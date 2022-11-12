Quantum Leaf 1149 North State Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
There's something for everyone!
Location
1149 North State Street, Bellingham, WA 98225
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Bellingham
More near Bellingham