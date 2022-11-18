Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Quail State

1,327 Reviews

$$

1060 Fulton St

Fresno, CA 93721

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:01 am - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1060 Fulton St, Fresno, CA 93721

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Modernist
orange starNo Reviews
719 Fulton Street Fresno, CA 93721
View restaurantnext
Slaters 50-50 - Fresno
orange starNo Reviews
639 E Shaw Ave #115 Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Jacks Urban Eats
orange star4.0 • 654
718 W Shaw Ave Fresno, CA 93704
View restaurantnext
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry - Cedar & Shaw
orange starNo Reviews
4950 N. Cedar Fresno, CA 93726
View restaurantnext
Rosa Linda's Fine Mexican Cuisine
orange starNo Reviews
2057 W. Bullard Ave. Fresno, CA 93711
View restaurantnext
Uncle Harry's NY Bagelry - First & Herndon
orange starNo Reviews
6735 N First Street #101 Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fresno

Hunan Chinese Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 5,897
6716 N Cedar Ave, Ste 104 Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Quesadilla Gorilla - Fresno
orange star4.7 • 2,833
608 E Weldon Ave Fresno, CA 93704
View restaurantnext
Maya Sushi Lounge - 1512 E Champlain Dr #103
orange star4.8 • 2,046
1512 E Champlain Dr #103 Fresno, CA 93720
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000799 - Kings Canyon & Clovis
orange star4.7 • 1,835
570 S. Clovis Ave. Fresno, CA 93727
View restaurantnext
Fugazzis Tulare
orange star4.4 • 1,734
1441 E Prosperity Ave Tulare, CA 93724
View restaurantnext
Marie Callender's - Restaurant and Bakery
orange star4.0 • 1,476
1781 E Shaw Ave Fresno, CA 93710
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fresno
Clovis
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Hanford
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Visalia
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
Tulare
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Porterville
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Turlock
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Hollister
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Ceres
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston