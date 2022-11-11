Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Bars & Lounges

Quality Eats West Village

18,431 Reviews

$$$

19 Greenwich Ave

New York, NY 10014

Order Again

Popular Items

Blackened Brussels
The Hanger
House Caesar

Quality Cocktails & Beer

Hemingway Spritz

Hemingway Spritz

$15.00Out of stock

Bacardi Superior, Prosecco, Maraschino, Grapefruit

Hemingway Spritz (4 Pack)

Hemingway Spritz (4 Pack)

$56.00

Bacardi Superior, Prosecco, Maraschino, Grapefruit

Quality Mule

Quality Mule

$15.00

Tito's Vodka and Housemade Ginger Beer

Quality Mule (4 Pack)

Quality Mule (4 Pack)

$56.00Out of stock

Tito's Vodka and Housemade Ginger Beer

Quality Beer (4 Pack)

Quality Beer (4 Pack)

$24.00

Brewed in collaboration with our friends at Interboro Spirits & Ales. Pours bright Golden in color, with fluffy white foam. Sweet malty aroma cut with hints of dank minty grass and grapefruit peel. Bready flavor on first sip, followed by herbal fruit and a crisp dry finish. Brewed with Pilsner malt and a touch of Munich. Fermented this ale cold with American ale yeast. Hopped with two classics: Saaz & Cascade. Can design by Reunion Goods & Services

Appetizers

Baked Potato Monkey Bread

Baked Potato Monkey Bread

$6.00
Vegetable Crudites

Vegetable Crudites

$9.00

Old School Ranch

Roasted Beets & Squash Hummus

Roasted Beets & Squash Hummus

$11.00

Toasted Focaccia

Burrata

Burrata

$16.00

Citrus & Sultana Marmalade

Grilled Nueske's Bacon

Grilled Nueske's Bacon

$18.00

Peanut Butter, Jalapeño Jelly

Artichoke Mac & Cheese

Artichoke Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Fontina, Parmesan

House Caesar

House Caesar

$17.00

Peppadew Peppers, Parmesan

Our Wedge

Our Wedge

$17.00

Bleu Cheese, Candied Bacon, Habanero Dressing

Spicy Tuna Tartare

Spicy Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Fresno Pepper, Potato Chips

Crab & Avocado

Crab & Avocado

$19.00

Citrus, Cilantro, Jalapeño

Steaks (Add your favorite Steak Toppings!)

Bavette

Bavette

$29.00

10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.

The Hanger

The Hanger

$34.00

10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.

Sirloin Strip

Sirloin Strip

$45.00

12oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.

Classic Filet

Classic Filet

$49.00

10oz. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.

The Don Ameche Filet

The Don Ameche Filet

$39.00

8oz Sliced Filet over Chicken Liver Mousse. Served with Choice of Curly Fries or Salad.

Dry Aged Porterhouse for 2

Dry Aged Porterhouse for 2

$125.00

Served with Curly Fries & Salad

Entrees

The Patty Melt Club

The Patty Melt Club

$22.00

Spicy Slaw

The Butcher's Cut Burger

The Butcher's Cut Burger

$25.00

Served with Curly Fries

Lemon-Charred Chicken

Lemon-Charred Chicken

$28.00

Grilled Herbs

Scottish Salmon

Scottish Salmon

$31.00

Bok Choy, Ginger-Scallion Sauce

Grilled Branzino

Grilled Branzino

$33.00

Arugula, Sundried Tomato Vinaigrette, Toasted Pepitas

Kale Chicken Salad

Kale Chicken Salad

$26.00

Miso Tahini, Almonds, Granny Smith. (Can not be done without onion)

Asian Steak Salad

Asian Steak Salad

$29.00

Toasted Sesame Dressing, Crispy Wontons

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$32.00

Salsa Verde, Crispy Potato Salad

Sides

Charred Broccoli

Charred Broccoli

$9.00
Blackened Brussels

Blackened Brussels

$12.00
Sauteed Greens

Sauteed Greens

$9.00
Cacio e Pepe Orzo

Cacio e Pepe Orzo

$11.00
Brown-Bag Curly Fries

Brown-Bag Curly Fries

$10.00
Corn Creme Brulee

Corn Creme Brulee

$12.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Quality Eats is brought to you by the merry band of butchers at Smith & Wollensky and Quality Meats. With an affordable and fun steak-centric menu, Quality Eats is “the future of the New York steakhouse.” – Eater

Location

19 Greenwich Ave, New York, NY 10014

Directions

Gallery
Quality Eats West Village image
Quality Eats West Village image
Quality Eats West Village image

