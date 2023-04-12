Restaurant header imageView gallery

Quality Seafood Market

1,940 Reviews

$$

5621 Airport Blvd

Austin, TX 78751

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Fried Cod
Fried Catfish
Fried Shrimp


APPETIZERS

Peel 'n' Eat Shrimp

Peel 'n' Eat Shrimp

Clam Strips with Jalapeño Tartar

Clam Strips with Jalapeño Tartar

$10.99
Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$15.99
Mussels with White Wine Shallot Butter

Mussels with White Wine Shallot Butter

$16.99

Coconut Shrimp

$0.75
Traditional Shrimp or Oyster Cocktail

Traditional Shrimp or Oyster Cocktail

$14.99

Boudin Balls

$7.99

Boudin Balls (4) served with House Made Remoulade

SALADS

Shrimp Salad

Shrimp Salad

Entree Garden Salad

$8.99

If you'd like, add Salmon, Ruby Red Trout, Shrimp or Chicken for an entree salad.

Large Caesar Salad

$8.99

If you'd like, add Salmon, Ruby Red Trout, Shrimp or Chicken for an entree salad.

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

Cole Slaw

Out of stock

SOUPS

Shrimp and Veggie: Shrimp, Onion, Celery, Carrot, Garlic, Shallot, Zucchini, Tomatoes, Fennel, Salt and Pepper, Shrimp Stock, Bay Leaf, and Thyme
Seafood Gumbo

Seafood Gumbo

$7.99+

ALL ORDERS FOR MORE THAN ONE QUART may be subject to product availability. Please allow 24 hours for orders larger than one quart, or give us a call to check!

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$7.99+

ALL ORDERS FOR MORE THAN ONE QUART may be subject to product availability. Please allow 24 hours for orders larger than one quart, or give us a call to check!

Crawfish Etouffee

$7.99+

ALL ORDERS FOR MORE THAN ONE QUART may be subject to product availability. Please allow 24 hours for orders larger than one quart, or give us a call to check!

SPECIALS

Sauteed Scallops, Lemon Butter Sauce, white Rice, sauteed Spinach.

King Crab Legs

$70.99
Boiled Lobster (Saturday ONLY)

Boiled Lobster (Saturday ONLY)

$34.99Out of stock

Served with Butter and a Bib ya'll!

Snow Crab by the pound (Saturday Only)

Snow Crab by the pound (Saturday Only)

$34.99

Saturday's ONLY

ORIGINAL DINNERS

Choose from shrimp, catfish, oysters, cod or clam strips, served with with choice of 2 sides
Clam Strips

Clam Strips

$13.99

Clam Strips are back! Choice of two sides! YUM

Fried Catfish

Fried Catfish

Choose from 2 piece or 3 piece with your choice of 2 sides

Fried Cod

Fried Cod

Choose from 2 piece or 3 piece with your choice of 2 sides

Fried Oysters

Fried Oysters

Choose from 6 or 9 piece with 2 sides

Fried Shrimp

Fried Shrimp

Choose from 6 or 9 Piece with 2 sides

Go Fish 2

$24.99

Choose from shrimp, cod, catfish, oysters and clam strips with your choice of two sides

Go Fish 3

$29.99

Choose from shrimp, cod, catfish, oysters or clam strips with your choice of two sides

Fried Drum

$20.99

YOU REEL 'EM

Gulf Shrimp

$22.99

Choose from Blackened or Grilled served with your choice of two sides

Atlantic Salmon

Atlantic Salmon

$21.99

Choose Blackened or Grilled and your choice of two sides!

Texas Black Drum

Texas Black Drum

$22.99

Choose from Blackened and Grilled with your choice of two sides

Ruby Red Trout

$21.99

Choose from Blackened or Grilled with your choice of two sides

Fresh USA Catfish

Fresh USA Catfish

$18.99

Get our Farm Raised Catfish Blackened or Grilled with your choice of two sides

Broiled Cod

$18.99

Broiled Cod in our White Wine Shallot Butter, served with your choice of two sides! YUM!

