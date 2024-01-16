- Home
Quahog's Seafood Shack 206 97th Street
206 97th Street
Stone Harbor, NJ 08247
Featured Items
Small Plates
- 1/2 Dozen Oysters$22.00
Red wine mignonette, lemon and cocktail sauce
- Dozen Oysters$39.00
Red wine mignonette, lemon and cocktail sauce
- Empanadas$9.00
Argentinian style turnovers. Choice of beef or veggie.
- Guacamole$12.00
Homemade guacamole (avocado, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice and tomato) served with white corn tortilla chips. You can add crab or shrimp for an additional $6. *This item is gluten free.
- Shrimp Ceviche$16.00
Gulf shrimp, avocado, tomato, red bell pepper, jalapeño, spicy coconut Leche de Tigre served with white corn tortilla chips. *This item is gluten free.
- Clam Chowder Pint$9.00
Clams, potato, celery, onions, bacon and cream served with crackers.
- Clam Chowder Quart$16.00
Clams, potato, celery, onions, bacon and cream served with crackers.
- Mac-n-Sea Small$22.00
Cavatapi pasta, fresh crab, house made truffled American cheese sauce, caramelized onions and crunchy panko breadcrumbs.
- Mac-n-Sea Large$35.00
Cavatapi pasta, fresh crab, house made truffled American cheese sauce, caramelized onions and crunchy panko breadcrumbs.
- Steamed Mussels$15.00
Prince Edward Island mussels in a tomato marina, cherry tomatoes, queso fresco, basil and served with a dinner roll. *This item is gluten free.
- Steamed Clams$15.00
Local middle neck clams with caramelized onions, fennel and chorizo sausage, garlic and clam broth served with a dinner roll. *This item is gluten free.
- House Salad$13.00
Seasonal greens with corn, beets, cucumber, red onion, cherry tomatoes, radishes, and carrots with a house vinaigrette. You can add crab or shrimp for an additional $6. *This item is gluten free.
- Quahog's Wings$14.00
(9) Nine crispy wings, tossed in our world famous buffalo sauce, drizzled with crema, queso fresco, pico de gallo and cilantro.
Handhelds
- Coconut Shrimp Po Boy$22.00
Crispy coconut shrimp tossed in a spicy mayo with celery and scallions served on a toasted bun with old bay fries.
- Carne Asada Taco Platter$25.00
Three braised short rib tacos with guacamole, onion, queso fresco and cilantro served in corn tortillas with old bay fries and corn on the cob. *This item is prepared gluten free.
- Baja Style Fish Tacos$23.00
Three beer battered crispy haddock tacos with guacamole, pickled red onion, queso fresco, crema, corn salsa and cilantro served in flour tortillas with old bay fries and corn on the cob.
- Grilled Mahi Burrito$19.00
Grilled Mahi, rice and beans, guacamole, cheddar cheese, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeño and cilantro wrapped in a flour tortilla served with old bay fries.
Large Plates
- Casado$38.00
Blackened seasonal fish served with rice and beans, caramelized sweet plantains, arugula and cherry tomato salad and a side of house made "Lizano" sauce. *This item is gluten free.
- Land and Sea$39.00
Half rack of bbq ribs, two shrimp skewers, garlic fries, coleslaw, corn on the cob and orange chipotle bbq sauce. *This item is prepared gluten free.
- Crab Cake Platter$38.00
Two crispy fried crab cakes served with old bay fries, corn on the cob, coleslaw and a side of tartar sauce.
- Moqueca Stew$37.00
Brazilian style seafood stew with clams. mussles, shrimp, fish, scallops. endamame beans, chorizio sausage, achiote oil and coconut milk served over green rice and a dinner roll. *This item is gluten free.
- Grilled Catch of the Day$37.00
8 oz grilled catch of the day topped with a criolla salsa served with a potato and celery root gratin, with an arugula and cherry tomato salad. *This item is gluten free.
Sides
Bottles and Cans
Wine
- Higher Ground, Pinot Noir$37.00
- Horseplay, Cabernet Sauvignon$50.00
- Beronia, Rioja Reserva$50.00
- Piatelli, Malbec$42.00
- Serial, Cabernet Sauvignon$58.00
- Fault Line, Sauvignon Blanc$38.00
- Paco & Lola, Albarino$47.00
- Cave De Lugny, Macon$47.00
- Livio Feluga, Pinot Grigio$36.00
- Hartford Chardonnay$68.00
- Jean Luc Colombo, Cape Blue Rose$40.00
- By Ott$65.00
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
