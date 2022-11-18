Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Quattro Pazzi Cafe Fairfield

review star

No reviews yet

1599 Post Road

Fairfield, CT 06824

Order Again

Red by Bottle

Montepulciano D'abruzzo BTL

$52.00Out of stock

Barnard Griffin Blend BTL

$56.00

Pode Castorani Monte Blt

$52.00

Willamentte Pinot Noir BTL

$50.00

Rosso. Del. Vulcano Macarico BTL

$55.00

Borne Of Fire Red Wine BTL

$57.00

Joe PN BTL

$48.00

Killka MALBEC BTL

$52.00

Barone. Nero BTL

$40.00

Chianti Classico BTL

$52.00

Santa Cristina Toscana BTL

$52.00

Rutherford. Ranch Cabernet. BTL

$55.00

Montecastrillo Finca BTL

$56.00

162 Freakshow Cabernet BTL

$58.00

Martin. Ray Cabernet Sauv BTL

$66.00

Antoni Villa Red Toscana Btl

$65.00

Educated. Guess BtL

$65.00

Ripa Delle More Toscana BTL

$69.00

Erath Pinot Noir Blt

$55.00

Brown. Cabernet Sauv BTL

$55.00

Barolo Michele

$99.00Out of stock

253 Masi Amaron Classic BTL

$142.00Out of stock

Cecchi Chianti BTL

$56.00

Piattelli. Malbec Reserve BTL

$55.00

256 Fontanafredda Barol BTL

$110.00Out of stock

Sebastian Alexander BTL

$65.00

Barbaresco Marchesi Di Barolo BTL

$105.00Out of stock

259 Querciabella Mongra BTL

$90.00Out of stock

260 Brancaia Tre St BTL

$90.00Out of stock

Barnard Griffin Rob' S BTL

$56.00Out of stock

Montepuciano BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Silician Rosso BTL

$42.00Out of stock

White by Bottle

Gary. Farrell Chardonnay BTL

$50.00

Vegan. Arcanova. Verde BTL

$45.00

Candoni PG BTL

$48.00

Muscatel BTL

$49.00Out of stock

Malandrino Rose BTL

$55.00

317 Sancerre

$60.00

Muller Catoir BTL

$66.00

Rosato Etna BTL

$39.00

320 Zonin Prosecco BTL

$44.00

Kunde Chardonnay BTL

$48.00

Rose Tricollis Btl

$42.00

Bourgogne France Chard. BTL

$49.00Out of stock

324 OBERON Chardonnay BTL

$50.00Out of stock

Colli Di Lapio BTL

$55.00Out of stock

Three Finger Jack CHARD BTL

$52.00

Mud House. Sauvignon BLANC BTL

$52.00Out of stock

Rose Prosecco BTL

$39.00

Domaine Mittnacht BTL

$55.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Regional Modern Italian Cuisine 25 Years of Service

Website

Location

1599 Post Road, Fairfield, CT 06824

Directions

