Que Bueno Mexican Bar & Grill - Lexington 407 N Lake Drive
407 N Lake Drive
Lexington, SC 29072
Lunch 🍳
Lunch
Lunch Special Combo
Choose two items and their filling. Served with rice or beans. One filling per item.
Huevos Con Chorizo
Scrambled eggs cooked with Mexican sausage. Served with rice, beans and tortillas.
Huevos A La Mexicana
Scrambled eggs cooked with onion, tomatoes and jalapeño. Served with rice and beans.
Huevos Rancheros
Three eggs cooked with mild sauce. Served with rice and beans
Quesadilla Deluxe
Flour tortilla filled with shredded chicken and cheese. Served with crema salad and rice.
A.C.P. Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled slices of chicken with rice and cheese sauce served with a side crema salad.
Burrito Special
one beef burrito topped with red sauce, lettuce, tomato, and sour cream. w/ rice.
Lunch Burrito Carnitas
Burrito filled with shredded pork and topped with green sauce, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with choice of rice or beans.
Lunch Fajita Burrito
Tender sliced chicken or beef with bell peppers, onion and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Served with rice.
Lunch Chimichanga
Flour tortilla deep-fried and filled with shredded beef or chicken. Topped with cheese sauce, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice or beans.
Lunch Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla filled with choice of ground beef or shredded chicken with beans. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & sour cream.
Lunch Fajitas
Steak or Chicken, cooked with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, crema salad and tortillas.
Lunch Enchiladas Supreme
One cheese enchilada and chicken enchilada topped with lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice.
Lunch Alambre
Slices of chicken or beef grilled with diced bell peppers, onions and cheese. Served with four tortillas, rice and beans.
Lunch Carnitas
Delicious roasted pork. Served with pico de gallo, tortillas and choice of rice or beans.
Lunch Green Enchiladas
Two chicken enchiladas covered with salsa verde and cheese. Served with rice.
Chilaquiles
Totopos covered with chicken, cheese and your choice of red or green salsa. Served with beans and crema salad.
Dinner 🍽
Especialidades 🍴
Que! Bueno Especial
6 oz. ribeye, chicken & shrimp, grilled with onions and tomatoes. Served with a jalapeño, rice and beans.
Enchiladas Vegetarianas
3 enchiladas stuffed with spinach, mushrooms and bell peppers. Topped with our creamy poblano sauce, sour cream & cheese.
Taco Salad
A crispy flour tortilla filled with ground beef or chicken & beans. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, cheese & sour cream
Enchilada Supreme
One chicken enchilada, one beef, one cheese enchilada. All topped with enchilada sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes & sour cream. Served with rice.
Carnitas
Delicious roasted pork. Served with rice, beans, pico de gallo & tortillas
Enchiladas Verdes
Three chicken enchiladas covered with green salsa and cheese. Served with rice.
Alambres
Delicious beef or chicken slices grilled with bell peppers, onions and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Suizas
Three chicken enchiladas. All topped with our house style poblano sauce, shredded cheese. Served with rice.
Fajita Quesadilla
Quesadilla filled with tender sliced beef or chicken, cooked with bell peppers, onions & tomatoes. Served OO with crema salad & rice.
Carne Asada
6 oz. of ribeye with special spices. Served with rice, beans, roasted jalapeño, crema salad & tortillas
Que! Bueno Burger
Comes with angus beef, BBQ pulled pork, lettuce, tomatoes, onions,& cheese. Served with fries.
Sopes
Comes with carnitas, beans, lettuce, sour cream & cheese.
3 Spicy Buffalo Chicken Tacos
BYO Tacos
Build your own grilled tacos. choose a meat and tortilla.
Combo Dinner
Choose two items and their filling. Served with rice and beans. One filling per item.
Molcajete
Grilled shrimp, steak, chicken breast, chorizo, salsa verde, nopales, onions & cheese. Served with rice, beans, and crema salad.
Fajita Taco Salad
Tacos Campechanos
Postres 🍮
Appetizers 🍗
Que! Bueno Sampler
Mini chimi, cheese quesadilla, cheese sticks, wings, jalapeño poppers and sauces.
Mini Chimi
Chicken or beef, served with cheese dip.
6Pc Chicken Wings
Choice of Buffalo, chipotle, BBQ. Served with celery and ranch dip.
8Pc Cheese Sticks
8 Pc Jalapeño Poppers
Choriqueso
Mexican sausage & cheese dip, with pico de gallo on top.
