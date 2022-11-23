Restaurant header imageView gallery

Quave Brothers Poboys Meat and Seafood Market

10271 Diberville Blvd

DIBERVILLE, MS 39540

Popular Items

Shrimp Poboy
Bread Pudding
Hamburger Poboy

*Back Bay Style Poboys

Roast Beef & Gravy

$9.99

Deli style. Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Ham Poboy

$9.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Turkey Poboy

$9.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Hamburger Poboy

$10.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Hot Sausage Pattie Poboy

$10.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Smoked Sausage Link Poboy

$10.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Pot Roast & Gravy Poboy

Pot Roast & Gravy Poboy

$11.99

Cooked 12 hours. Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

BBQ Beef Poboy

$11.99

Dressed and pressed po'boys. Served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

3 Meat Combo Poboy

$11.99

Ham, turkey and roast beef. Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Catfish Poboy

$11.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Shrimp Poboy

Shrimp Poboy

$11.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Grilled Shrimp Poboy

$12.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Oyster Poboy

$14.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Crabmeat Poboy

Crabmeat Poboy

$14.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Soft Shell Crab Poboy

Soft Shell Crab Poboy

$14.99

Dressed and pressed po'boy served with lettuce, tomato and mayo.

Ribeye Poboy

$16.99

Filet Mignon Poboy

$19.99

Crab on Crab Poboy

$24.99

Grilled Chicken Poboy Poboy

$9.99

*NOLA Style Poboys

16" Roast Beef

$17.49

16" Ham

$17.49

16" Turkey

$17.49

16" Hamburger

$18.49

16" Hot Sausage

$18.49

16" Sausage Link

$18.49

16" Pot Roast

$19.49

16" BBQ Beef

$19.49

16" 3 Meat Combo

$19.49

16" Catfish

$19.49

16" Shrimp

$18.49

16" Oyster

$27.99

16" Crabmeat

$24.49

16" Soft Shell

$24.49

32" Roast Beef

$24.99

32" Ham

$24.99

32" Turkey

$24.99

32" Hamburger

$26.99

32" Hot Sausage

$26.99

32" Sausage Link

$26.99

32" Pot Roast

$32.99

32" BBQ Beef

$32.99

32" 3 Meat Combo

$32.99

32" Catfish

$24.99

32" Shrimp

$23.99

32" Oyster

$45.99

32" Crabmeat

$45.99

32" Soft Shell

$45.99

32" Grilled Chicken

$24.99

*On Dat Bun

Hamburger Bun

Hamburger Bun

$6.99

BBQ Beef Bun

$6.99

Pot Roast Bun

$6.99
Shrimp Bun

Shrimp Bun

$7.99

Grilled Chicken Bun

$6.99

Crabmeat Bun

$12.99
Ribeye Bun

Ribeye Bun

$15.99

Filet Mignon Bun

$18.99
Whole Muff

Whole Muff

$11.99

1/2 Muff

$8.99

Catfish Bun

$7.99

Roast Beef Bun

$6.99

Oyster On Dat Bun

$12.99

*Texas Toast Sandwiches

Ham Texas Toast

$4.99

Turkey Texas Toast

$4.99

Roast Beef Tex Toast

$4.99

Grilled Cheese Tex Toast

$3.99

BBQ Beef Tex Toast

$5.99

*Low Carb Wraps

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Shrimp Wrap

$12.99

Muffuletta Wrap

$11.99

Roast Beef & Gravy Wrap

$9.99

Ham Wrap

$9.99

Turkey Wrap

$9.99

Fried Shrimp Wrap

$11.99

Hamburger Wrap

$10.99

3 Meat Combo Wrap

$11.99

*Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$2.99

Kids Hamburger

$3.99

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$2.99

*Plates

Shrimp Plate

Shrimp Plate

$14.99

Fish Plate

$14.99

Oyster Plate

$18.99
Half & Half Plate

Half & Half Plate

$16.99

Seafood Platter

$18.99

Crab Patty Plate

$16.99

Soft Shell Plate

$16.99

Pot Roast Plate

$13.99

*Sides

French Fries

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$2.99

Potato Salad

$2.99

Coleslaw

$2.99
French Fries w/ Gravy

French Fries w/ Gravy

$3.99

Debris Fries

$5.99

Side of Shrimp (Same amount as Bun)

$6.99

Side of Gravy

$1.00

Baked Beans

$2.99

Extra Cocktail or Tarter .25 Per Extra one

$0.25

*Sweet Stuff

Bread Pudding

$3.59

Brownies

$2.99

*Extras

Extra Tarter

$0.25

Extra Cocktail

$0.25

Extra Ranch

$0.25

Non-Alcoholic

Bottled Barq's

$2.49

Tea

$2.49

Lemonade

$2.49

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Diet Sprite

$2.00

Dr.Pepper

$2.00

Red Cream

$2.49

Van Cream

$2.49

Sprite

$2.00

Coke Zero

$2.00

Diet Barqs

$2.49

Cup Of Ice

$0.25

Beer

PBR

$1.00

Bud Light

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.50

Corona

$3.00

Corona Lite

$3.00

Dixie

$2.50

Coors

$2.50

Coors Light

$2.50

Purple Haze

$3.00

Mich Ultra

$2.50

Strawberry Lager

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
10271 Diberville Blvd, DIBERVILLE, MS 39540

