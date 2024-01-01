Restaurant info

Quality Italian is a modern take on the Italian-American steakhouse tradition. It references the flavors, style and tableside flair of this classic genre with unique design and food that appeals to today’s diner. Quality Italian references old‑world butcher shops in its unique design, drawing inspiration from the traditional butcher guilds found throughout Italy. These guilds were responsible for maintaining quality control for the meat sold throughout the country, and at Quality Italian, internationally renowned design firm AvroKO references the significant role these institutions had in Italian culture and tradition in each of the restaurants.