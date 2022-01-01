Restaurant header imageView gallery

Qathra Cafe

19 Reviews

$$

1112 Cortelyou Rd

Brooklyn, NY 11218

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Americano

Coffee Bar

Coffee Du Jour

Coffee Du Jour

$2.25+
Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$4.25+
Cinnamon Cold Brew

Cinnamon Cold Brew

$4.75+

Nitro Oak 12 oz

$5.50Out of stock

Nitro Latte With Oat Milk

$6.00+Out of stock

Oak Aged Cold Brew

$5.50Out of stock

12 oz Yama Cold Drip

$5.50Out of stock

French Press for Table

$7.00Out of stock

Chemex for Table

$9.00Out of stock

Pour Over

$4.00Out of stock

Box to Go

$22.25Out of stock

Espresso Bar

Latte

Latte

$4.50+
Americano

Americano

$3.25+
Mocha

Mocha

$5.00+
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Cappucino

Cappucino

$4.00+

Flat White

$4.00+
Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

House Specials

Chocolate

Chocolate

$3.75+
Matcha

Matcha

$5.00+
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Ginger Tumeric Latte (Caffeine Free)

$3.75+

Ginger Latte (Caffeine Free)

$3.75+
Haute Cacao

Haute Cacao

$2.75+Out of stock

Apple Cider

$3.00+

Rose Water Latte (Caffeine Free)

$5.25Out of stock

Tea Bar

Cup of Tea

$3.50

Hibiscus

$3.00+

Earl Grey

$2.75+
Small Leaf Pu-erh

Small Leaf Pu-erh

$2.75+
English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$3.00+
Assam

Assam

$2.75+Out of stock

Garden of Eden

$2.75+

Chamomile Tea

$2.75+

Lemon Lavender

$2.75+

Rooibos

$2.75+

Peppermint

$2.75+

Ginger Turmeric

$3.00

Hibiscus

$3.00+

Yerba Mate (CAFFEINATED)

$2.53

Moroccan Mint

$2.75+

Spring Blossom

$2.75+

Dragon Well

$2.75+

Steamed Leaf Green

$2.75+

Jasmine Silver Tip

$2.75+

Iron Goddess

$2.75+

White Peony

$2.75+

Simple Black

$3.50Out of stock

Green Sunburst

$3.50

Ginger Peach

$3.50Out of stock

Orange Hibiscus

$3.50Out of stock

Cold Brewed Pu-erh

$4.00Out of stock

Customized

$4.00

Ginger Tumeric

$3.25

Beverages

OJ

$4.50+

Watermelon Mint

$4.50+Out of stock

Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock
Bottle Perrier

Bottle Perrier

$3.00
San Pellegrino Large Water

San Pellegrino Large Water

$6.00
Mexico Coke

Mexico Coke

$2.25

Cawston Press Ginger Beer, Apple

$3.00Out of stock

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00Out of stock
Box Water

Box Water

$2.25
Fiji Small

Fiji Small

$2.75Out of stock
San Pellegrino Soda

San Pellegrino Soda

$3.00Out of stock
Vita Coco

Vita Coco

$2.25Out of stock

Mango Nectar

$6.00Out of stock

Pink Glow Pineapple Juice

$4.50+Out of stock
Apple Cider

Apple Cider

$3.50

Saratoga small

$2.75Out of stock

Fiji Water Large

$5.00Out of stock

San Pellegrino Small Water

$2.75Out of stock

Spicy Ginger Citrus Spritzer

$5.00Out of stock
Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

Bruce Cost Ginger Ale

$2.75Out of stock

Coke

$1.75Out of stock

Matcha Cucumber Mint Soda

$4.59Out of stock

OJ 12oz bottle

$2.75Out of stock

Coconut Juice

$2.00Out of stock

Cold Pressed

$12.00Out of stock

House Soda (blueberry)

$2.00Out of stock

House Soda (Lingonberry)

