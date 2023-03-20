Quasars Arcade
No reviews yet
All hours
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 12:00 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Corpus Christi's own Retro Arcade and Sports Restaurant
5862 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
