Quaker Steak and Lube 1431 Parkway

review star

No reviews yet

1431 Parkway

Sevierville, TN 37862

Order Again

Drinks

Pepsi

$3.19

Cherry Pepsi

$3.19

Sierra Mist

$3.19

Ginger Ale

$3.19

Mountain Dew

$3.19

Diet Pepsi

$3.19

Dr. Pepper

$3.19

Fruit Punch

$3.19

Unsweet Tea

$3.19

Sweet Tea

$3.19

Water

Milk

$3.19

Cranberry Juice

$3.19

Orange Juice

$3.19

Tomato Juice

$3.19

Pineapple Juice

$3.19

Coffee

$3.19

Decaf Coffee

$3.19

Hot Chocolate

$3.19

Hot Tea

$3.19

Red Bull Can

Sugar Free Red Bull Can

QSL Root Beer

Bottled Water

Milkshake

Lube n Ade

Orange Cream Soda

Kids Pepsi

$1.49

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.49

Kids Dr Pepper

$1.49

Kids Milk

$1.49

Kids Diet Pepsi

$1.49

Kids Apple Juice

$1.49

Kids Unsweet Tea

$1.49

Kids Sweet Tea

$1.49

Kids Cherry Pepsi

$1.49

Kids Choc Milk

$1.49

Apps

Peelouts

$11.99

Magna Fries

$11.99

Stick Shifter

$10.29

Pretzel Sticks

$10.99

Pickles

$10.49

Lube Chips

$6.99

Boom Shrimp

$9.99

Chix Quesadilla

$9.99

Chix Nachos

$15.49

Beef Nachos

$15.49

4 Wheeler

$16.99

O-Rings Full

$11.49

Curds

$9.99

Soup & Salad

Soup Bowl

$6.99

Soup Salad Combo

$11.99

Side Salad

$6.29

Biker Chicken Salad

$14.99

Sig TGT Chicken Salad

$14.99

Chicken Caesar

$14.59

Greek Salad

$12.99

Boneless Chic Salad

$14.59

Wings

Bone-In Sprint

$8.99

Bone-In Single

$17.99

Bone-In Super

$26.99

Bone-In Compact

$35.99

Eat Heat Wings

$15.99

T-Shirt Eat Heat

Breaded 6 Pack

$8.99

Breaded 12 Pack

$14.99

Breaded 24 Pack

$22.99

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Blue Chz

$1.00

Side Wing Sauce

$1.00

Burgers & Sand

Burger Bacon

$14.49

Burger Cheese

$13.49

Burger Hangover

$14.99

Burger Lube

$14.99

Burger KY Bourbon

$15.29

Burger Mac n Chz

$15.29

Burger Smash Curd

$12.99

Corvette Club

$12.99

GTO Gyro

$11.99

Pulled Pork Sand

$12.99

Chix Sand

$12.99

Fish Tailin' Sand

$13.49

Wrap TGT

$12.99

Phil M Up

$14.99

CheezSteak Melt

$13.49

Chicken ChzSteak

$13.99

Road Hog Wrap

$12.99

Entrees

Moes New Yorker

$30.99

Thunderbird

$18.99

Ribeye

$32.99

Turf & Turf

$23.99

Chix & Shrimp

$18.99

Steak & Shrimp

$24.99

Rib Half

$17.99

Rib Full

$25.99

Rib & Wings

$24.99

Rib & TGT

$24.99

Rib & Chix Breast

$24.99

Rib & Shrimp

$24.99

Grilled Chix

$13.29

TGT Basket

$13.99

Mac & Chz

$13.99

Fish & Chips

$15.99

Shrimp Plate

$13.99

Custom Combo

$15.99

Side Cars

Baked Beans

$4.99

Baked Potato

$4.99

Broccoli

$4.99

Chips

$4.99

Coleslaw

$4.99

Fries

$4.99

Green Beans

$4.99

Lube Rice

$4.99

Mac Chz

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Loaded Baked Potato

$5.99

Loaded Fries

$5.99

Cup Soup

$5.99

Kids

Kid Burger

$5.99

Kid Chz Burger

$5.99

Kid Grill Cheese

$5.99

Kid Mac & Chz

$5.99

Kid TGT

$5.99

Desserts

Skillet Cookie

$6.99

Brownie

$6.99

Cheesecake

$6.99

Beer

$4.00

Delicious PBR in a can format

Busch Lt Can 12oz

$5.00

White Claw Can BlkChry

$6.00

Bud Lt Can 16oz

$5.00

Yuengling Can 16oz

$5.00

NB VR Imperial Can

$6.00

Mich Ultra Can 16oz

$5.00

SNHazy Can 12oz

$6.00

Jack Applefizz Can

$9.00

Cut LimeMarg Can

$9.00

TpChi StrawGva Can

$6.00

Gosling Ginger Can

$5.00

64oz Angry Cider

$22.50

64oz Blue Moon

$22.50

64oz BM MoonHz

$22.50

64oz Bud

$14.50

64oz Bud Lt

$14.50

64oz Coors Lt

$14.50

64oz Guinness

$30.50

64oz Lag IPA

$22.50

64oz Lein Summer Shandy

$19.50

64oz Miller Lt

$14.50

64oz Modelo

$22.50

64oz NBVRJcyHz

$22.50

64oz Sam Seasonal

$22.50

64oz Stella

$22.50

64oz SweetHzy

$22.50

64oz Mich Ultra

$14.50

64oz YHDunkle

$27.50

64ozoz Yuengling

$14.50

22oz Angry Orchard

$7.00

22oz Blue Moon

$7.00

22oz BM MoonHz

$7.00

22oz Bud

$6.00

22oz Bud Lt

$6.00

22oz Coors Lt

$6.00

22oz Guinness

$9.00

22oz Lag IPA

$6.00

22oz Lein Summer Shandy

$7.00

22oz Miller Lt

$6.00

22oz Modelo

$7.00

22oz NBVRJcyHz

$9.00

22oz Sam Seasonal

$8.00

22oz Stella

$8.00

22oz SweetHazy

$8.00

22oz Mich Ultra

$6.00

22oz YHDunkle

$8.00

22oz Yuengling

$6.00

16oz Angry Orchard

$5.50

16oz Blue Moon

$5.50

16oz BM Moonhz

$5.50

16oz Bud

$4.50

16oz Bud Lt

$4.50

16oz Coors Lt

$4.50

16oz Guinness

$7.50

16oz Lag IPA

$5.50

16oz Lein Summer Shandy

$5.50

16oz Miller Lt

$4.50

16oz Modelo

$5.50

16oz NBVRJcyHz

$7.50

16oz Sam Seasonal

$6.50

16oz Stella

$6.50

16oz SweetHazy

$6.50

16oz Mich Ultra

$4.50

16oz YHDunkle

$7.25

16oz Yuengling

$4.50

Vodka

Vodka Well

Absolut

Absolut Citron

Grey Goose

Ketel One

Smirnoff Cherry

Smirnoff Grape

Tito

UV Blue Rasp

Rum

Rum Well

Bacardi Lt

Captain Morgan

Cruzan Tropica

Malibu

Myers Dark

Tequila

1800 Silver

Cuervo Gold

Patron Silver

Scotch

Dewars

Johnny Black

Whisky/Bourbon

Bourbon Well

Whiskey Well

Jack Daniels

Jack Honey

Jack Fire

Jim Beam

Jim Beam Orange

Woodford Reserve

Knob Creek Rye

Makers Mark

Skrewball PB

Ole Smoky Watermelon

Bulleit Rye

Crown Royal

Crown Apple

Fireball

Jameson

Ole Smokey Shine

Seagrams 7

Southern Comfort

Hennessy

Jager

Gin

Tangueray

Wine

Lamarca Split

$10.00

Barefoot Chard

$7.00

Barefoot Cab

$7.00

Barefoot Mosct

$7.00

Barefoot Rose

$7.00

Pinot EcoDom

$9.00

KJ Chard

$10.00

Apothic Red Gl

$9.00
The Sevierville location offers the best wings in the Smoky Mountains with over 25 different wing sauces. Come visit our Sevierville restaurant if you are looking for things to do in Sevierville, TN. There is always something happening at The Lube® like our trademark Cruise-ins, Happy Hour, and more! Looking for a local sports bar in Sevierville to watch your favorite sports? Look no further, Quaker Steak & Lube® has sports playing on more than 30 TVs!

1431 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862

