fin Sashimi

$13.00

Hirame Sashimi

$9.00Out of stock

Spanish Mackerel Sashimi

$10.00Out of stock

Sushi & Sashimi

Okinawa Sushi Set

$16.00

5pc nigiri (albacore, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, shrimp), California

Shikoku Sushi Set

$28.00

8pc nigiri (tuna, yellowtail, salmon, shrimp), Red Dragon

Kyushu Sushi Set

$47.00

10pc nigiri (albacore, tuna, yellowtail, salmon, shrimp), Rainbow, Tuna Poke

Hokkaido Sushi Set

$70.00

14pc nigiri (albacore, tuna, yellowtail, escolar, salmon, shrimp, tamago), Flaming Sake, Dynamite, Vegas

Honshu Sushi Set

$96.00

20pc nigiri (albacore, tuna, yellowtail, escolar, salmon, flying fish roe, shrimp, squid, unagi, inari), Q, Seahawk, Tropical

Chirashi

$24.00

sashimi (tuna, yellowtail, escolar, salmon, salmon roe, shrimp, surf clam, tamago, inari) over sushi rice

Chiba Sashimi Set

$28.00

12pc sashimi (3 types of fish, chef's choice)

Osaka Sashimi Set

$38.00

18pc sashimi (6 types of fish, chef's choice)

Tokyo Omakase

$108.00

sashimi (chef's choice)

Kitchen

Spicy Poke Don

$22.00

diced tuna w/ poke sauce, furikake, avocado, cucumber, green onion over rice, seaweed salad

Unagi Don

$23.00

bbq eel, avocado, cucumber over rice

Teriyaki Don

$12.00

chicken or salmon (+2.0) glazed w/ teriyaki sauce over rice, steamed broccoli

Chicken Katsu Don

$14.00

fried chicken cutlet w/ egg, white onion, green onion over rice, pickled ginger and pickled radish

Yakisoba

$10.00

stir fried noodle w/ vegetable, choice of chicken (+2.0) or shrimp (+4.0)

Yakiudon

$11.00

stir fried thick noodle w/ vegetable, choice of chicken (+2.0) or shrimp (+4.0)

Udon

$11.00

thick noodle in a dashi broth with fish cake, topped w/ scallion, choice of chicken (+2.0), beef (+3.0), tempura shrimp (2) and vegetable (+3.0)

Curry katsu

$16.00Out of stock

Ninja Noodle

$8.00

Handroll

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$6.00

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$6.00

Spicy Scallop Handroll

$6.00

Salmon Skin Handroll

$6.00

Avocado Handroll

$6.00

Salad

Kaiso Salad

$5.00

seaweed w/ sesame oil

Sunomono

$4.00

cucumber salad

Sashimi Salad

$15.00

sashimi (chef’s choice) over mixed greens, white onion, radish sprout, served with umami dressing

Spiced Albacore Salad

$15.00

spiced and seared albacore over mixed greens, served with umami dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

grilled chicken, tomato, cucumber over mixed greens, served with miso dressing

Grilled Salmon Salad

$15.00

grilled salmon, tomato, cucumber over mixed greens, served with miso dressing

Side

Miso

$1.50

House Salad

$5.00

Rice

$2.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Side Sauce

$0.75

Extra Ginger

$0.75
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

20101 44th Avenue W, Suite E, Lynnwood, WA 98036