$2.00Out of stock

Izze

$2.75Out of stock

Izze Can

$2.00Out of stock

Just Milk

Cold Milk

$1.25

Baby Cappuccino w Chocolate or Cinnamon

$1.75

Kids Cappuccino w Chocolate or Cinnamon

$2.25

Egg Nog

$6.00Out of stock

Cold Oat Milk

$2.25

Steamed Oat Milk

$2.75

Bottle Of Soy

$6.00

Bottle Of Almond

$6.50

Bottle Of Oat

$8.00

Bottle Half And Half

$4.50

Bottle Of Whole

$6.00Out of stock

Retail

Strawberry Chocolate

$2.53Out of stock

Matcha Strawberry Chocolate

$2.53Out of stock

Duo Coffee Steeper

$99.20Out of stock

Bee House Ceramic Coffee Dripper

$23.20Out of stock

Mask

$1.00

Coffee Beans

Dulcinea

$16.50

El Progreso

$20.00Out of stock

Samaria

$20.00Out of stock

El Emperador

$20.00Out of stock

Alban Heritage Blend

$20.00Out of stock

Alban Heritage Espresso

$20.00Out of stock

Monte Libano

$20.00Out of stock

El Porvenir

$20.00Out of stock

La Giralda

$20.00Out of stock

Decaf Dulcinea

$19.50Out of stock

El Puma

$20.00Out of stock

Las Bases

$20.00Out of stock

Nohemi

$20.00Out of stock

La Andrea

$20.00Out of stock

El Bosque

$20.00Out of stock

La Esperanza

$20.00Out of stock

Chemex Products

Filters FC-100

$8.90Out of stock

Filters FS-100

$8.90Out of stock

Filters FSU-100

$8.90Out of stock

6 Cup Chemex

$43.50Out of stock

8 Cup Chemex

$45.50Out of stock

Hand blown Coffee mug

$16.00Out of stock

Hand blown cream and sugar

$39.00Out of stock

1 Pint coffee maker

$38.00Out of stock

10 Cup Chemex

$45.95

Baked Goods

Baked Goods can be scheduled for pickup on the upcoming weekend of 5/1-5/3 on orders made before 7 pm on Thursday 4/30

Challah Loaf

$6.20Out of stock

Challah Hero (5)

$7.35Out of stock

Flatbread (5)

$6.20Out of stock

Sourdough English Muffin

$2.07Out of stock

Whole Wheat Sourdough English Muffin

$2.07Out of stock

Sourdough Crumpet

$2.99Out of stock

Focaccia

$6.20Out of stock

Whole Quiche

$40.00

Whole Wheat Focaccia

$6.20Out of stock

Coconut Balls

$1.75Out of stock
Pull-Apart Loaf

Pull-Apart Loaf

$10.10Out of stock

Olive Feta Spinach

$11.02Out of stock

Coffee Products

Regular Cold Brew 32 oz

$9.64Out of stock

Regular Cold Brew 64 oz

$19.29Out of stock

Regular Cold Brew 128 oz

$37.76Out of stock

Cinnamon Cold Brew 64 oz

$23.09Out of stock

Cinnamon Cold Brew 128 oz

$46.17Out of stock

Oak Cold Brew 64 oz

$23.09Out of stock

Oak Cold Brew 128 oz

$46.17Out of stock

Scones

Blueberry Basil Scone

Blueberry Basil Scone

$3.50Out of stock
Ginger Lemon Scone

Ginger Lemon Scone

$3.50
Raisin Oat Scone

Raisin Oat Scone

$3.25
Cranberry Scone

Cranberry Scone

$3.25
Feta Spinach Scone

Feta Spinach Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Cheddar Scallion

$4.00Out of stock

Mozz Jalapeno

$4.00

French Onion Scone

$4.00Out of stock

Mint Chocolate Chip

$4.00
Butter Scone

Butter Scone

$3.00

Croissants

OG Ham & Cheese Pocket

OG Ham & Cheese Pocket

$5.00
New Ham & Cheese Croissants

New Ham & Cheese Croissants

$5.00
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.25

Apple Croissant

$5.00
Almond Croissants

Almond Croissants

$3.50

Coconut Croissants

$5.00
Everything Croissant /creamcheese

Everything Croissant /creamcheese

$5.00

Pistachio Croissant

$5.00

Raisin Croisant

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Almond Croissants

$4.50Out of stock

Butter Croissant

$3.00Out of stock

Small Butter Croissant

$2.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie Croissant

$5.00Out of stock

Wafflants

$5.00Out of stock

Muffins

Whole Blueberry Basil Muffin

Whole Blueberry Basil Muffin

$2.75Out of stock

Whole Cranberry Mint Muffin

$2.75Out of stock

Whole Chocolate Chip Muffin

$2.75

Whole Double Chocolate Muffin

$2.75Out of stock
Whole Banana Nut Muffin

Whole Banana Nut Muffin

$2.75
Whole Herb Corn Muffin

Whole Herb Corn Muffin

$2.75Out of stock

Bread Pudding Muffin (Vanilla Cinnamon)

