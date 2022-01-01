Quiero Arepas®️ Quiero Arepas at Avanti Boulder

Restaurant info

Established in 2010. Serving Hand Crafted, Certified GLUTEN FREE, Venezuelan Arepas & such. Named top 8 in the WORLD. 3 SHOPS! We are the Quiero Arepas Mobile Kitchen, established in 2010 as the first certified gluten free truck in the nation, we serve Venezuelan Inspired Cuisine. Everything on board is made from scratch daily, we also source a 100% all natural menu and as many organic and local ingredients that the seasons allow. Our menu reflects Colorado's changing seasons blended with the flavors of Venezuela to bring you items that are packed with bold flavors and unique ingredients. We stand behind our products 100% and believe that has everything to do with the fact that we use NO JUNK whatsoever. No additives, preservatives...nothing conventional. We are proud members of the Justice League of Street Food, voted 2012 Top of the Town "Street Vendor"

