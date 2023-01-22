Restaurant header imageView gallery

Quadrant Coffee House

666 Reviews

$

20 N 3rd St

Easton, PA 18042

Order Again

Quadrant short sleeve shirts

Garlic Fest T-Shirt

Garlic Fest T-Shirt

$18.00+

Quadrant hoodie

Live to Stink Another Year 2020 Hoodies
Quadrant Hoodie

Quadrant Hoodie

$35.00+

Hoodie Sale

hoodie sale price

$15.00

t-shirt sale

t-shirt sale

$8.00

Long sleeve shirts

Small

$24.00

Medium

$24.00

Large

$24.00

Extra large

$24.00

Xxlarge

$26.00

XXX large

$28.00

Hot sauce

Lafayette hot sauce

$10.00

Jo's hot sauce

$10.00

Light switch cover

Light switch cover assorted

$14.95

COFFEE BEANS

1 LB. Whole Bean

$15.95

1/2 LB. Whole Bean

$7.95

1 LB. Ground

$15.95

1/2 LB. Ground

$7.95

Short sleeve shirts

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Extra large

$20.00

Xxlarge

$22.00

XXX large

$24.00

Long sleeve shirts

Small!!

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

Xlarge

$25.00

Xxlarge

$27.00

XXX large

$29.00

Hoodies

Small

$40.00

Medium

$40.00

Large

$40.00

Xlarge

$40.00

Xxlarge

$42.00

XXX large

$44.00

Hot sauce

Lafayette hot sauce

$10.00

Jo's hot sauce

$10.00

Light switch covers

Asst light switch covers

$14.95

Employee shirts

Employee t

$8.00

Employee long sleeve

$12.00

Employee sweat

$17.00

Chris' book

Chris' book signing

$39.95

JD Ornaments

Santa ornaments

$3.95

advent calendar

Food

Pot Pie Soup LARGE

$6.00

Pot Pie soup SMALL

$4.00

Chili LARGE

$6.00

Chili SMALL

$4.00

Feature Soup LARGE

$6.00

Feature Soup SMALL

$4.00

Mac N Cheese

$5.00

Bacon Corn Muffin

$3.00

Non Espresso Drinks

Coffee 12 oz

$2.00

Coffee 16 oz

$2.50

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$3.95

Vanilla Chai SMALL

$3.95

Vanilla Chai LARGE

$4.95

Cocoa Chai SMALL

$3.95

Cocoa Chai LARGE

$4.95

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$1.95

Latte

$3.25

Mocha Latte SMALL

$3.95

Mocha Latte LARGE

$4.95

Caramel Latte SMALL

$3.95

Caramel Latte LARGE

$4.95

Vanilla Latte SMALL

$3.95

Vanilla Latte LARGE

$4.95

Pumpkin Latte SMALL

$3.95

Pumpkin Latte LARGE

$4.95

Specialty Drinks

Razzle Dazzle SMALL

$3.95

Razzle Dazzle LARGE

$4.95

Creme Brulee SMALL

$3.95

Creme Brulee LARGE

$4.95

Mint Kiss SMALL

$3.95

Mint Kiss LARGE

$4.95

Cozy Lavender SMALL

$3.95

Cozy Lavender LARGE

$4.95

Mudslide SMALL

$3.95

Mudslide LARGE

$4.95

Nutty Irish SMALL

$3.95

Nutty Irish LARGE

$4.95

Sub Almond Milk

$1.25

extra shot espresso

$1.25

KK Boyd

KK Boyd

$29.95

greeting cards

wrapped

$1.00

unwrapped

$0.50

Gourmet Apples

large Apples

$19.95

mini apples

$7.95

Dipped Pretzels

chocolate only

$2.00

Chocolate and candy

$3.00

Espresso beans

Bag espresso beans

$4.95

Restaurant week

Restaurant week

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Cozy breakfast and lunch Cafe located inside a rare, used & out of print Bookstore located in the heart of Historic Downtown Easton PA. The Quadrant Coffee House & Bookstore offers a casual dining experience with offerings from specialty espresso drinks to a hearty American breakfast. Be sure to enjoy our selection of over 50,000 books too!

20 N 3rd St, Easton, PA 18042

Directions

