Appetizers & Veggies

APP - Marinated Olives

$8.00

Mix of Mediterranean Olives

APP - Crispy Potatoes

$10.00

Pecorino, Rosemary, Garlic Aioli

APP - Meatballs

$13.00

Tomato Basil Sauce, Grilled Bread, Herbed Whipped Ricotta

APP - Calamari

$16.00

Capers, Cherry Peppers, Lemon, White Wine, Garlic Aioli, & Marinara

APP - Whipped Ricotta

$10.00

Agrodolce, Grilled Bread

APP - French Fries

$8.00

Garlic Aioli, Ketchup

VEG - Roasted Tri Cauliflower

$13.00

Ricotta, Fried Capers, Pignoli, Golden Raisins, Grain Mustard Vinaigrette

VEG - Broccoli Rabe

$11.00

Grilled with Garlic, Aleppo Pepper, Toasted Almond. Olio Santo, Grilled Lemon

VEG - Roasted Beets

$13.00

VEG - Baby Heirloom Carrots

$10.00

roasted with thyme, pistachio, fennel, honey glaze

VEG - Stacked Eggplant

$12.00

romesco sauce, basil, pine nuts

SOUP - Tuscan Onion Soup

$9.00

Onions, Foccacia, Taleggio, Fontina

Salads

SAL - Caesar

$12.00

Romaine, Baby Kale, Ground Black Pepper, Croutons, Parmigiano- Reggiano, Caesar Dressing

SAL - Zesty Arugula

$10.00

Baby Arugula, Fennel, Pecorino, Lemon Olive Oil

SAL - Cobb Salad

$15.00

Mixed Greens, Radicchio, Cherry Tomatoes, Cannellini Beans, Gorgonzola, Hard Boiled Egg, Pancetta, Red Onion, Pepperoncini, Black Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette

SAL - Caprese

$15.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Salt, Cracked Black Pepper

SAL - House

$12.00

mixed greens, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, shredded carrots, balsamic vinaigrette

SAL - Side House Salad

$7.00

mixed greens, red onion, cherry tomato, cucumber, shredded carrots, balsamic vinaigrette

SAL - Side Caesar

$7.00

Romaine, Baby Kale, Ground Black Pepper, Croutons, Parmigiano- Reggiano, Caesar Dressing

Pizza

PIZ - Margherita

$13.00

Crushed Italian Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO, Pecorino

PIZ - Americana

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Hot Honey, Pecorino

PIZ - Verdure

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Heirloom Tomatoes, Roasted Mushroom, Eggplant, Zucchini, Artichokes, Roasted Peppers, EVOO, Basil

PIZ - Sausage & Mushroom

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Basil, EVOO, Roasted Mushroom, Italian Sausage

PIZ - Sausage & Broccoli rabe

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Broccoli Rabe, Basil, Italian Sausage, Pecorino, EVOO

PIZ - Melanzane

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Eggplant, EVOO

PIZ - Stracciatella

$15.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, EVOO, Basil, Heirloom Tomatoes, Stracciatella

PIZ - Salumi

$18.00

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Soppressata, Sweet Italian Sausage, Prosciutto

PIZ - Vodka Pizza

$15.00

Vodka Sauce, Pancetta, Pecorino, Basil, Mozzarella, Sriracha

PIZ - Burrata

$18.00

Basil, Marinated Heirloom Tomatoes, EVOO, Prosciutto, Burrata

PIZ - Diavolo Bianco

$15.00

Ricotta, Mozzarella, Basil, Hot Soppressata, EVOO, Hot Honey

PIZ - Al Tartufo

$19.00

Truffle Cream, Basil, Mozzarella, EVOO, Roasted Mushrooms, Prosciutto

Pasta

PST - Al Limone

$19.00

Shrimp, Lemon Cream Sauce, Parsley, EVOO, Mafalda

PST - Ragu Bolognese

$19.00

Beef and Pork Ragu, Pecorino, Mafalda

PST - Amatriciana

$18.00

Guanciale, Onion, Chili Flakes, Basil, Tomato, Pecorino, Bucatini

PST - ‘Nudja Zucchini

$18.00

EVOO, Garlic, Zucchini, Red Chili Flakes, Arugula, Pecorino, Parmigiano, Nduja, Spaghetti

PST - Vodka Piccante

$15.00

Spicy Vodka Sauce, Basil, Pecorino, Rigatoni

PST - Carbonara

$18.00

Guanciale, Egg, Pecorino, Basil, Cracked Black Pepper, Spaghetti

PST - Sausage & Broccoli Rabe Pesto

$18.00

EVOO, Sweet Italian Sausage, Garlic, Red Chili Flakes, Broccoli Rabe Pesto, Gnocchetti

PST - Burro e Parmigiano

$15.00

Aged Parmigiano-Reggiano, Butter, Pecorino, Cracked Black Pepper, Mafalda

PST - Tomato Basil

$13.00

Tomato Basil Sauce, EVOO, Bucatini

PST - Kid Pasta

$6.00

PST - Alfredo (Mafalda)

$18.00

Guanciale, Egg, Pecorino, Basil, Cracked Black Pepper, Spaghetti

Entree

ENT - Chicken Picatta

$25.00

ENT - Q Burger

$22.00

ENT - Hanger Steak

$28.00

Seasoned and Pan Seared, Arugula, Garlic Butter, Fries

ENT - Chicken Milanese

$25.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Pickled Onion, Warm Heirloom Tomato Basil Salad

ENT - Grilled Salmon

$29.00

Seasoned and Grilled, Roast Brussel Sprouts, Tomato Confit, Whole Grain Mustard, Toasted Almonds, Salmoriglio Sauce

ENT - Veal Scarpariello

$28.00

veal medallions, chipped potatoes, peppers, onion, hot peppers, sausage, white wine sauce

Dessert

DES - Tiramisu

$8.00Out of stock

House made, Italian Favorite

DES - Caramel Bomba

$8.00

It's the Bomb, think decadent lava cake but with caramel and walnuts

DES - Cheescake

$8.00

Baked New York Style

DES - Carrot Cake

$8.00

Classic that never goes out of style

DES - GF Chocolate Tort

$8.00

a bit like Jeff Bezos....super rich

DES - Mini Cannoli

$8.00

DES - Gelato Vanilla

$6.00

DES - Gelato Chocolate

$6.00

DES - Gelato Choc/Vanilla

$6.00

DES - Gelato Pistachio

$6.00

DES - Oreo Cake

$8.00

RETAIL GOODS

Mafalda

$6.00

Spaghetti

$6.00

Rigatoni

$6.00

Gift Card $100 + $10 Bonus

$100.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Crave-worthy Italian food and beverage inspired by passionate people, authentic flavors and the timeless traditions of their distinct neighborhoods.

Website

Location

51 Bank Street, Stamford, CT 06902

Directions

Gallery
Quartiere image
Quartiere image

