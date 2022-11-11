Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges
Quality Eats Upper East Side
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Quality Eats is brought to you by the merry band of butchers at Smith & Wollensky and Quality Meats. With an affordable and fun steak-centric menu, Quality Eats is “the future of the New York steakhouse.” – Eater
Location
1496 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10075
Gallery
