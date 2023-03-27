Quarterdeck - Davie 3155 S University Dr
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come for the food, stay for the fun!
Location
3155 S University Dr, Davie, FL 33328
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mr. M’s Sandwich Shop - 3325 S University Dr - Davie, FL 33328
4.4 • 773
3325 S University Dr Davie, FL 33328
View restaurant
Laspadas (Davie) - 2645 S. University Drive
No Reviews
2645 S. University Drive davie, FL 33328
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Davie
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurant
Be Nice Events & Top Hat Deli -
4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurant