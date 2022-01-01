Qathra Cafe
1112 Cortelyou Rd
Brooklyn, NY 11218
Coffee Bar
Coffee Du Jour
$2.25+
Cold Brew
$4.25+
Cinnamon Cold Brew
$4.75+
Nitro Oak 12 oz
$5.50Out of stock
Nitro Latte With Oat Milk
$6.00+Out of stock
Oak Aged Cold Brew
$5.50Out of stock
12 oz Yama Cold Drip
$5.50Out of stock
French Press for Table
$7.00Out of stock
Chemex for Table
$9.00Out of stock
Pour Over
$4.00Out of stock
Box to Go
$22.25Out of stock
Espresso Bar
House Specials
Tea Bar
Cup of Tea
$3.50
Hibiscus
$3.00+
Earl Grey
$2.75+
Small Leaf Pu-erh
$2.75+
English Breakfast
$3.00+
Assam
$2.75+Out of stock
Garden of Eden
$2.75+
Chamomile Tea
$2.75+
Lemon Lavender
$2.75+
Rooibos
$2.75+
Peppermint
$2.75+
Ginger Turmeric
$3.00
Hibiscus
$3.00+
Yerba Mate (CAFFEINATED)
$2.53
Moroccan Mint
$2.75+
Spring Blossom
$2.75+
Dragon Well
$2.75+
Steamed Leaf Green
$2.75+
Jasmine Silver Tip
$2.75+
Iron Goddess
$2.75+
White Peony
$2.75+
Simple Black
$3.50Out of stock
Green Sunburst
$3.50
Ginger Peach
$3.50Out of stock
Orange Hibiscus
$3.50Out of stock
Cold Brewed Pu-erh
$4.00Out of stock
Customized
$4.00
Ginger Tumeric
$3.25
Beverages
OJ
$4.50+
Watermelon Mint
$4.50+Out of stock
Lemonade
$4.00Out of stock
Bottle Perrier
$3.00
San Pellegrino Large Water
$6.00
Mexico Coke
$2.25
Cawston Press Ginger Beer, Apple
$3.00Out of stock
Cup Of Ice
$0.50
Ginger Beer
$5.00Out of stock
Box Water
$2.25
Fiji Small
$2.75Out of stock
San Pellegrino Soda
$3.00Out of stock
Vita Coco
$2.25Out of stock
Mango Nectar
$6.00Out of stock
Pink Glow Pineapple Juice
$4.50+Out of stock
Apple Cider
$3.50
Saratoga small
$2.75Out of stock
Fiji Water Large
$5.00Out of stock
San Pellegrino Small Water
$2.75Out of stock
Spicy Ginger Citrus Spritzer
$5.00Out of stock
Bruce Cost Ginger Ale
$2.75Out of stock
Coke
$1.75Out of stock
Matcha Cucumber Mint Soda
$4.59Out of stock
OJ 12oz bottle
$2.75Out of stock
Coconut Juice
$2.00Out of stock
Cold Pressed
$12.00Out of stock
House Soda (blueberry)
$2.00Out of stock
House Soda (Lingonberry)
$2.00Out of stock
Izze
$2.75Out of stock
Izze Can
$2.00Out of stock
Just Milk
Retail
Coffee Beans
Dulcinea
$16.50
El Progreso
$20.00Out of stock
Samaria
$20.00Out of stock
El Emperador
$20.00Out of stock
Alban Heritage Blend
$20.00Out of stock
Alban Heritage Espresso
$20.00Out of stock
Monte Libano
$20.00Out of stock
El Porvenir
$20.00Out of stock
La Giralda
$20.00Out of stock
Decaf Dulcinea
$19.50Out of stock
El Puma
$20.00Out of stock
Las Bases
$20.00Out of stock
Nohemi
$20.00Out of stock
La Andrea
$20.00Out of stock
El Bosque
$20.00Out of stock
La Esperanza
$20.00Out of stock
Chemex Products
Baked Goods
Baked Goods can be scheduled for pickup on the upcoming weekend of 5/1-5/3 on orders made before 7 pm on Thursday 4/30
Challah Loaf
$6.20Out of stock
Challah Hero (5)
$7.35Out of stock
Flatbread (5)
$6.20Out of stock
Sourdough English Muffin
$2.07Out of stock
Whole Wheat Sourdough English Muffin
$2.07Out of stock
Sourdough Crumpet
$2.99Out of stock
Focaccia
$6.20Out of stock
Whole Quiche
$40.00
Whole Wheat Focaccia
$6.20Out of stock
Coconut Balls
$1.75Out of stock
Pull-Apart Loaf
$10.10Out of stock
Olive Feta Spinach
$11.02Out of stock
Coffee Products
Scones
Croissants
OG Ham & Cheese Pocket
$5.00
New Ham & Cheese Croissants
$5.00
Chocolate Croissant
$3.25
Apple Croissant
$5.00
Almond Croissants
$3.50
Coconut Croissants
$5.00
Everything Croissant /creamcheese
$5.00
Pistachio Croissant
$5.00
Raisin Croisant
$4.00Out of stock
Chocolate Almond Croissants
$4.50Out of stock