$3.00Out of stock

Whole Strawberry Muffin

$2.75Out of stock
Whole Chunky Monkey Muffin

Whole Chunky Monkey Muffin

$3.50Out of stock

Whole Vegan Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Spiced Apple Muffins

Chocolate Almond Monkey Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Ciinamon Pull-Apart

$4.50Out of stock
Blueberry Basil Muffin Top

Blueberry Basil Muffin Top

$1.75Out of stock

Cranberry Muffin Top

$1.75Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Muffin Top

$1.75Out of stock

Double Chocolate Muffin Top

$1.75Out of stock
Banana Nut Muffin Top

Banana Nut Muffin Top

$1.75Out of stock
Herb Corn Muffin Top

Herb Corn Muffin Top

$1.75Out of stock

Chunky Monkey Muffin Top

$2.00Out of stock

Strawberry Muffin Top

$1.75Out of stock

Doughnuts

Tiny Donuts

Tiny Donuts

$2.25Out of stock

Custom Topped Doughnut

$4.50Out of stock

Custom Filled Doughnut

$5.00Out of stock

Filled Dougnut Strawberry

$4.50Out of stock

Coconut Custard Filled Doughnut

Out of stock

Latte Doughnut

$4.00Out of stock

Caramel Custard Creme Brulée

$4.00Out of stock

Glistening Chocolate Doughnut

$4.00Out of stock

Parfait Doughnut

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Jam Filled Doughnut

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Cream Filled With Coconut

$4.50Out of stock

Black & White Cookie Doughnut

$4.00Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$4.50Out of stock

Honey Glazed

$4.00Out of stock

Shredded Coconut

$4.00Out of stock

Candied Apple Pie

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Caramel Chocolate

$4.00Out of stock

Custard Top

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Cream

$4.00Out of stock

Ras Malai Filled Doughnut

$4.50Out of stock

Cinnamon Custard Glaze

$4.00Out of stock

Banana Bread Glaze

$4.00Out of stock

Chocolate Banana Cream

$4.00Out of stock

S'mores

$4.50Out of stock

Cappuccino Donuts

$4.00Out of stock

Filled Cappuccino Donut

$4.50Out of stock

Strawberry Coulis Doughnut

$4.00Out of stock

Lemon Cream Filled

$4.50Out of stock

Fudge Brownie Doughnut

$4.50Out of stock

Banana Chocolate

$4.50Out of stock

Chocolate Topped Doughnut

$4.00Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cookie

$3.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cranberry Cookie

$3.21Out of stock

Brownies

Chocolate Chip Brownie

$3.25Out of stock

Walnut Brownie

$3.25Out of stock

Peanut Butter Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Cheesecake Brownie

$4.00Out of stock

Tarts

Cheese Galette

$5.00Out of stock

Peach Galette

$4.13Out of stock

Raspberry Mint Galette

$4.13Out of stock

Apple Galete

$3.67Out of stock

Chocolate Galette

$3.67Out of stock

Mixed Berry Galette

$4.13Out of stock

Sweet Potato Galette

$4.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$4.13Out of stock

Mini Strawberry Danish

$1.61Out of stock

Chocolate Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Apple Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Sweet Potato Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Danish

$5.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler Pudding

$3.50Out of stock

Rasberry Crumble

$2.25Out of stock

Coconut Danish

$0.05Out of stock

Coconut Rolls

$3.67Out of stock
Cinnamon Rolls

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.67Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll

$3.67Out of stock

Mini Cinnamon Roll

$1.84Out of stock

Canele

$3.67Out of stock

Pies

*Pie

Out of stock

Cheesecake Slice

$4.13Out of stock

Filled Focaccia

Ham & Cheese

$4.82Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:45 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:45 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:45 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:45 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:45 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:45 pm
Restaurant info

Take Out Only

Website

Location

1112 Cortelyou Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11218

Directions

Gallery
Qathra Cafe image
Qathra Cafe image
Qathra Cafe image
Qathra Cafe image