Shrimp Dip
Shrimp & cheese dip with pico de gallo on top.
Bean Dip
Sm Cheese Dip
Lg Cheese Dip
Homemade Guacamole
Avocados, jalapeños, tomatoes, cilantro, onions, fresh lime juice and signiture spices.
Guacamole Dip
Beef Dip
Quesadillas 🥟
Sides 🍛🍟
Rice
Cheesy Rice
Beans
Black beans
Fries
Corn Salad
Extra cheese dip ( ONLY on iteams )
Pico de gallo
Sliced Avocado
Sour Cream
EXtra Tortilla
Sheredded Cheese
Jalapenños
Shrimp Side 6
Small Chips Salsa
Regular Chips Salsa
Chop Tomatos
Chop Onions
Luttuce
Side Of Chicken
nopales
A La Carta 🌮
Kids 👧👦
Chicken 🐔
El Popeye
Grill chicken breast topped with spinach and covered with cheese sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Chicken And Cream
Delicious grilled chicken covered with our tasty chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Choripollo
Grilled chicken breast covered in Mexican sausage and cheese sauce. Served with rice, beans and flour tortillas.
Arroz Con Pollo
Grilled slice of chicken with rice and cheese.
Pollo Rocha
Grilled chicken breast, topped with grill onions & tomatoes. Served with chimichanga, rice and crema salad.
Que! Bueno Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, topped with bacon and cheese sauce. Served with rice or beans.
La Famosa
Chimichanga and quesdilla with a choice of chicken or beef. Served with rice and crema salad.
Burritos 🌯
Burrito México
Jumbo sized burrito with steak or chicken fajitas topped with green sauce, cheese sauce & red sauce.
Fajita Burrito
Tender sliced chicken or beef with bell peppers, onion and tomatoes wrapped in a flour tortilla. Topped with cheese, burrito sauce, lettuce and sour cream. Served with rice.
Burritos Verdes
Two burritos filled with ground beef and covered with sa verde and cheese. Served with rice & crema salad.
Burrito Carnitas
Burrito filled with shredded pork and topped with green sauce, lettuce and pico de gallo. Served with choice of rice or beans.
Burrito Deluxe
Two burritos: one chicken and one beef. Topped with burrito sauce, C108 cheese, lettuce, sour cream and tomatoes. Served with rice.
Veggie Burritos
A flour tortilla stuffed with grilled mushroom, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes & spinach. Topped with burrito sauce and cheese.
Chimichangas 🥖
Wrangler Chimichanga
A flour tortilla filled with chicken, corn, black beans, spinach, covered in cheese sauce. Served with crema salad, rice or beans.
Chimichangas
(Fried or Soft) Two flour tortillas filled with shredded beef or shredded chicken, deep-fried or soft. Topped with cheese sauce and crema salad. Served with rice or beans.
Chipotle Chimichanga
A jumbo flour tortilla filled with grilled chicken. Covered in our special chipotle cream sauce. Served with crema salad and a choice of rice or beans.
Carnitas Chimichanga
A jumbo flour tortilla filled with roasted pork (carnitas), onions, tomato and bell pepper. Covered in cheese sauce. Lettuce, sour cream, guacamole and tomatoes. Served with crema salad, rice or beans.
Nachos 🌽
Salad And Soup 🥗 🥣
Que! Bueno Salad
Lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, cucumber, and crispy tortilla strips
Small Chicken Soup
Chicken broth, avocado, shredded chicken, pico de gallo, rice & corn tortillas
Large Chicken Soup
Chicken broth, avocado, shredded chicken, pico de gallo, rice & corn tortillas
Fajitas 🍳
Steak Fajitas
All fajitas skillets are cooked with bell peppers, onions, tomatoes. Served with rice, beans,crema salad and tortillas.
Grilled Chicken Fajitas
Mixta Fajitas
Camarón Fajitas
Texana Fajitas
Seafood Fajitas
Veggie Fajitas
Bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, mushroom & spinach
Seafood 🍤
Al Mojo De Ajo
Shrimp marinated in garlic. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Diablo Shrimp
Grilled shrimp with our hot salsa. Served with rice, lettuce, pico de gallo and flour tortillas.
Seafood Chipotle
A combination of tilapia and shrimp cooked with onions and chipotle sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Shrimp And Cream
Grilled shrimp covered with our tasty chipotle cream sauce. Served with rice, lettuce and pico de gallo.
Coctel De Camarón
Boiled shrimp served in our special cocktail sauce with chopped avocado, tomatoes, onion and cilantro.
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
