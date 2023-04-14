Restaurant header imageView gallery

Quarterdeck Cafe 28251 S 561 Rd

No reviews yet

28251 S 561 Rd

Afton, OK 74331

Breakfast

Breakfast Buffet 11 & Up

$14.00

Breakfast Buffet 10 & Under

$9.00

Cinnamon Rolls

$3.25

Lunch/Dinner

Appetizers

Onion Ring Tower

$11.25

hand cut slices, double dipped, fried

Monkey Fries

$11.25

fries, melted cheese, bacon, tomato, green onions

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.25

Fried Pickles

$10.25

pickle chips, ranch

Loaded Nachos

$13.25

tortilla chips, queso, black bean salsa

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.25

tortilla chips, pulled pork, sauteed peppers, onions, bbq sauce

Chips & Salsa

$7.25

tortilla chips, fresh salsa

Cheese Curds

$10.25

cheese nuggets, ranch

6 Wings

$9.25

boneless or bone-in, choose flavor

12 Wings

$15.25

boneless or bone-in, choose flavor

Cheese Breadsticks

$12.25

side of marinara

Side of Queso

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Catfish

$8.50

1 large catfish filet

Kids Hot Dog

$8.50

jumbo hot dog on bun

Kids Burger

$8.50

4oz burger on toasted bun

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.50

2 chicken strips

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.50

texas toast

Kids PB&J

$8.50

texas toast

Kids Cheese Pizza

$8.50

7"

Sandwiches

BLT

$13.25

bacon, lettuce, tomato, choice of bread

Meat & Mac

$13.25

large portion of pulled pork, mac & cheese bites, creamy cheese sauce

Po Boy

$13.25

toasted hoagie bun, fish filet, slaw, red onion, chow chow

Pulled Pork

$13.25

toasted bun, pulled pork, bbq sauce

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.25

hoagie bun, tender rib eye, sauteed peppers, onions, swiss cheese

The Quarterdeck Club

$13.25

choice of bread, turkey, ham, bacon, choice of cheese, red onion, tomato, lettuce

Smoked Swiss & Turkey

$13.25

chopped turkey, swiss cheese

Fat Tuesday

$14.25

grilled chicken breast, buffalo sauce, cheddar cheese, orange marmalade

Borin Bird

$14.25

grilled chicken breast, toasted bun, bacon, jalapenos, pepperjack, red pepper marmalade

Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

Subs

Italian Sub

$13.25

toasted, ham, pepperoni, salami, banana peppers, mozzarella, italian dressing

Ham & Cheese Sub

$13.25

toasted, ham, mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$13.25

toasted, chicken, bacon, mozzarella, ranch

Burgers

Single Patty Burger

$12.25

Double Patty Burger

$13.25

Wraps

Southwest Chicken Wrap

$14.25

grilled chicken, red & green peppers, lettuce, cheddar cheese, southwest ranch

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$14.25

grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, ranch

Baskets

Chicken Strips

$13.25

3 strips

Shrimp Basket

$13.25

6 piece shrimp, 2 hushpuppies

Catfish Basket

$13.25

2 filets, 2 hushpuppies

Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$8.25+

7", 14", 16" classic sauce, cheese, 1 topping

Italian Delight

$19.25+

7", 14", 16", classic sauce, pepperoni, italian sausage, salami, red peppers, mozzarella, parmesan, romano

The Grand

$19.25+

7", 14", 16", classic sauce, beef. american sausage, pepperoni, bacon, mushrooms, green peppers, onion, black olives, mozzarella, cheddar cheese

Meat Mania

$19.25+

7", 14", 16", classic sauce, beef, american sausage, pepperoni, canadian bacon, mozzarella

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$19.25+

7", 14", 16", ranch sauce, chicken, bacon crumbles, mozzarella

Salads

Quarterdeck Chef Salad

$10.25

fresh greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, cheese, bacon, hard boiled egg, croutons, dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad

$14.25

romaine lettuce, parmesan, bacon, grilled chicken, croutons, dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$14.25

fresh mixed greens, cheese, green onions, tomatoes, black bean salsa, grilled chicken breast, dressing

Summer Salad

$10.25

Sides

Side Onion Rings

$2.75

Golden Fries

$2.75

Side Caesar Salad

$4.25

Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Homemade Chips

$2.75

Cole Slaw

$2.75

Fried Okra

$2.75

Side House Salad

$4.25

Extra Sauces

Fruit Cup

$2.75

Tacos

Tacos By Plate

Drinks

Drinks 16 oz.

$3.25

Drinks 24 oz

$4.00

Drip Coffee

$2.50

Water

Redbull

$4.00

Ship Store

Ship Store

Weekend Forcast T-s

$20.00

New '22 Camper Sweatshirts

$35.00

New '22 TM Hoodie

$40.00

Hat

$22.00

Sunglasses

$10.00

Office

16# Bag of Ice

$4.72

Office

Cabin

Cabins In Season

5/5K, 6/6K, 7/7K overnight stay

Cabins Off Season

5/5K, 6/6K, 7/7K overnight stay

Cabins Employee Rate

5/5K, 6/6K, 7/7K overnight stay

Office

Boat Ramp

$5.00

use of boat ramp

16# Bag of Ice

$4.72

Liquor

To Go Beer

Dock

Boat Fuel

$3.99

per gallon

Coffee

Coffee

Specialty Coffee

12, 16, 20 oz. hot or iced, espresso, milk, flavors

Drip Coffee

12, 16, 20 oz, hot coffee

Water/Soda

$2.83

To Go Beer

To Go Beer

busch light, michelob ultra, coors light, natural light

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Family Friendly Waterfront Cafe'!

Location

28251 S 561 Rd, Afton, OK 74331

Directions

