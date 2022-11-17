Restaurant header imageView gallery

Que Hubo Mi Perro

7392 Radio Road

Naples, FL 34104

Order Again

Bebidas

Manzana Postobon

$3.00

Colombiana

$3.00

Uva Postobon

$3.50

Pina Postobon

$3.50

Naranja Postobon

$3.50

Bretana

$3.00

Agua

$1.00

Limonada de Panela

$4.00

Pony Malta

$3.50

Coca Cola

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Mora Hit

$2.50

Lulo Hit

$2.50

Mango Hit

$2.50

Entradas

Carne Empanadas

$3.00

Deditos de Queso

$7.00

Chicharron

$10.00

Pinchos

Pincho Pollo

$10.00

Pincho Carne

$14.00

Patacon

Patacon Pollo

$12.00

Patacon Todo Terreno

$14.00

Patacon Carne

$15.00

Patacon Chorizo

$10.00

Patacon Carne Desmechada

$14.00

Patacon Pollo Desmechado

$12.00

Patacon Plain

$4.00

Patacon Queso

$6.00

Arepa

Arepa Pollo

$12.00

Arepa Todo Terreno

$14.00

Arepa Carne

$15.00

Arepa Chorizo

$10.00

Arepa Carne Desmechada

$14.00

Arepa Pollo Desmechado

$12.00

Arepa Plain

$6.00

Arepa Queso

$9.00

Pepitos

Pepito Carne

$16.00

Pepito Chorizo

$10.00

Pepito Pollo

$14.00

Pepito Que Hubo Mi Perro

$12.00

Pepito Todo Terreno

$15.00

Pepito Mixto

$16.00

Maicitos

Maicito Mixto

$15.00

Maicito Pollo

$12.00

Maicito Carne

$15.00

Papitas y Mas

Salchipapa

$8.00

Choripapa

$9.00

Papa Loca

$15.00

Picadita

$20.00

Picada

$35.00+

Pollito con Papitas

$8.00

EXTRA CHORIZO

$3.00

EXTRA POLLO (4OZ)

$4.00

EXTRA CARNE (4OZ)

$5.00

Papita Frita

$4.00

EXTRA MORCILLA

$3.00

EXTRA CHICHARRON

$8.00

Huevos Codorniz (5)

$3.00

Hamburguesas

Hamburguesa Paisa

$14.00

Hamburguesa Loca

$16.00

Perros

Perro Americano

$8.00

Perro Loco

$12.00

Perro Montañero

$12.00

Perro Paisa

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

7392 Radio Road, Naples, FL 34104

Directions