Chicken Tenders

$15.99

3 chicken tenders either Blackened or Grilled with your choice of two sides

PO-BOYS

Blackened Catfish Poboy

$15.99

Fried Catfish Poboy

$15.99

Fried Cod Poboy

$15.99

Fried Shrimp Poboy

$15.99

Fried Oyster Poboy

$15.99

Fried Sh-Oyster Poboy

$15.99

Blackened Shrimp Poboy

$15.99

Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$15.99

Shrimp Salad Poboy

$15.99

Blackened or Fried Drum Poboy

$18.99

ALA CARTE

One Piece Fried Catfish Ala Carte

$6.29

One Piece Fried Shrimp Ala Carte

$4.49

One Piece Fried Cod Ala Carte

$6.29

One Piece Fried Oysters Ala Carte

$4.49

Drum Ala Carte

$18.99

Salmon Ala Carte

$18.99

Ruby Red Trout Ala Carte

$18.99

KIDS AND SENIORS

Clam Basket

$9.99

Cod Basket

$9.99

Broiled Cod

$9.99

Catfish Basket

$9.99

Grilled Cheese

$9.99

SIDE ORDERS

French Fries

$3.49

Toasted Bun

$1.99

Green Beans

$3.99

Hushpuppies

$3.49

Spaghetti Mac and Cheese

$4.99

Corn Bread

$2.49

White Rice

$2.99

Fried Okra

$3.49
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.49

Grilled Ciabatta Bread

$2.49

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Mixed Green Salad

$3.99

Cole Slaw

$4.49

Cabbage

$3.99Out of stock

DESSERTS

Key Lime Slice

$5.99

Bread Pudding

$7.29

Scoop of Blue Bell Ice Cream

$2.49

Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.49

Buttermilk Pie

$5.99

Brownie Ala Mode

$6.99Out of stock

Pecan Pie

$4.99Out of stock

ADD ON

Extra Lemons (4 Pieces)

$0.50

Extra Tartar (Per Container)

$0.50

Extra Cocktail Sauce (Per Container)

$0.50

Jalapeno Tartar (Per Container)

$0.50

Extra Lettuce

Extra Tomato

EXTRA SALAD DRESSING

$0.50

White Wine Shallot Butter

$1.00

Tortilla

$0.20

Add Cheese

$0.50

Merchandise

Hats

$25.00

T Shirts

$20.00

Wine Glass

$3.00

Quality Cup

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5621 Airport Blvd, Austin, TX 78751

Directions

Gallery
Quality Seafood Market image
Quality Seafood Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Quality Seafood Market-RETAIL FISHMARKET - Market Orders
orange starNo Reviews
5621 Airport Boulevard Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Quality Seafood Market - Steamer Tins
orange star3.9 • 1,940
5621 Airport Boulevard Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Topp™ Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
5610 N. Interstate Hwy 35 Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
East Side Pies - Airport
orange starNo Reviews
5312 Airport Blvd Ste G Austin, TX 78751-2256
View restaurantnext
Kick Butt Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
5775 Airport Blvd. Suite 725 Austin, TX 78752
View restaurantnext
Kome Sushi Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5301 Airport Blvd Suite 100 Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Austin

Odd Duck
orange star5.0 • 14,874
1201 S Lamar Blvd Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - South Congress
orange star4.8 • 7,003
1415 South Congress Ave Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Barley Swine - 6555 Burnet Rd.
orange star4.9 • 6,790
6555 Burnet Rd STE 400 Austin, TX 78757
View restaurantnext
Hula Hut
orange star4.1 • 6,624
3826 Lake Austin Blvd Austin, TX 78703
View restaurantnext
Home Slice Pizza - North Loop
orange star4.8 • 5,834
501 E 53rd St. Austin, TX 78751
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Buda
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Pflugerville
review star
Avg 4.5 (25 restaurants)
Cedar Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (65 restaurants)
Driftwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Kyle
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Dripping Springs
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston