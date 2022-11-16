American
Southern
Quanto Basta: Winston Salem
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Gather, Taste & Enjoy at QB!
Location
680 West 4th St, Winston Salem, NC 27101
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Little Richard's BBQ - Winston Salem
No Reviews
109 S Stratford Road Winston Salem, NC 27104
View restaurant
Rooster's A Noble Grille - Winston Salem
No Reviews
380 Knollwood Street Winston-Salem, NC 27103
View restaurant