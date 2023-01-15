  • Home
Quad Houston Restaurant & Sports Lounge 4608 Almeda Road

No reviews yet

4608 Almeda Road

Houston, TX 77004

Order Again

Appetizers

Seafood Stuffed Pasta Shells

$17.00

6 each Cajun cream sauce, mozzarella cheese, cream cheese, parsley, crab meat, shrimp

Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms

$15.00

Marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, cream cheese, parsley, crab meat, shrimp

Creamy Spinach Dip

$13.00

served with crispy cauliflower chips

Slider Trio

$18.00

Salmon, Beef, Chicken Upcharge for all salmon $3 Bacon Jam on beef Quad sauce on chicken Pickles on chicken Slaw on Salmon Caper Dill Sauce on Salmon

Quad Signature Wings

$13.00+

Dynamite Shrimp

$17.00

With signature slaw Dynamite sauce, green onion slaw, siracha

Korean Fried Ribs

$14.00

Korean sauce, naked, green onion slaw

Salads

Quad Wedge Salad

$13.00

Quad Wedge Salad w/ Bacon, egg, and blue cheese Option for on the side

Field Green Salad

$15.00

Field Greens Salad w/ Spring Mix & Arugula Balsamic dressing, Feta Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Red Onion, Apples

Chopped & Screwed Salad

$17.00

Roasted corn, diced tomatoes, diced chicken, diced egg, cucumber, avocado, shredded romaine, spring mix

Burgers

All burgers served with fries

The Quad Burger

$25.00

Seasoned Wagyu patty with bacon jam, cheddar, egg and special sauce

Vegan Burger

$22.00

Salmon Burger

$22.00

With spring mix, roasted red peppers and caper dill spread

Classic Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Classic chicken sandwich with special sauce and pickles

Entree

Shrimp N Grits

$23.00

Andouille sausage, peppers, cajun cream sauce, gouda grits

Catfish N Grits

$23.00

Cajun cream sauce, peppers, sausage

Pasta Jumbalaya

$35.00

Served with Shrimp, sausage, peppers and onions, chicken and crawfish tails.

