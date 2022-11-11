Quality Eats Upper East Side

Quality Beer (4 Pack)

$20.00

Brewed in collaboration with our friends at Interboro Spirits & Ales. Pours bright Golden in color, with fluffy white foam. Sweet malty aroma cut with hints of dank minty grass and grapefruit peel. Bready flavor on first sip, followed by herbal fruit and a crisp dry finish. Brewed with Pilsner malt and a touch of Munich. Fermented this ale cold with American ale yeast. Hopped with two classics: Saaz & Cascade. Can design by Reunion Goods & Services