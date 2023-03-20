Restaurant header imageView gallery

Quasars Arcade

review star

No reviews yet

5862 Everhart Road

Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Corpus Christi's own Retro Arcade and Sports Restaurant

Website

Location

5862 Everhart Road, Corpus Christi, TX 78413

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Blue Clove Seafood Bar and Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5884 Everhart Rd suite A and B Corpus Christi, TX 78413
View restaurantnext
La Playa Saratoga
orange starNo Reviews
5017 Saratoga Blvd #131 Corpus Christi, TX 78413
View restaurantnext
Pretty One Cake Company - 6702 S. Staples Building B, Suite A, Corpus Christi, TX 78413
orange starNo Reviews
6702 South Staples Street Corpus Christi, TX 78413
View restaurantnext
BKK thai kitchen + bar - South Side
orange starNo Reviews
6702 S Staples St Corpus Christi, TX 78413
View restaurantnext
Bō BBQ Korean Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
6042 South Padre Island Drive Corpus Christi, TX 78412
View restaurantnext
Stingers Coffee - Airline
orange star4.7 • 264
1304 Airline Rd Corpus Christi, TX 78414
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Corpus Christi

Water Street Oyster Bar
orange star4.7 • 1,885
309 North Water Street, Suite A Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Taqueria Jalisco - Kostoryz
orange star4.2 • 545
5358 Kostoryz Rd Corpus Christi, TX 78415
View restaurantnext
POMPANO'S SEAFOOD HOUSE & OYSTER BAR -
orange star4.2 • 488
4124 South Staples Street Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Hester's Café - Lamar Park
orange star4.5 • 482
3812 S Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Tannins Wine Bar & Tapas Restaurant
orange star4.6 • 481
3855 S Alameda Corpus Christi, TX 78411
View restaurantnext
Executive Surf Club
orange star4.0 • 433
306 North Chaparral St. Corpus Christi, TX 78401
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Corpus Christi
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Victoria
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
South Padre Island
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Edinburg
review star
No reviews yet
Harlingen
review star
No reviews yet
Weslaco
review star
Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)
Alamo
review star
No reviews yet
Mcallen
review star
Avg 4.5 (76 restaurants)
Pharr
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston