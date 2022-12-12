Quaker Steak and Lube 1431 Parkway

Restaurant info

The Sevierville location offers the best wings in the Smoky Mountains with over 25 different wing sauces. Come visit our Sevierville restaurant if you are looking for things to do in Sevierville, TN. There is always something happening at The Lube® like our trademark Cruise-ins, Happy Hour, and more! Looking for a local sports bar in Sevierville to watch your favorite sports? Look no further, Quaker Steak & Lube® has sports playing on more than 30 TVs!