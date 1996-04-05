  • Home
Quave Brothers Poboys ToGo Biloxi, MS 1621 Pass Rd Unit G

No reviews yet

1621 Pass Rd Unit G

Biloxi, MS 39530

Online Ordering

*Back Bay Style Poboys

Roast Beef & Gravy

$10.99

Deli style. Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Ham Poboy

$10.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Turkey Poboy

$10.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Hamburger Poboy

$10.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Pot Roast & Gravy Poboy

Pot Roast & Gravy Poboy

$11.99

Cooked 12 hours. Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

3 Meat Combo Poboy

$11.99

Ham, turkey and roast beef. Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Catfish Poboy

$11.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$11.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$12.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Oyster Poboy

Oyster Poboy

$14.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Crabmeat Poboy

Crabmeat Poboy

$14.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Ribeye Poboy

$16.99

Grilled Chicken Poboy Poboy

$10.99

BBQ Beef

$11.99

*NOLA Style Poboys

16" Roast Beef

$17.49

16" Ham

$17.49

16" Turkey

$17.49

16" Hamburger

$18.49

16" Pot Roast

$19.49

16" 3 Meat Combo

$19.49

16" Catfish

$19.49

16" Shrimp

$18.49

16" Oyster

$27.99

16" Crabmeat

$24.49

32" Roast Beef

$24.99

32" Ham

$24.99

32" Turkey

$24.99

32" Hamburger

$26.99

32" Pot Roast

$32.99

32" 3 Meat Combo

$32.99

32" Catfish

$26.99

32" Shrimp

$24.99

32" Oyster

$45.99

32" Crabmeat

$45.99

*On Dat Bun

Hamburger Bun

Hamburger Bun

$6.99

BBQ Beef Bun

$6.99

Pot Roast Bun

$6.99
Shrimp Bun

Shrimp Bun

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Bun

$6.99

Crabmeat Bun

$12.99
Ribeye Bun

Ribeye Bun

$15.99
Whole Muff

Whole Muff

$12.99

1/2 Muff

$9.99

Catfish Bun

$7.99

Roast Beef Bun

$6.99

Oyster On Dat Bun

$12.99

Low Carb Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$10.99

Muffuletta Wrap

$11.99

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$12.99

*Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese W/Fries

$5.99

Kids Hamburger W/Fries

$5.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets W/Fires

$5.99

Kids Shrimp on Bun W/Fries

$6.99

*Sides

French Fries

French Fries

$3.59
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.99
French Fries w/ Gravy

French Fries w/ Gravy

$4.99

Debris Fries

$6.99

Side of Shrimp (Same amount as Bun)

$6.99

Side of Gravy

$1.00

Extra Cocktail or Tarter .25 Per Extra one

$0.25

Drinks

Soft Drinks

Bottled Barq's

$2.49

Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Sprite

$2.00

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Red Cream

$2.00

Van Cream

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Barqs

$2.00

Cup Of Ice

$0.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1621 Pass Rd Unit G, Biloxi, MS 39530

Directions

