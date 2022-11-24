Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Q39 Overland Park

11051 Antioch Rd.

Overland Park, KS 66210

Popular Items

Mr Burns
Brisket by the pound
Pit Master

Sharables

Best Wings on the Planet

$13.00

Jumbo chicken wings with Chipotle BBQ sauce

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$15.00

Chipotle Mayo and Jalapeno-cilantro slaw

Onion Straws

$9.00

BBQ aioli

Pork Belly

$13.00

Salads

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Mixed Greens. Oven Roasted Cherry Tomatoes. Cucumber. Sharp Shredded Cheddar. Chopped Egg. Pickled Onions. Garlic Croutons. Balsamic Herb Vinaigrette.

Salmon Salad

$19.00

Bibb lettuce topped with strawberries, toasted almonds, pickled onions. Served with Balsamic Dressing.

Caprese Salad

$14.00

Burgers

Q Burger

$15.00

Grilled Pork Belly Bacon, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Classic BBQ sauce, and onion straws on a ground in house brisket burger.

Burnt End Burger

$16.00

Sliced Burnt Ends, Spicy Pickle Slaw, and Classic BBQ Sauce

Veggie Burger

$14.00

Classic BBQ Sauce, Provolone Cheese, and Onion Straws

Sandwiches

Mr Burns

$14.00

Cubed Burnt Ends, Chipotle BBQ sauce, Pepper Jack Cheese, Onion Straws, Toasted Bun.

Pit Master

$13.00

Sliced Brisket with Classic BBQ sauce, Provolone Cheese, Onion Straws, and Toasted Bun.

Southern Pride

$10.00

Pulled Pork with Zesty BBQ sauce, Southern Slaw, and a Toasted Bun

PBLT

$12.00

Pork Belly Bahn Mi

$14.00

pork belly, spicy mayo, asian slaw

Pork Belly Tacos

$15.00

Smoked Buffalo Chicken

$12.00

Triple Threat

$13.00

Mac & Q

$9.00

Competition Plates

Sausage Plate

$17.00

Fresh Ground Pork with a Q39 Spice Blend. 2 Links.

Brisket Plate

$19.00

Sliced Smoked Brisket served with Burnt Ends and Classic BBQ sauce

Half Chicken Plate

$15.00

1/2 a Smoked Chicken served with Chipotle BBQ sauce

1/4 Slab Ribs

$16.00

4 Honey Glazed Spare Ribs

1/2 Slab Ribs

$20.00

Honey Glazed Spare Ribs

Full Slab Ribs

$30.00

Honey Glazed Spare Ribs

Combo Plate

$17.00

Choice of 2 Meats: Q Spare Ribs (2), Sliced Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, or Chipotle Sausage

Judges Plate

$21.00

Choice of 3 Meats: Q Spare Ribs (2), Sliced Brisket, Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken, or Chipotle Sausage

D Competition Plates

Sausage Plate

$22.00

Fresh Ground Pork with a Q39 Spice Blend. 2 Links.

Brisket Plate

$24.00
Half Chicken Plate

$20.00
1/2 Slab Ribs

$24.00
Full Slab Ribs

$34.00
Combo Plate

$22.00
Judges Plate

$26.00

Sides

Serving sizes: Single, Pint 2-3 people, Quart 4-6 people,

Apple Slaw To Go Sides

$5.00+

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Cucumber Onion Salad

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00+

Baked Beans

$5.00+

Mac & Cheese To Go

$18.00+

Side Fries

$5.50

Side Jalapenos

$1.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00
Carrot Cake

$8.00

Thick Sliced Carrot Cake and Frosting

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Sauces and Rubs

Q39 Signature Sauces and Rubs
Classic Sauce

$7.95

Our original sauce is the perfect combination of fruit, sweet, and spicy for any type of smoked meats and more.

Zesty Sauce

$7.95

A hybrid of sweet and tangy spice flavors that pairs well with pork BBQ. First place sauce award at American Royal BBQ contest.

Honey Glaze

$7.95

Made with 100% pure honey, this sauce adds layers of flavor, especially with ribs.

Rubs

Meat By The Pound

Brisket by the pound

Pulled Pork by the pound

Sausage by the pound

Ribs by the rack

Smoked Chicken whole or half

12 Wings

$26.00

24 Wings

$50.00

48 Wings

$100.00

BBQ Bundles - Advance Purchase Only

Ultimate Brisket Bundle - whole

$345.00Out of stock

*** min 1 day order in advance *** Whole smoked brisket, hot and ready for you to carve. Served with baked beans, cucumber salad, potato salad, apple coleslaw, classic sauce, utensils and plateware. Serves 18-20 people

Pig Out Bundle - whole

$125.00

**** min 1 day order in advance *** 1 whole smoked pork shoulder hot & ready for you to carve. Served with baked beans, cucumber salad, potato salad, classic sauce, utensils and plateware. Serves 8-10 people

Barnyard Bundle - whole

$155.00

***min 1 day order in advance*** 1/2 Chicken & house-made Sausage perfectly smoked & grilled, hot & ready for you to carve. Served with baked beans, cucumber salad, potato salad, classic sauce, utensils and plateware.

BBQ Meal package

Out of stock

BBQ Package Your choice of two meats served with baked beans, cole slaw and potato salad. Includes slider buns, sauces, pickles, utensils and plateware. (carry out only)

N/A Bevs OLO

Btl Water

$2.99
Coke

$2.99
Diet Coke

$2.99
Sprite

$2.99
Nestea

$2.99Out of stock

Polly Pop Blk Cherry

$3.00Out of stock

Polly Pop Strawberry

$3.00Out of stock

Appfront Items

App Comments

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Inspired, championship BBQ with curbside carryout.

Location

11051 Antioch Rd., Overland Park, KS 66210

Directions

