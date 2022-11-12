Restaurant header imageView gallery

Quantum Leaf 1149 North State Street

No reviews yet

1149 North State Street

Bellingham, WA 98225

Order Again

Popular Items

Umami Bowl
Spicy Jackfruit Roll
Mini Spam Musubis

SconeGrown

Classic Vanilla Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Our award winning classic vanilla scone served with clotted coconut cream and jam (CONTAINS GLUTEN AND SOY)

Chocolate Chip Scone

$5.00

Our classic vanilla scone studded with chocolate chips served with chocolate coconut clotted cream (CONTAINS GLUTEN AND SOY)

Carrot Cake Scone

$5.00Out of stock

Our classic vanilla scone studded with carrots, walnuts, coconut, pineapple spiced with ginger, cinnamon, and nutmeg and served with cream cheese frosting (CONTAINS GLUTEN AND SOY)

Day Old Scone

$2.50Out of stock

Sharing Plates

Mini Spam Musubis

$9.00

Set of 4

Edamame Guac

$10.00

Served with corn chips (contains a hint of wasabi)

Kimchi Dip

$10.00

creamy kimchi dip served with potato chips and cucumbers

Summer Rolls

$10.00

Rice paper rolls filled w/ veggies, mango, pickled ginger, and fresh herbs. Served with coconut almond butter sauce-soy/oil/allium free

Poké Nachos

$7.00+

corn chips, marinated zeastar tuna, avocado, cabbage, edamame, cilantro, spicy mayo

Spicy Jackfruit Nachos

$7.00+

Organic corn chips, cabbage, avocado, jackfruit crab, spicy mayo, hot sauce, jalapeno, sesame- soy/gluten free

Salads

Edamame Kimchi Salad

$10.00

edamame, kimchi, cucumbers tossed in sesame oil and cilantro

Tofu Salad

$12.00

Marinated tofu, cucumber, avocado tossed in a tangy herb sauce and sesame oil- oil free option

Sushi

Spicy Jackfruit Roll

$15.00

Jackfruit crab, avocado, and spicy mayo - soy free

Nigiri Platter

$16.00

2 pieces each of tofu tamago, zeastar salmon, and eggplant unagi - allium free

Umami Roll

$18.00

white rice, jackfruit "crab", avocado, cucumber, eggplant unagi, eel sauce, spicy mayo

Bowls & Plates

Lentil Bowl

$14.00

brown rice, daal, raita, cabbage, cilantro, mint-oil/soy/gluten free

Seasonal Soup

$14.00Out of stock

Miso Pumpkin: creamy coconut, rosemary, and chickpea miso pumpkin soup topped with cilantro/mint and optional drizzle of sesame oil (soy/gluten free/oil free w/out sesame drizzle)

Hummus Bowl

$15.00

Brown rice, lettuce, cucumber, tomatoes, chickpea miso hummus, spiced chickpeas, miso tahini sauce and sesame oil drizzle - soy free and oil free option

Jackfruit Avo Toast

$15.00

GF toast, avo, Just Egg patty, jackfruit crab, hot sauce, spicy mayo, sprouts, sesame -soy/gluten free

Umami Bowl

$15.00

Choice of rice, nori, pickled veg, tofu spam, avocado, spicy mayo, and furikake

Lox Bowl

$17.00

Nori, brown rice, zeastar zalmon in a housemade lox marinade, cucumber, avo, Just Egg, spicy mayo, everything bagel seasoning

Poké Bowl

$18.00

Sushi rice, zeastar tuna, shredded carrots and cabbage, kimchi, avocado, sesame, and spicy mayo

GF Sweets

Chocolate Haupia Cheesecake

$9.00

gf shortbread crust, chocolate cashew/coconut cheesecake layer, haupia layer (Hawaiian coconut pudding)-soy/gluten free

Seasonal Cheesecake

$9.00

Pumpkin Cheesecake- topped with coconut whip and cinnamon (soy free)

Housemade Sorbet

$9.00

choice of lemon or strawberry mint or both (recommended for dine-in only) -oil/soy/gluten free

Ice-Cream Flight

$12.00

3 scoops of housemade vanilla ice-cream topped with 3 different sauces and coconut whip: Organic chocolate sauce, L.E.A.P Cashew Cardamom Blueberry Butter, and housemade Genmaicha infused brown sugar syrup -gluten free recommended for dine in only

Mochi Waffle

$15.00

chewy mochi waffle topped with fresh fruit, coconut whipped cream, and your choice of rose agave, organic chocolate syrup, or genmaicha brown sugar syrup -soy and gluten free

Single Ice- Cream Scoop with sauce of choice

$4.00

Recommended for dine in only

Extras

Kimchi

$1.00

Avocado

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$2.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Pickled Veg

$4.00

Marinated Zeastar Tuna

$6.00

Tea

Iced Peaches and Ginger

$4.00

Iced Chai Latte

$5.00

Bellingham Fog

$7.00

earl grey and lavender soy or oat milk Iced or Hot

Chai Spiced Mule

$9.00

chai, lemon, Bright and Sunny ginger beer

16oz Pot Hot Tea

$6.00

Lapsang Hot Cocoa

$9.00

lapsang souchong (smoky black tea), housemade hot cocoa mix, soy or oat milk, coconut whip, and organic chocolate syrup

Coffee

Organic Cold Brew

$3.00

Individual French Press

$5.00

Cinnamon Iced Mocha

$10.00

cold brew, Seedlip spice, organic chocolate syrup, coconut whip, cinnamon, soy or oat milk

Savory Drinks

Bloody Mary

$9.00

tomato, Worchester, lemon, hot sauce, Seedlip Garden, celery, pickle

Coconut Lime Cooler

$9.00

coconut water, lime, Seedlip Garden, cucumber, club soda

Sweet Drinks

Lavender Lemonade

$4.00

POG tonic

$9.00

passionfruit, orange, guava, Bright and Sunny ginger beer

Orange Blossom Highball

$9.00

orange, Seedlip Grove, orange blossom water, club soda

Strawberry Rose Mule

$9.00

strawberries, Seedlip Grove, rose water, Bright and Sunny ginger beer

Tart Drinks

Lime Ginger Fizz

$5.00

lime, mint, Bright and Sunny ginger beer

Pomegranate Rosé

$10.00

pomegranate, orange, sparkling non-alcoholic Rosé

Lemon Mint Spritz

$11.00

lemon, mint, sparkling non-alcoholic white wine, Seedlip Grove

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Location

1149 North State Street, Bellingham, WA 98225

Directions

