Quarter Acre 2023 Greenville Avenue. Suite 110
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2023 Greenville Avenue. Suite 110, Dallas, TX 75206
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Manpuku Japanese BBQ Dining - Greenville Ave - 2023 Greenville Ave
No Reviews
2023 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant
Company Cafe & Bar - 2104 Greenville Ave
4.4 • 1,118
2104 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant
Village Baking Co. (001) – Greenville Ave - 1921 Greenville Ave
No Reviews
1921 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant