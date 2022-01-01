Main picView gallery

Q Pub and Grill 2145 63rd street

No reviews yet

2145 63rd Street

Downers Grove, IL 60516

Order Again

Popular Items

CALIFORNIA WRAP
BONE-IN
QUESADILLA

SHAREABLES

TACOS

$10.99

FRIED PICKLES

$9.99

ITALIAN EGG ROLLS

$9.99

NACHOS

$10.99

PUB PRETZEL

$7.99

CHEESE STICKS

$8.99

CHEESE CURDS

$9.49

SOUTHWEST FRIES

$8.99

QUESADILLA

$7.99

QUESO, CHIPS & SALSA

$5.99

BONE-IN

$13.99

BREADED BONELESS

$11.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

$10.99

POTATO SKINS

$9.99

SALAD / SOUP

HOUSE SALAD

$8.90

COBB SALAD

$12.99

CAESAR SALAD

$8.99

Side salad

$4.00

Q SPECIALTIES

ROASTED VEGGIE FLATBREAD

$10.99

CARNIVORE FLATBREAD

$11.99

HOT ITALIAN FLATBREAD

$11.99

NASHVILLE HOT CHICKEN FLATBREAD

$11.99

FISH & CHIPS

$15.99

PEPPERONI PIZZA

$16.99

CHEESE PIZZA

$14.99

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$16.99

BBQ PULLED PORK FLATBREAD

$11.99

BURGERS/WRAPS/SANDWICHES

BUFFALO WRAP

$12.99

GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$11.99

CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP

$11.99

CALIFORNIA WRAP

$12.45

BLT CLUB

$11.99

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.99

CLASSIC CHICKEN SANDWICH

$11.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN SANDWICH

$12.99

CALI CHICKEN SANDWICH

$13.45

NASHVILLE HOT SANDWICH

$12.99

CLASSIC BURGER

$12.99

THE COWBOY BURGER

$14.99

MUSHROOM SWISS BURGER

$13.99

SPICY BURGER

$14.99

PULLED PORK SANDHICH

$11.99

DESSERTS

DEEP FRIED OREOS

$7.95

TURTLE ICE CREAM PIE

$6.95

SCOOP OF ICE CREAM

$2.95

EXTRAS

BASKET OF FRIES

$3.95

BASKET OF TOTS

$3.95

BASKET OF WAFFLE FRIES

$5.95

BASKET OF GARLIC PARMESAN CHEESE FRIES

$5.95

SIDE OF CHIPS

$3.00

SIDE COLE SLAW

$3.00

SIDE CELERY & CARROTS

$2.00

BASKET ONION RINGS

$5.95

CUP OF CHEESE

$1.50

BASKET CAJUN FRIES

$4.95

SIDE SALSA

$0.75

SIDE SOUR CREAM

$1.50

SIDE JALAPENOS

$0.75

Avocado

$3.00

BASKET TRIO FRIES

$4.95
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2145 63rd Street, Downers Grove, IL 60516

Directions

Main pic