Lamb Chops

$45.00

Choice of one side

Seafood Mac N Cheese

$33.00

With shrimp, crab, crawfish in a cheese sauce

Seafood Basket

$25.00

4 Shrimp and fried fish

Stuff

Salmon Stuffed with Dirty Rice

$38.00

Served with asparagus

Spinach & Crab Stuffed Chicken

Served with asparagus

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Collard Greens

$9.00

Asparagus

$8.00

Dirty Rice

$9.00

Mac N Cheese

$10.00

Seafood Rice

$15.00

Beer

Budlight

$5.00

Michelob ultra

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Modelo

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Dos XX

$6.00

Champagne

LaMarca Prosecco

$10.00

Belaire Luc Rare Rose

$150.00

Clicquot Brut Yellow

$250.00

Moët Nectar Imperial Rose

$300.00

Moët Brut Imperial

$200.00

Ace of Spades Rose

$1,200.00

Ace of Spades Brut

$800.00

Cognac

Hennessy

$15.00

Remy 1738

$18.00

Nyak

$10.00

Branson Phantom

$15.00

Dusse

$15.00

Remy VSOP

$15.00

Martell Blue Swift

$15.00

Remy XO

$24.00

Cordial

Gran Mariner

$8.00

Cointreau

$7.00

Amaretto Disaronno

$7.00

Jäegermeister

$8.00

Rumpleminze

$7.00

Blue Curaçao

Razzmatazz

Peachtree

Goldschlager

$8.00

Sour Apple Pucker

Watermelon Pucker

Melon Pucker

Baileys Irish Cream

Banana

Martine Honeysuckle

Gin

Empress

$12.00

Bombay

$10.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Fords

$8.00

The Botanist

$12.00

Non Alcoholic

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Topo Chico

$6.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Fever Tree large

$7.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Sugar Free Red Bull

$6.00

Rum

Bacardi light

$8.00

Malibu

$10.00

Meyers

$9.00

Captain Morgan

Sailor Jerry

Bumbu

Bacardi Gold

Hurricane 151

$10.00

Scotch

Glenlivet 12

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$60.00

Macallan 12 Double Cask

$18.00

Buchanans 12

$10.00

Buchanans 18

$20.00

Highland Park 12

$12.00

Chivas 18

$20.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Aberfeldly 12

$9.00

Dalmore 12

$14.00

Monkey shoulder

$14.00

Tequila

Lalo

$11.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$30.00

Heradura silver

$10.00

Dobell diamante

$15.00

Heradura ultra

$15.00

Jose Cuervo

$9.00

Patron

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Don Julio anejo

$17.00

Avion Reposado

$15.00

Casamigos Blanco

$13.00

Casamigo Anejo

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Maestro dobell 50

$13.00

Gran coramino christalino

$15.00

Dulce vida blanco

$13.00

Dulce vida lonestar Anejo Garrison Brothers

$18.00

Don Julio silver

$16.00

Jose Cuervo 1800 christalino

$17.00

Vodka

Belvedere

$13.00

Ciroc

$12.00

Ciroc Berry

$12.00

Ciroc Coco

$12.00

Ciroc Pineapple

$12.00

Deep Eddy

$9.00

Deep Eddy Cranberry

$9.00

Deep Eddy Grapefruit

$9.00

Deep Eddy Lemon

$9.00

Dripping Springs

$8.00

Dripping Springs Orange

$8.00

Greygoose

$10.00

Kettle One

$13.00

Reyka

$9.00

Space City

$7.00Out of stock

Titos

$10.00

Whiskey

Texas Republic Whiskey

$10.00

Digits

$11.00

Gentleman Jack

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jim Beam

$10.00

Wild Turkey

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$13.00

Jameson

$11.00

Tullamore Dew

$10.00

Slane

$10.00

Crown

$11.00

Crown Apple

$11.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Makers Mark 46

$14.00

Bulliet Bourbon

$12.00

Bulliet Bourbon Rye

$12.00

Jameson Orange

$11.00

Suntory Japanese Whiskey

$12.00

Crown Vanilla

$11.00

Crown Peach

$11.00

Red Wine

Josh

$12.00

House Red bulletin Place Cabernet

$6.00

Di Majo Norente Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00

Silver Palm Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.00

StoneStreet Cabernet Sauvignon

$70.00

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$40.00

Elouan Pinot Noir

$12.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Balade

$36.00

Belle Glos Pinot Noir Clark and Telephone

$40.00

King of Prohibition

$16.00

Pessemist

$13.00

Z Alex Brown Uncaged

$20.00

Frozen

Patron Melon

$11.00

Jack Peach

$10.00

Margarita

$9.00

White Wine

Chloe Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Yalumba Y Series Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Kendal Jackson Chardonnay

$10.00

Free mark Chardonnay

$10.00

Diora Chardonnay

Penfolds Chardonnay

DuckHorn Sauvignon Blanc

$42.00

Cupcake Riesling

$6.00

House Chardonnay Bulletin Place

$6.00

Rose Wine

Studio Rose

Light, Hints of Grapefruit, Dry , Not Sweet, Refreshing

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blueberry Lemonade

Champagne Cocktail

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Daiquiri

Dark N Stormy

Gimlet

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

Hurricane

$15.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00

Long Island

$15.00

Madras

Mai Tai

$10.00

Manhattan

$15.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$10.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

Mojito

$11.00

Moscow Mule

$11.00

Mudslide

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Rob Roy

Sazernac

Screw Driver

Sea Breeze

Side Car

$13.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Tom Collins

Whisky Smash

Whisky Sour

$8.00

White Russian

$8.00

59 South

$15.00

The Tre

$15.00

The Den

$15.00

Quad Smash

$15.00

The Entanglement

$18.00

Bartender Pick of the Month

$18.00

Amaretto Sour

$8.00

Blue MF'er

$13.00

9oz frozen

$8.00

Skittles

$15.00

Brunch Entree

Chicken & French Toast

$22.00

Shrimp N Grits

$23.00

Andouille sausage, peppers, cajun cream sauce, gouda grits

Catfish N Grits

$23.00

Cajun cream sauce, peppers, sausage

Cauliflower N Grits

$17.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00+

Powdered Sugar

Third Ward Breakfast

$16.00

Grits, toast, egg any style, potatoes,

Bayou Omelette

$17.00

The Biggie w/ Steak

$25.00

Cheese eggs, toast w/ welches grape jelly

Brunch Sides

2 Eggs any style

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$5.00

Gouda Grits

$4.00

Bacon

$7.00

Sausage

$6.00

Turkey Sausage

$9.00

Toast

$3.00

QUAD CHICKEN WINGS

Quad Wings

$20.00

QUAD FRIED COD NUGGETS

Fried Cod Nuggets

$25.00

QUAD FRIED SHRIMP

Fried Shrimp

$25.00

QUAD FRIED PORK RIBS

Pork Ribs

$25.00

CAULIFLOWER WINGS

Cauliflower Wings

$20.00Out of stock

WING PLATTER

Wing Platter

$50.00Out of stock

SEAFOOD PLATTER

Seafood Platter

$60.00

CAULIFLOWER PLATTER

Cauliflower Platter

$45.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
