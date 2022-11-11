Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges

Quality Eats Upper East Side

review star

No reviews yet

1496 2nd Avenue

New York, NY 10075

Popular Items

Cacio e Pepe Orzo

Quality Beer

Quality Beer (4 Pack)

$20.00

Brewed in collaboration with our friends at Interboro Spirits & Ales. Pours bright Golden in color, with fluffy white foam. Sweet malty aroma cut with hints of dank minty grass and grapefruit peel. Bready flavor on first sip, followed by herbal fruit and a crisp dry finish. Brewed with Pilsner malt and a touch of Munich. Fermented this ale cold with American ale yeast. Hopped with two classics: Saaz & Cascade. Can design by Reunion Goods & Services

Appetizers

$6.00
Vegetable Crudites

$9.00

Old School Ranch

Roasted Beets & Squash Hummus

$11.00

Toasted Focaccia

Burrata

$16.00

Citrus & Sultana Marmalade

Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Fresno Pepper, Potato Chips

Caesar Salad

$17.00

Peppadew Peppers, Parmesan

Wedge Salad

$17.00

Blue Cheese, Candied Bacon, Habanero Ranch

Grilled Nueske's Bacon

$18.00

Peanut Butter, Jalapeño Jelly

Artichoke Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Fontina, Parmesan

Steaks (Add your favorite Steak Topping!)

Bavette

$29.00

10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.

The Hanger

$34.00

10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.

Sirloin Strip

$45.00

12oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.

Classic Filet

$49.00

10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.

The Don Ameche Filet

$39.00

8oz Sliced Filet over Chicken Liver Mousse. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.

Dry Aged Porterhouse for 2

$125.00

Served with Curly Fries & Salad

Entrees

The Patty Melt Club

$22.00

Spicy Slaw

The Butcher's Cut Burger

$25.00

Served with Curly Fries

Lemon-Charred Chicken

$28.00

Grilled Herbs

Scottish Salmon

$31.00

Bok Choy, Ginger-Scallion Sauce

Grilled Branzino

$33.00

Arugula, Sundried Tomato Vinaigrette, Toasted Pepitas

Kale Chicken Salad

$26.00

Miso Tahini, Almonds, Granny Smith. (Can not be done without onion)

Asian Steak Salad

$29.00

Toasted Sesame Dressing, Crispy Wontons

Grilled Octopus

$32.00

Salsa Verde, Crispy Potato Salad

Sides

Charred Broccoli

$9.00
Blackened Brussels

$12.00
Sauteed Greens

$9.00
Cacio e Pepe Orzo

$11.00
Brown-Bag Curly Fries

$10.00
Corn Creme Brulee

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Quality Eats is brought to you by the merry band of butchers at Smith & Wollensky and Quality Meats. With an affordable and fun steak-centric menu, Quality Eats is “the future of the New York steakhouse.” – Eater

Location

1496 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10075

Directions

