Seafood
Burgers

Quarterdeck Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1200 Fort Myer Dr.

Arlington, VA 22209

Starters

Buffalo Shrimp

$17.99

Chicken Tenders Basket

$14.99

Crab Balls

$17.99

Crab Cake Sliders

$24.99

Crab Dip

$17.99

French Fries Basket

$5.99

Fried Oysters Appetizer

$14.99

Fried Shrimp Appetizer

$17.99

Garlic Bread

$2.50

Grilled Mesquite Shrimp Appetizer

$12.99

Half Pound Peel and Eat Shrimp

$12.99

Hush Puppy Basket

$6.99

Mini Crab Cakes

$19.99

Mussels

$15.99

One Pound Peel and Eat Shrimp

$23.99

Onion Rings Basket

$6.99

Surf 'n Turf Sliders

$18.99

Wings

$14.49

Chili Nachos

$10.99

Soups and Salad

Chesapeake Crab Soup

$6.99

Caesar Salad Entree

$7.99

Garden Salad Entree

$7.99

Lobster Bisque

$9.99

New England Clam Chowder

$6.99

Caesar Salad Small

$4.99

$4.99

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Garden Salad Small

$4.99

Chili Bowl

$11.99

Sandwiches

BLT

$9.99

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.99

Fish Filet Sandwich

$13.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Hot Dog

$6.99

Lobster Roll

$25.99

Oyster Po’ Boy

$17.99

Po' Boy

$17.99

Quarterdeck Burger

$12.99

Shrimp Po' Boy

$17.99

Steak and Cheese

$13.99

Turkey Club

$10.99

Veggie Burger

$12.99

Entrees

Crab Cake and Shrimp Combo

$32.99

Crab Cake Entree

$37.99

NY Strip

$24.99

Fish and Chips

$15.99

Fried Oysters Entree

$22.99

Fried Shrimp Entree

$22.99

Grilled Chicken Entree

$15.99

Grilled Mesquite Shrimp Entree

$23.99

Lobster Mac n Cheese

$27.99

Pan Seared Salmon

$22.99

Pan Seared Scallops

$32.99

Seafood Linguine

$26.99

Lobster Linguine

$28.99

Sides

Broccoli

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Corn

$1.99

Extra Bread

$1.00

Extra Naan

$1.00

French Fries

$5.99

Green Beans

$2.99

Side Hush Puppies

$2.99

Mac 'n Cheese

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Side Salad

Garden Salad Small

$4.99

Caesar Salad Small

$4.99

$4.99

Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Kids Menu

Grilled Cheese

$4.99

Hot Dog

$6.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

KIDS Mac and Cheese

$6.99

Naan Pizza

$7.99

Desserts

Key Lime Pie Slice

$4.99

Whole Key Lime Pie

$24.99

Oreo Pie Slice

$4.99

Whole Oreo Pie

$24.99

Cake Fee

$10.00

Add-ons

Add 3 Mesquite Shrimp

$10.00

Add 4 Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Add Crab Cake

$18.99

Add King Crab Leg

$20.99

Add Snow Crab Cluster

$18.99

Add Fried Crab Cake

$18.99

Men's T-Shirt

MEN'S SMALL SHIRT

$20.00

MEN'S MEDIUM SHIRT

$20.00

MEN'S LARGE SHIRT

$20.00

MEN'S XL SHIRT

$20.00

MEN'S XXL SHIRT

$20.00

MEN'S 3XL SHIRT

$20.00

Long Sleeve

$25.00

Women's T-Shirt

WOMEN'S SMALL SHIRT

$15.00

WOMEN'S MEDIUM SHIRT

$15.00

WOMEN'S LARGE SHIRT

$15.00

WOMEN'S XL SHIRT

$15.00

WOMEN'S XXL SHIRT

$15.00

Zip-up Hoodie

SMALL ZIP-UP

$35.00

MEDIUM ZIP-UP

$35.00Out of stock

LARGE ZIP-UP

$35.00Out of stock

XL ZIP-UP

$35.00

XXL ZIP-UP

$35.00

3XL ZIP-UP

$35.00

Pullover Hoodie

SMALL PULLOVER

$35.00Out of stock

MEDIUM PULLOVER

$35.00Out of stock

LARGE PULLOVER

$35.00Out of stock

XL PULLOVER

$35.00

XXL PULLOVER

$35.00Out of stock

3XL PULLOVER

$35.00

Fans

Fans

$12.00

EMPLOYEE GEAR

EMPLOYEE SHIRT

$10.00

EMPLOYEE ZIP-UP

$25.00

EMPLOYEE PULLOVER

$25.00

BEANIE

$13.00

Employee Long Sleeve

$12.00

Hats

Beanie

$20.00

QD Baseball Cap

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to the Quarterdeck Restaurant. A fixture of the Fort Meyer Heights neighborhood since 1979. Most notably known for our seasonal Maryland Blue Crab feast and cold beer, we also serve a wide variety of classic American and Seafood fare year round. Stop on by and join us for some crabs. We look forward to seeing you soon!

Location

Directions

Quarterdeck Restaurant image
Quarterdeck Restaurant image