Butter Croissant
$3.00Out of stock
Small Butter Croissant
$2.00Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie Croissant
$5.00Out of stock
Wafflants
$5.00Out of stock
Muffins
Whole Blueberry Basil Muffin
$2.75Out of stock
Whole Cranberry Mint Muffin
$2.75Out of stock
Whole Chocolate Chip Muffin
$2.75
Whole Double Chocolate Muffin
$2.75Out of stock
Whole Banana Nut Muffin
$2.75
Whole Herb Corn Muffin
$2.75Out of stock
Bread Pudding Muffin (Vanilla Cinnamon)
$3.00Out of stock
Whole Strawberry Muffin
$2.75Out of stock
Whole Chunky Monkey Muffin
$3.50Out of stock
Whole Vegan Muffin
$4.00Out of stock
Spiced Apple Muffins
Chocolate Almond Monkey Bread
$4.00Out of stock
Ciinamon Pull-Apart
$4.50Out of stock
Blueberry Basil Muffin Top
$1.75Out of stock
Cranberry Muffin Top
$1.75Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Muffin Top
$1.75Out of stock
Double Chocolate Muffin Top
$1.75Out of stock
Banana Nut Muffin Top
$1.75Out of stock
Herb Corn Muffin Top
$1.75Out of stock
Chunky Monkey Muffin Top
$2.00Out of stock
Strawberry Muffin Top
$1.75Out of stock
Doughnuts
Tiny Donuts
$2.25Out of stock
Custom Topped Doughnut
$4.50Out of stock
Custom Filled Doughnut
$5.00Out of stock
Filled Dougnut Strawberry
$4.50Out of stock
Coconut Custard Filled Doughnut
Out of stock
Latte Doughnut
$4.00Out of stock
Caramel Custard Creme Brulée
$4.00Out of stock
Glistening Chocolate Doughnut
$4.00Out of stock
Parfait Doughnut
$4.50Out of stock
Strawberry Jam Filled Doughnut
$4.50Out of stock
Banana Cream Filled With Coconut
$4.50Out of stock
Black & White Cookie Doughnut
$4.00Out of stock
Hot Chocolate
$4.50Out of stock
Honey Glazed
$4.00Out of stock
Shredded Coconut
$4.00Out of stock
Candied Apple Pie
$4.50Out of stock
Banana Cream
$4.00Out of stock
Caramel Chocolate
$4.00Out of stock
Custard Top
$4.00Out of stock
Lemon Cream
$4.00Out of stock
Ras Malai Filled Doughnut
$4.50Out of stock
Cinnamon Custard Glaze
$4.00Out of stock
Banana Bread Glaze
$4.00Out of stock
Chocolate Banana Cream
$4.00Out of stock
S'mores
$4.50Out of stock
Cappuccino Donuts
$4.00Out of stock
Filled Cappuccino Donut
$4.50Out of stock
Strawberry Coulis Doughnut
$4.00Out of stock
Lemon Cream Filled
$4.50Out of stock
Fudge Brownie Doughnut
$4.50Out of stock
Banana Chocolate
$4.50Out of stock
Chocolate Topped Doughnut
$4.00Out of stock
Cookies
Brownies
Tarts
Cheese Galette
$5.00Out of stock
Peach Galette
$4.13Out of stock
Raspberry Mint Galette
$4.13Out of stock
Apple Galete
$3.67Out of stock
Chocolate Galette
$3.67Out of stock
Mixed Berry Galette
$4.13Out of stock
Sweet Potato Galette
$4.50Out of stock
Pumpkin Pie
$4.13Out of stock
Mini Strawberry Danish
$1.61Out of stock
Chocolate Danish
$5.00Out of stock
Apple Danish
$5.00Out of stock
Sweet Potato Danish
$5.00Out of stock
Strawberry Danish
$5.00Out of stock
Peach Cobbler Pudding
$3.50Out of stock
Rasberry Crumble
$2.25Out of stock
Coconut Danish
$0.05Out of stock
Coconut Rolls
$3.67Out of stock
Cinnamon Rolls
$3.67Out of stock
Pumpkin Roll
$3.67Out of stock
Mini Cinnamon Roll
$1.84Out of stock
Canele
$3.67Out of stock
Filled Focaccia
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 4:45 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 4:45 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 4:45 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 4:45 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 4:45 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 4:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 4:45 pm
1112 Cortelyou Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11218
