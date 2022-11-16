Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Q1227

809 Reviews

$$

1465 Eureka Road Ste. 100

Roseville, CA 95661

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Lobster Bites
Fried Chicken
Garlic Cheese Loaf

Soups and Salad

Gumbo

Gumbo

$15.00
Tomato Soup

Tomato Soup

$15.00
Oxtail Soup

Oxtail Soup

$17.00
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$16.00
Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$15.00
Grilled Octopus Salad

Grilled Octopus Salad

$22.00
Farmers Market Salad

Farmers Market Salad

$15.00

Shareables / Vegetables

Lobster Bites

Lobster Bites

$28.00
Pork belly

Pork belly

$18.00
Lamb Wellington

Lamb Wellington

$20.00
Artichoke Beignet

Artichoke Beignet

$16.00
Beef & Bleu

Beef & Bleu

$18.00

Brie Encroute

$18.00
Black Eyed Pea Hummus

Black Eyed Pea Hummus

$14.00
Chicken Lollipops

Chicken Lollipops

$18.00
Garlic Cheese Loaf

Garlic Cheese Loaf

$18.00
Roasted Cauliflower

Roasted Cauliflower

$16.00
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$15.00
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$14.00
Brussel Sprouts

Brussel Sprouts

$16.00

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00
Creamed Spinach

Creamed Spinach

$15.00
Okra

Okra

$12.00

Brocollini

$15.00

Side Cauliflour Crust

$8.00

Single Scallop

$12.00

Single Prawns

$12.00

Sandwiches and Flatbreads

Fig & Proscutto Flatbread

Fig & Proscutto Flatbread

$22.00
Veggie Flatbread

Veggie Flatbread

$18.00
Pulled Chicken Flatbread

Pulled Chicken Flatbread

$18.00

Entrees

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$28.00
Salmon

Salmon

$38.00
Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$28.00
Q1227 Burger

Q1227 Burger

$25.00
Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$28.00
Pan Seared Scallops

Pan Seared Scallops

$40.00
Jidori Airline Chicken Breast

Jidori Airline Chicken Breast

$30.00
Branzini

Branzini

$40.00
Jambalaya

Jambalaya

$38.00
Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$42.00
Spicy Chicken Pasta

Spicy Chicken Pasta

$25.00
Pappardelle Pasta

Pappardelle Pasta

$38.00
Braised Short Rib

Braised Short Rib

$42.00
Ribeye Cap

Ribeye Cap

$42.00
Hanger Steak

Hanger Steak

$40.00
Beef Wellington

Beef Wellington

$68.00
Wagyu Beef

Wagyu Beef

$105.00
Cowboy Ribeye

Cowboy Ribeye

$78.00
Filet Tenderloin

Filet Tenderloin

$80.00

Family & Friends Feast

Seafood Platter

Seafood Platter

$195.00
Big Boy

Big Boy

$165.00
Rack of Lamb

Rack of Lamb

$110.00
Lobster Pot Pie

Lobster Pot Pie

$75.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding

Bread Pudding

$16.00
Chef Cobbler

Chef Cobbler

$16.00
Q Brownie

Q Brownie

$16.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$16.00
Scoop of Ice Cream

Scoop of Ice Cream

$3.00

House Sorbet

$16.00
Chocolate Tart

Chocolate Tart

$18.00
Peanut Butter Cups

Peanut Butter Cups

$16.00
Coconut Cake

Coconut Cake

$16.00
S'mores

S'mores

$18.00
Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$16.00

Steak Sauces

Caramelized Cipollini

$8.00

Horseradish Cream

$3.00

Oscar Style

$25.00

Truffle Herb Butter

$12.00

House Steak Sauce

$3.00

Truffles

$15.00

Bone Marrow / Red Wine Demi

$5.00

Truffles

Black Truffles

$15.00

White Truffles

$25.00Out of stock

Spices

Season-All

Season-All

$7.00Out of stock
Garlic Herb Seasoning

Garlic Herb Seasoning

$7.00Out of stock
Honey Chipotle Rub

Honey Chipotle Rub

$7.00

Hats

Black Beanie

Black Beanie

$15.00
Black/Graphite Cuffed Beanie

Black/Graphite Cuffed Beanie

$10.00

Please note, hat is black with speckled grey accents not shown in picture.

Brown Hoodie

Hoodie

$35.00

Burgundy Hoodie

Hoodie

$35.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Modern Comfort Food

Website

Location

1465 Eureka Road Ste. 100, Roseville, CA 95661

Directions

Gallery
Q1227 Restaurant image
Q1227 Restaurant image
Q1227 Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

University of Beer - Roseville
orange starNo Reviews
1516 Euerka Road Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Jack's Urban Eats
orange star4.6 • 5,868
8620 Sierra College Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Galleria
orange star4.7 • 5,212
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
The Monk's Cellar
orange star4.1 • 1,162
240 Vernon St Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Goose Port Public House - 316 Vernon Street
orange starNo Reviews
316 Vernon Street Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jacks Urban Eats
orange star4.4 • 139
1005 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Roseville

My Thai Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 20,975
1465 Eureka Rd, St-140 Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Jack's Urban Eats
orange star4.6 • 5,868
8620 Sierra College Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Raku Sushi Roseville
orange star4.4 • 5,766
6726 Stanford Ranch Rd. #7 Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Garden of Eat'n - Galleria
orange star4.7 • 5,212
1228 Galleria Blvd Roseville, CA 95678
View restaurantnext
Jalisco Fresh Grill - Foothills Blvd
orange star4.5 • 3,749
5180 Foothills Blvd Roseville, CA 95747
View restaurantnext
Ahipoki - Roseville
orange star4.5 • 2,993
3984 Douglas Blvd Roseville, CA 95661
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Roseville
Rocklin
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Antelope
review star
Avg 3.6 (5 restaurants)
Citrus Heights
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Orangevale
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Granite Bay
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Fair Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Loomis
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Carmichael
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Folsom
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston