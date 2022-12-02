Restaurant header imageView gallery

Quarters Bar and Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1011 S Charles Blvd, STE F

Greenville, NC 27858

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fire Burger
BLT Burger
Buffalo Chicken Dip

Appetizers

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.49

House-made sauce mixed with cheese, ranch, sour cream, blue cheese. Served with house chips

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.99

Dipped in house-made beer batter and served with pickled jalapeno and lime aioli

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$5.99

Dipped in house-made beer batter and served with lemon dill aioli

Crack Dip

Crack Dip

$7.99

Bacon, ranch, cheddar cheese, sour cream and scallions. Served with house chips

Scallywag Fries

$9.99

Salads

Caesar Salad

$7.59

Romaine topped with parmesan cheese and croutons

House Salad

$7.59

Romaine topped with cucumbers, tomatores and red onions

Cheesesteaks

Classic Cheesesteak

Classic Cheesesteak

$8.99

Marinated steak topped with caramelized onions, grilled bell peppers and house-made cheese sauce

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.99

Buffalo sauce marinated chicken topped with caramelized onions and provolone cheese

Burgers

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$8.29

Topped with American cheese, tomato, romaine, ketchup, mustard, and house-made dill pickles

Quarters Burger

Quarters Burger

$11.99

Topped with bacon, fried egg, caramelized onions, American cheese, and potato cake

BLT Burger

BLT Burger

$8.99

Topped with bacon jam, cheddar cheese, romaine, tomato, and house-made bread and butter pickles

Fire Burger

Fire Burger

$8.99

Topped with spicy aioli, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, romaine, tomato and house-made spicy pickles.

Hotdogs

Classic Dog

Classic Dog

$7.29

All beef hot dog topped with ketchup, mustard and relish

Carolina Slaw Dog

Carolina Slaw Dog

$8.99

All beef hot dog topped with house-made chili, slaw and mustard

Double Porked Dog

Double Porked Dog

$8.49

Bacon-wrapped, all beef hot dog, deep fried and topped with caramelized onions, house-made cheese sauce and bacon crumbles

Dirty Dog

Dirty Dog

$8.99

All beef hot dog topped with house-made chili and cheese sauce

Wings

Six Wings

$10.00

Jumbo wings fried and covered with choice of sauce

Ten Wings

$14.00

Jumbo wings fried and covered with choice of sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

Kids Hot Dog

$7.99

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Desserts

Single Funnel

Single Funnel

$2.49

Mini funnel cake with choice of toppings

Funnel Flight

Funnel Flight

$7.99

Three mini funnel cakes with choice of toppings

Key Lime Parfait

Key Lime Parfait

$4.99

Key lime mousse, graham cracker crumble, and house-made whipped cream

Sides

Hand-Cut Fries

Hand-Cut Fries

$2.49

House-Made Chips

$2.49

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.49

House Made Slaw

$2.59

House Side Salad

$3.99

House Caesar Salad

$3.99

NA Drinks

Cheerwine

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Mountain Dew

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Mountain Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.49

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Unsweet Tea

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Veteran owned bar and serving the best pub grub, beer from local breweries and cocktails!

Website

Location

1011 S Charles Blvd, STE F, Greenville, NC 27858

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Kings Deli
orange starNo Reviews
201 East 5th Street Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Nash Hot Chicken - Greenville
orange starNo Reviews
114 E Fifth Street GREENVILLE, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Starlight Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
104 5th st greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Bar - 605 Albemarle Ave
orange starNo Reviews
605 Albemarle Avenue Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext
Villa Verde
orange star4.6 • 1,769
2601 East 10th street Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Marabella Pizza Greenville
orange starNo Reviews
1898 SE Greenville blvd Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Villa Verde
orange star4.6 • 1,769
2601 East 10th street Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Nino's Cucina Italiana
orange star4.8 • 867
511G Red Banks Road Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Wings Over - Greenville
orange star4.2 • 610
1400 Charles Blvd Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Cinnamon Bistro - Arlington Village
orange star4.8 • 275
731 Red Banks Rd Greenville, NC 27858
View restaurantnext
Villa Verde - Arlington
orange star4.7 • 120
2247 W Arlington Blvd Greenville, NC 27834
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Rocky Mount
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
New Bern
review star
No reviews yet
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Clayton
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston