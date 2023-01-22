Quadrant Coffee House
666 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info
Cozy breakfast and lunch Cafe located inside a rare, used & out of print Bookstore located in the heart of Historic Downtown Easton PA. The Quadrant Coffee House & Bookstore offers a casual dining experience with offerings from specialty espresso drinks to a hearty American breakfast. Be sure to enjoy our selection of over 50,000 books too!
Location
20 N 3rd St, Easton, PA 18042
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tolino Vineyards Easton - 325 Northampton Street
No Reviews
325 Northampton Street Easton, PA 18042
View restaurant