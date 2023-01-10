Que Chevere Restaurant and Bar 9808 16th Ave SW

Restaurant info

We are a family restaurant, we are food lovers and our proposal is a fusion of Latin American flavors in one place for You. We have Mexican favorites such as Chiles Rellenos, Mole con Pollo, Beef with Morita sauce, etc. From Colombia, We have delicious Ceviche of Chicharron (pork skin) and fresh Patacones, and also Ceviche and Pollo Asado with a great flavor of Peru. Try our magnificent Mezcalita or the traditional Mazapan Martini, and don't forget to ask for our Maracuya special drink with Mezcal or Tequila. We have local and imported beers. Join us soon and know more about our Happy hour and the complete Menu by social media."