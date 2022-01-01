Seafood
Burgers
Quarterdeck Restaurant
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Welcome to the Quarterdeck Restaurant. A fixture of the Fort Meyer Heights neighborhood since 1979. Most notably known for our seasonal Maryland Blue Crab feast and cold beer, we also serve a wide variety of classic American and Seafood fare year round. Stop on by and join us for some crabs. We look forward to seeing you soon!
Location
1200 Fort Myer Dr., Arlington, VA 22209
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Georgetown
5.0 • 1
1078 Wisconsin Ave, NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurant
Mason's Famous Lobster Rolls - Dupont
4.7 • 947
1303 19th Street NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Arlington
The Cheesecake Factory - Arlington
4.5 • 41,986
2900 Clarendon Blvd Arlington, VA 22201
View restaurant