Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood
Quarterdeck - 17th St 1035 SE 17 St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
1035 SE 17 St., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
American Social - Fort Lauderdale
No Reviews
721 E LAS OLAS BLVD. FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33301
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Fort Lauderdale
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant
Be Nice Events & Top Hat Deli -
4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurant
More near Fort Lauderdale