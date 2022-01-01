Restaurant header imageView gallery
Latin American

Quiero Arepas®️ Quiero Arepas at Avanti Boulder

review star

No reviews yet

1401 Pearl Street

Boulder, CO 80302

Order Again

Popular Items

Pabellon
Pollo Guisado
La Original *VEGAN*

Beverages

Passion Fruit Juice

Passion Fruit Juice

$5.00

House made passion fruit juice. All natural fruit pulp and organic sugar.

Maltìn Polar

Maltìn Polar

$4.00

A Venezuelan malt soda *non alcoholic*

Passion Fruit Refill

$2.00

Coconut

$7.00Out of stock

Sides

Side of Plantains

Side of Plantains

$6.99

Side of sweet plantains topped with cheese and guasacaca.

Guasacaca

$0.50

Avocado/Cilantro house sauce.

Hot Sauce

$0.25

House made hot sauce with serranos and jalapeños. Hot sauce comes complimentary with each item ordered(add it on the modifier page). If additional sides of hot sauce are desired there is a .25 charge.

Plain Arepa

$5.00

Catering

$80.00Out of stock

Al La carte- 3 Arepitas Con Queso:

$6.00Out of stock

Arepas

El Caribe

El Caribe

$14.99

Locally smoked salmon, capers, avocado and cheese.

Pabellon

Pabellon

$12.99

The Pabellon is the national dish of Venezuela. Stewed beef, black beans, sweet plantains and cheese

Reina Pepiada

Reina Pepiada

$14.99Out of stock

Chicken breast and avocado mixed with a citrus mayo dressing. *no substitutions or omissions*

Pollo Guisado

Pollo Guisado

$14.99

Stewed, shredded chicken breast, black beans and cheese.

Queso

Queso

$11.99

Fresh mozzarella, fresh avocado, fried plantains, muenster cheese and guasacaca.

La Original *VEGAN*

La Original *VEGAN*

$10.99

VEGAN. Seasoned black beans, avocado and sweet plantains.

Jamon Y Queso

Jamon Y Queso

$10.99Out of stock

All natural sliced ham served hot with shredded cheese.

Domino

$9.99

Seasoned black beans and shredded cheese

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Established in 2010. Serving Hand Crafted, Certified GLUTEN FREE, Venezuelan Arepas & such. Named top 8 in the WORLD. 3 SHOPS! We are the Quiero Arepas Mobile Kitchen, established in 2010 as the first certified gluten free truck in the nation, we serve Venezuelan Inspired Cuisine. Everything on board is made from scratch daily, we also source a 100% all natural menu and as many organic and local ingredients that the seasons allow. Our menu reflects Colorado's changing seasons blended with the flavors of Venezuela to bring you items that are packed with bold flavors and unique ingredients. We stand behind our products 100% and believe that has everything to do with the fact that we use NO JUNK whatsoever. No additives, preservatives...nothing conventional. We are proud members of the Justice League of Street Food, voted 2012 Top of the Town "Street Vendor"

