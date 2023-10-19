Coffee

Latte
$4.50

Espresso w/ steamed milk. 8/12oz come with 2 shots, 16oz come with 4 shots.

Americano
$3.50

Espresso w/ water. 8/12oz come with 2 shots, 16oz come with 4 shots.

Cappuccino
$4.25

2oz of espresso with 4oz frothy milk

Cold Brew
$4.25

Cold brew coffee served over ice

Cortado
$4.00

2oz espresso with 2oz steamed milk

Drip Coffee
$2.50

Rotating Single origin coffee. Medium/Light roast

Doppio
$3.25

Double espresso, Medium roast

Macchiato
$4.00

2oz espresso with 1oz steamed milk

Mocha
$5.00

Espresso with Omanhene dark chocolate and steamed milk. 8/12oz come with 2 shots, 16oz come with 4 shots.

Spiced Mocha
$5.00

Espresso with spiced milk chocolate and steamed milk. 8/12oz come with 2 shots, 16oz come with 4 shots.

Drip Refill
$1.00

Drip coffee refill

Tea & Others

Hot Chocolate
$3.00

Omanhene dark chocolate with steamed milk

Cascadia Chai Latte
$4.00

Spicy chai tea with steamed milk.

Hot Tea
$3.25

Organic Tea from Flying Bird Botanicals

London Fog
$4.50

Lavender Orange Grey tea, Vanilla, Steamed milk. 16oz.

Italian Soda
$3.50

Sparkling water with syrup

Moroccan Mint Iced Tea
$4.25

Iced green tea with Moroccan spices

Iced Tea
$3.25

Irish Breakfast or Old Town Berry Herbal

Bottled Drinks

Coconut Water
$3.75

VitaCoco, 16.9oz

Bottled Water
$2.50

Essentia, 20oz

Le Croix
$1.50

Assorted Flavors, 12oz can

Kombucha
$3.75

Humm, 14oz

Orange Juice
$2.50

Tropicana, 12oz

Sparkling water
$2.50

Liquid Death, 16oz can

Vive Immunity Boost
$4.25

Ginger, Turmeric, Cayenne, Black pepper, in Pineapple juice. 2oz

Kids Juice
$2.00

Organic juice box. assorted. 6.75oz

Muscle Milk
$3.00

Protein Chocolate Milk. 12oz

Grab and Go & Fresh Made

Grab and Go

$1.5 Snack
$1.50

Fig Bars, Biscotti, assorted

Hard Boiled Egg
$1.00
Okazu Pan
$6.00

Japanese Okazu Pan, Umami Kushi

Oatmeal
$4.00

Mylk Labs

Yogurt
$4.50

Ellenos. Marionberry or Muesli. 8oz

Fresh Made

Burrito
$8.00
Egg Sandwich
$6.00

English muffin, scrambled egg, tapenade, arugula

Macrina & Patricks

Macrina

Almond Pinwheel
$4.25
Blueberry Scone
$3.50
GF Bundt Cake
$5.00

GF, Raspberry Lemon

Chocolate Croissant
$4.00
Cookie
$2.50

Salted CC, or GF Double Chocolate

Dill Parmesan Scone
$4.00
Morning Roll
$4.00
BB Muffin
$3.75

Blueberry Muffin

MG Muffin
$3.75

Morning Glory Muffin

Banana Ginger Muffin
$3.75

Vegan Banana Ginger Muffin

Peanut Butter Bar
Croissant
$3.50
Squash Bread
$4.50

Patricks

Cinnamon Roll
$4.50
GF Apricot Turmeric Scone
$3.50
Pineapple Scone
$3.50
Shortbread Cookies
$5.00

7 pack of Hawaiian style shortbread cookies

Retail

Retail Coffee 12oz
$15.00