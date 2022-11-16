Restaurant header imageView gallery
Quanto Basta: Winston Salem

review star

No reviews yet

680 West 4th St

Winston Salem, NC 27101

Popular Items

Caesar Salad
Baked Ziti
Fettucine John Angelo

Appetizers

Arancini di Riso

$9.95

risotto filled with prosciutto & mozzarella with san marzano tomato sauce

Bread Service

$4.95

selection of freshly baked house made breads

La Migliore Board

$22.00

authentic italian meats & cheeses, mostarda, olives & stuffed focaccia

Meatball Parmesan

$9.95

parmesan style meatballs atop focaccia bread with mozzarella, parmesan & ricotta

Mozzarella Carroza

$9.95

flash-fried mozzarella with red pepper pomodoro sauce

Parmesan Pork Belly & Crab Dip

$12.95

toasted crostini

Stuffed Peppers Parmesan

$12.95

spinach, sausage & focaccia stuffing with tomato sauce, mozzarella & parmigiana

Venetian Baked Seafood

$13.95

shrimp, scallops, cognac cream & parmesan 'crumbs

Desserts

Affogato Brownie

$9.00

Espresso - soaked, double dark chocolate brownie topped with vanilla gelato & amarena cherries

Butterscotch Budino

$8.00

with salted caramel drizzle and garnished with "walnut kisses"

Cannoli

$5.00

Gelato: Vanilla

$3.95

Gelato: Espresso

$3.95

Lemon Sorbet

$3.95
Olive Oil Cake

$9.00

with vanilla gelato, orange blossom, & champagne reduction

Tiramisu Trifle

$9.00

"clouds" of mocha sponge cake layered with cocoa spiked marscapone

Main Course

Beef Short Ribs Barbaresco

$23.95

with gnocchi fontina fonduta charred carrots sicilliana tomato jam garnish

Chicken Piccata

$16.95

with tomatoes & artichoke hearts lemon caper butter sauce

Chicken Parmesan

$16.95

with rosemary potatoes

Eggplant Parmesan

$14.95

with "old school" cavatelli pasta

Fire Roasted Chicken

$17.00

with spicy utica greens

Sausage & Pep Hoagie

$14.95

roasted onions & peppers polenta with parmesan & pecorino

Shrimp Scampi Risotto

$19.95

calabrese aioli

Veal Scaloppine alla Saltimbocca

$22.95

sage, prosciutto & melted mozzarella with white wine butter sauce

Pasta

Baked Ziti

$9.95

with marinara, fresh ricotta & mozzarella

Cannelloni al forno

$13.95

chicken, spinach, & mushrooms and asiago cream sauce

Fettucine John Angelo

$13.95

parmigiano, pancetta & truffle essence

Orecchiette

$14.95

broccoli, roasted peppers & garlic pesto cream sauce

Sausage & Clams

$16.95

sausage, clams, roasted fennel & 'crumbs farfalle pasta

Spaghetti

$9.00

with momma's sunday sauce

Tagliatelle

$12.95

bucci's signature ragu bolognese

Pizza

3rd & Union

$12.00

marinara, tomato, pesto, & mozzarella

Giardino

$14.00

alfredo sauce, mozzarella, spinach, mushrooms & peppers topped with eggplant caponata

lotsa' Pepperoni

$14.00

marinara, mozzarella & heritage farm pepperoni

Molto Carne

$17.00

marinara, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage & meatballs

Salsiccia

$14.00

marinara, mozzarella, italian sausage & caramelized onions

Seafood Bianco

$18.00

shrimp, clams, rosemary, 'crumbs, fresh ricotta & mozzarella

Salads

Arugula & Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

beets, farro, candied tomato & orange lemon raspberry vinaigrette

Baby Green Salad

$8.00

garden basil vinaigrette

Creamy Burrata & Prosciutto

$15.95

with baby greens calabrese aioli, basil & tomatoes

Caesar Salad

$8.95

romaine, parmigiano & croutons caesar dressing

Caprese Salad

$7.00

tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, evoo & basil

Focaccia al forno

$5.95

focaccia bread stuffed with prosciutto & mozzarella sicillian style pesto

Roasted Chicken & Gorgonzola Salad

$15.95

atop mixed greens with white beans, toasted walnuts & pan grattato with a warm pancetta vinaigrette

Sides

Gnocchi

$7.95

Meatballs

$4.95

Potatoes

$4.95

Sausage side

$4.95

Family Take Away

Family Lasagna

$35.00

three layers with beef & sausage, mozzarella, ricotta, marinara and alfredo (feeds 6)

Family Farfalle Alfredo

$40.00Out of stock

bow tie pasta with chicken, pancetta, sun dried tomatoes & green peas with a parmesan cream sauce (feeds 6)

Family Ziti

$30.00

marinara with ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan, and italian herbs

Family Cannelloni

$24.00

roasted chicken, spinach, and mushrooms with alfredo sauce

Whole Chicken

$12.00

rotisserie roasted italian herb rubbed whole chicken (pre-cooked, approx. 3 pounds, feeds 3)

Family Meatballs (6)

$11.00

Family Sausage

$11.00
Family Focaccia

$8.95

1/2 Dozen Cannoli

$14.95

Family Caesar Salad

$14.95

Family Spring Mix Caprese

$14.95
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
