Que Chevere

review star

No reviews yet

5060 Perth St

Denver, CO 80249

SHAREABLES

Arepas

Arepas

Baguette

Baguette Asada

$15.00

Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$12.00

Cachapas

Cachapa

Empanadas

Empanada Cheese

$4.00

Empanada Shredded Beef

$4.00Out of stock

Empanada Shredded Chicken

$4.00Out of stock

Grills

GRILLS - Que Chevere

$20.00

GRILLS - Chicharron

$15.00

Pastelitos

Pastelito Tocipapa

$3.50Out of stock

Pastelito Andinitos

$3.50

Pastelito Pizza

$3.50

Tequecheveres

TEQUECHEVERES (Queso)

$9.00+

BEVERAGES

Papelon

$3.00

Malta

$4.00

Frescolita

$4.00

Coca cola

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Water

$2.00

DESSERTS

Quesillo Flan

$6.00

Tres Leches Cake

$6.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit Pie

$6.00

EXTRAS

Fries

$5.00

Arepitas

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

5060 Perth St, Denver, CO 80249

