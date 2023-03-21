Main picView gallery

Quarterdeck - Plantation 12310 W Sunrise Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

12310

Plantation, FL 33323

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

FOOD

Soups

Stone Crab Chowder

Stone Crab Chowder

$7.25
Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.25
Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$6.25

French Onion

$6.25

Starters

10 Wings

$18.00

10 wings served with celery carrots and blue cheese

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

With pepperoncini peppers and parmesan.

Buffalo Shrimp

$16.00

With Blue Cheese dressing

Fish Dip

$11.00

with tortilla chips, sliced carrots and cucumbers.

Chicken Tenders

$11.00

with honey mustard dipping sauce

Spinach Dip

$13.00

With Parmesan Reggiano cheese and tortilla chips.

Blackened Mahi Fingers

$14.00

Served with tartar sauce and lemon.

Pretzel Sticks

$12.00

Served with beer cheese and spicy mustard.

Edamame

$7.00

Sandwiches and Tacos

Philly Steak

$15.00

Chopped Philly steak with onions & mushrooms.

Chicken Philly

$15.00

Chopped Philly chicken with onions and mushrooms.

Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Fried chicken breast tossed in mild, medium, or hot. Served with lettuce, tomato, and blue cheese dressing.

El Dorado

$18.00

Fresh Blackened Dorado, roasted fresh red peppers, fried dill pickle slices, lettuce and an herb aioli in a soft ciabatta roll.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$13.00

With bacon.

Tuna Philly

$16.00

Yellowfin tuna with peppers, onions, cheese and white wasabi sauce.

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Marinated jerk chicken breast, pepper jack cheese, mixed greens and pico de gallo on a lightly toasted ciabatta roll.

Soft Shell Tacos

Soft Shell Tacos

$17.00

Your choice of grilled or blackened Shrimp or Mahi Mahi. Served with beans and rice.

French Dip

$17.00

Shaved prime rib, sauteed onions, house horseradish sauce, ciabatta bread and au jus.

QD Turkey Club

$13.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato layered with toast and chipotle aioli.

Salads

Caesar salad

$13.00

with bacon, croutons and parmesan.

Pecan Chicken

$17.00

Pecan crusted sliced chicken breast with mixed greens, dried cranberry raisins, diced tomatoes, oranges, and raspberry vinaigrette dressing. Blue cheese crumbles on request.

Wedge Salad

$11.00

with fresh tomatoes.

Balsamic Chicken

$17.00

Grilled chopped chicken breast with mixed greens, diced red onion, diced tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, bacon bits, black olives and balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Asian Salad

$17.00

Grilled sliced chicken breast, QD salad mix, snow peas, jicama, cilantro, avocado, sauteed corn, crispy corn tortilla strips and a side of peanut dressing.

Poke Bowls

Poke Bowl

$20.00

Served with mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, scallions, seaweed salad, nori flakes, fish eggs and sesame seeds. Fish options are sushi grade.

Custom Blend Burgers

All American Burger

$16.00

House seasoning, bacon, American Cheese, chopped red onions, chopped lettuce, tomato, homemade Quarterdeck burger sauce.

The Grander

$16.00

House seasoning, bacon onion jam, pepper jack cheese, sauteed fresh mushrooms, arugula, and homemade Quarterdeck burger sauce.

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Tomato, sauteed onions, Swiss cheese, baby arugula, chipotle aioli.

Cheeseburger

$12.00

8 oz patty served with your choice of cheese and toppings.

Seafood

Mahi Francaise

$22.00

Battered fresh Mahi fillet, pan seared with lemon, garlic, onions, white wine and capers. Served over linguine with broccoli.

Coconut Shrimp

$21.00

Premium, tail-on shrimp coated with shredded coconut breading, served with sweet potato fries and Thai chili sauce.

Steamers

$20.00

Tender, juicy clams steamed in garlic wine butter.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$29.00

With white cheddar cheese, tarragon, and truffle oil.

Fresh Fish Dinner

$20.00

Your choice of fish served with a side.

Classic Rolls-Sushi/Sashimi

California Roll

$7.00

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

JB Roll

$9.00

Spicy Crab Roll

$10.00

Tuna Roll

$9.00

Salmon Roll

$9.00

Vegetable Roll

$7.00

Tuna Hand Roll

$6.00

Salmon Hand Roll

$6.00

California Hand Roll

$6.00

Spicy Crab Hand Roll

$6.00

JB Hand Roll

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.00

Vegetable Hand Roll

$6.00

Sushi Piece

$3.60

Sashimi Piece

$3.60

Riceless Rolls

KC Roll

$16.00

Salmon, imitation crab meat & Scallions wrapped with hand peeled cucumber

B&B Roll

$14.00

Imitation crab meat, masago, and avocado wrapped with hand peeled cucumber.

Dania Roll

$19.00

Tuna, salmon, hamachi, imitation crab, asparagus and scallions wrapped with hand peeled cucumber.

Sushi Mike Creative Rolls

Michelle Roll

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura, spicy tuna, avocado, tempura flakes, eel sauce, and spicy aioli

Crunchy Tuna

$18.00

Tuna, avocado, scallion, cucumber, tempura style, wasabi & wild pepper sauce.

