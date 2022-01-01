Restaurant header imageView gallery

Quesadilla Gorilla SLO

570 Higuera St

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Top Builds

#1 Evan Boling

#1 Evan Boling

$12.00

Cilantro lime chicken with crisp bacon and fresh jalapeños, mixed with our white cheese blend

#2 The Classic

#2 The Classic

$12.00

House made chile verde with whole black beans and Spanish style rice in a white cheese dilla.

#3 Where's The Beef

#3 Where's The Beef

$12.00

Seasoned and braised Choice beef, grilled fajita veggies, and whole black beans in a white cheese dilla.

#4 Atomic Veggie

#4 Atomic Veggie

$9.50

Fresh pico de gallo with whole black beans and grilled fajita veggies in a white cheese dilla

#5 Just the Cheese

#5 Just the Cheese

$6.00

Your choice of cheese on a warm fresh flour or corn tortilla

#6 Sweet Dilla

#6 Sweet Dilla

$5.75

Similar to a crepe, our sweet dillas are uniquely delicious. Try Nutella and Banana dusted with powdered sugar and chocolate for a rich and delicious treat.

Meat and Cheese

#7 Special

#7 Special

$12.00

Aloha Chicken teriyaki glazed chicken, white cheese blend, red onion, grilled pineapple chunks, fresh arugula, topped with a teriyaki drizzle and toasted sesame seeds

Build Your Own

Chicken Build Your Own

Chicken Build Your Own

$12.00

Includes our cilantro lime chicken, your choice of cheese, 2 fillings, 2 sides

Shredded Beef Build Your Own

Shredded Beef Build Your Own

$12.00

Includes our shredded beef, your choice of cheese, 2 fillings, 2 sides

Chile Verde Build Your Own

Chile Verde Build Your Own

$12.00

Includes our pork chile verde, your choice of cheese, 2 fillings, 2 sides

Bacon Build Your Own

Bacon Build Your Own

$12.00

Includes our chopped bacon, your choice of cheese, 2 fillings, 2 sides

Soyrizo Build Your Own

Soyrizo Build Your Own

$12.00

Includes our housemade soyrizo, your choice of cheese, 2 fillings, 2 sides

Kong It! Build Your Own

Kong It! Build Your Own

$18.00

Includes up to 2 protein choices, up to 2 cheese choices, 4 fillings, 2 sides

Veggie Build Your Own

Veggie Build Your Own

$9.50

Includes 1 cheese, 4 fillings, and 2 sides

Kong It! Build Your Own Veggie

Kong It! Build Your Own Veggie

$16.00

Includes up to 2 protein choices, up to 2 cheese choices, 4 fillings, 2 sides

Sides

Chips and Salsa

Chips and Salsa

$5.25

House-made corn tortillas chips salted with lime made fresh to order, comes with 3 salsas for dipping

Side Chips and Queso

Side Chips and Queso

Large Chips and Large Queso

Large Chips and Large Queso

$8.25

Side of Rice and Beans

$5.00

Simple side of our spanish rice and whole black beans!

Small Side of Queso (4oz)

Small Side of Queso (4oz)

Large Side of Queso (8oz)

Large Side of Queso (8oz)

Side of Rice (4oz)

$2.00

Side of Beans (4oz)

$2.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink (22oz)

$3.00

Please write your soda choice in the comments if you would like us to pour it for you!

Jarritos

Jarritos

$3.00

Bottled Coke

Bottled Water

S. Pellegrino - 8.45oz

Add extra salsas!

Roasted Sour Cream - Sides

Roasted Sour Cream - Sides

Smoked red chilis with garlic in this house-favorite salsa

Avocado Salsa - Sides

Avocado Salsa - Sides

Fresh tomatillos, cilantro, serranos, garlic, onions, lime (hot) salsa

Cilantro Cream - Sides

Cilantro Cream - Sides

Tomatillos & Habaneros in this 'feeling-it-tomorrow' (hot) salsa

Roasted Red Salsa - Sides

Roasted Red Salsa - Sides

Fire roasted tomatoes & jalapeños in a traditional (mild) salsa

Liquid Gold - Sides

Liquid Gold - Sides

Smoked red chilis with garlic in this house-favorite salsa

Spicy Salsa Verde - Sides

Spicy Salsa Verde - Sides

Fresh tomatillos, cilantro, serranos, garlic, onions, lime (hot) salsa

Habanero Salsa - Sides

Habanero Salsa - Sides

Tomatillos & Habaneros in this 'feeling-it-tomorrow' (hot) salsa

Trays

The Sampler Tray

The Sampler Tray

$103.00

2 Evan Bolings, 2 Classics, 2 Where's the Beefs, 2 Atomic Veggies, 2 Just the Cheeses with a large . salsa.(Feeds 15-20 people)

Meat and Cheese Tray

Meat and Cheese Tray

$84.00

8 Quesadillas: 2 chicken, 2 bacon, 2 beef, 2 chile verdewith a large salsa. (Feeds 12-16 people)

Custom Tray

Custom Tray

$96.00

8 Build-Your-Own Quesadillas. Please confirm the order with the store. (Feeds 12-16) 8 different proteins, all on white mix cheese with the same 2 fillings!

Veggie Tray

Veggie Tray

$76.00

4 Atomic veggies, 4 rice and 4 beans (Feeds 12-16)

Utensils per Person

$0.25

Large Chips

$13.50

Chips to feed the whole crew!

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Quesadilla Gorilla is serving up gourmet quesadillas with fresh, homemade salsas and family recipes with quality ingredients.

Location

570 Higuera St, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401

Directions