Rainbow

$14.00

Avocado, fish egg, cream cheese inside & tuna, salmon, white fish on top.

Red Dragon

$24.00

Shrimp tempura, spicy tuna, avocado & topped with seared tuna.

Dragon

$18.00

Eel, scallions, shrimp tempura, masago, cream cheese & avocado on top.

Bahama Roll

$24.00

Tuna, salmon, tamago & avocado topped with spicy conch salad.

Ribs, Steaks and Chicken

Chicken Francaise

$18.00

Battered chicken breast, pan seared with lemon, garlic, onions, white wine and capers. Served over linguine with broccoli.

Full Rack

$24.00

Full Rack of baby back ribs.

Half Rack

$17.00

Half Rack of baby back ribs.

Half Rack Combo

$21.00

Half Rack of baby back ribs with choice of chicken wings or shrimp.

Sirloin Steak

$24.00

10 oz center cut top sirloin served with mashed potatoes, asparagus, and roasted herb compound butter.

Fajitas

$19.00

Steak, chicken, or shrimp with lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico, shredded jack cheese, and tortillas.

Pasta

Lemon Chicken Pasta

$19.00

Over linguine with asparagus, parmesan cream sauce and fresh parsley.

Jambalaya

$18.00

Shrimp, chicken, andouille sausage, kale, green and red peppers, red onion, Cajun seasoning and fresh parsley over Cajun rice or linguine.

Shrimp & Scalli Pasta

$22.00

With kale, tomatoes, onions, and fresh parsley over linguine.

Sides

Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Dinner Salad

$4.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Mac and Cheese

$4.00

Dinner Caesar

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Rice & Beans

$4.00

Asparagus

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Garlic Loaf

$4.00

Half Garlic Loaf

$2.00

Sushi White Rice

$4.00

Sushi Brown Rice

$4.00

Cajun Rice

$4.00

Celery, Carrots, Blue Cheese

$2.00

Side of Chips

$2.00

Desserts

Chocolate Mousse

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Sauces & Extras

Au Jus

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Burger Sauce

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Chipotle Aioli

$0.50

Cilantro Aioli

$0.50

Cocktail

$0.50

Ginger

$0.50

Grated Parm

$0.50

Guacamole

$0.50

Honey Garlic

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Horseradish

$0.50

Horsey

$0.50

Hot

$0.50

Jalapenos

$0.50

Poke Mango

$0.50

Marinara

$0.50

Medium

$0.50

Mild

$0.50

Peanut Dressing

$0.50

Pico

$0.50

Poke

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Raspberry Vinaigrette

$0.50

Shredded Parm

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Sweet Thai Chili

$0.50

Syrup

$0.50

Tarter

$0.50

Teriyaki

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Wasabi

$0.50

White Wasabi

$0.50

3 Tortillas

$1.00

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Wings

$6.99

Kids Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Kids Cheeseburgers

$6.99

Kids Dino Fingers

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Kids Spaghetti

$6.99

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

PANTHERS PATRON

PATRON SPECIALS

Patron Shot Ski

$30.00

Patron

$10.00

Big Deal Bucket

$18.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

12310, Plantation, FL 33323

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fáti Coffee Restaurant - 12351 nw 18th st
orange starNo Reviews
12351 nw 18th st Davie, FL 33325
View restaurantnext
El Balcon de Las Americas - Sawgrass
orange starNo Reviews
11901 West Sunrise Boulevard Plantation, FL 33323
View restaurantnext
Chilacos Tacos - Sunrise Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
11971 West Sunrise Boulevard Plantation, FL 33322
View restaurantnext
El Colombiano - Colombian Cuisine SUNRISE
orange star4.3 • 1,458
3457 N Hiatus Rd Sunrise, FL 33351
View restaurantnext
Pizza Lovers Bistro
orange star4.5 • 40
1860 N Nob Hill Rd Plantation, FL 33322
View restaurantnext
Vita Nostra, Argentine Bakery Bistro - 149 NW 136th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
149 NW 136th Ave Sunrise, FL 33323
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Plantation

Rebel Wine Bar - 3520 NE 12th Ave
orange starNo Reviews
3520 NE 12th Ave Oakland Park, FL 33334
View restaurantnext
Shooters Waterfront - Fort Lauderdale
orange star4.2 • 11,630
3033 NE 32nd Avenue Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308
View restaurantnext
Be Nice Events & Top Hat Deli -
orange star4.4 • 10,937
429 Seabreeze Blvd Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316
View restaurantnext
Chima Steakhouse
orange star4.5 • 8,034
2400 E Las Olas Blvd. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301
View restaurantnext
Rosie's Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 4,159
2449 Wilton Dr Wilton Manors, FL 33305
View restaurantnext
Vicky Bakery - Davie
orange star4.4 • 2,506
2889 S UNIVERSITY DR DAVIE, FL 33314
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Plantation
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Pompano Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (114 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (11 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)
Hialeah
review star
Avg 4.1 (55 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (65 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston