Que Chevere Restaurant and Bar 9808 16th Ave SW

review star

No reviews yet

9808 16th Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98106-2829

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Appetizers

Alitas de Pollo

$13.75

Traditional wings (5 whole wings) Your Choice: Hot Sause, BBQ, Teriyaki, Mango Habanero, Lemon Pepper.

Anillos de Calamari

$12.75

One of our most popular appetizers with Roni's secret breading recipe.

Ceviche de Camaron o Pescado

Ceviche de Camaron o Pescado

$15.75

Diced fresh fish or shrimp marinated with lime juice, crisp onions, a hint of cilantro and avocado pieces, +$2.00 shrimp

Coctel de Camarones

$17.75

Doña Lety's unique cocktail sauce (ketchup and orange juice) and avocado. Very popular dish in the state of Veracruz, Mex.

Empanadas

$7.75Out of stock

Traditional Colombian recipe. Made of crunchy cornmeal dough filled with your choice of chicken, beef, cheese or potato

Guacamole and chips

$10.75

Tortilla chips with fresh avocado mixed with a hint of cilantro, white onion and lime

Patacones

Patacones

$9.75

Traditional home made, twice fried plantain slices (5pcs) and hogao sause (mix of tomatoes, onions, garlic, cilantro, scallions and spices)

Picada Mixta

$20.75Out of stock

Traditional "Fiesta Platter" grilled and fried meats and vegetables with Latin spices served on a large plate. Perfect to share with friends

Que Chevere Fries

$13.75Out of stock

One of our favorites, melted cheese, fresh pico de gallo, beans, and sour cream. (Add Chicken +$2.00 or Beef + $3.00)

Que Chevere Nachos

$12.50

Home made tortilla chips, fresh pico de gallo, fried beans, melted cheese and sour cream (Add chicken or beef +$3.00)

Quesadilla

$12.75

Giant Flour tortilla, melted cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh guacamole (add Chicken or Beef + $3.00)

De La Fonda Kitchen

Tacos

$2.75

Corn soft tortilla served with choice of meat, with onions, cilantro, (Asada/Steak, Pastor/Pork, Pollo/Chicken, Lengua/Beef Tongue +$0.75, Fish/Pescado +$0.50)

Most Popular Tortas

$12.75

All our delicious sandwiches are prepared with Mexican style bun, fried beans, mayonnaise, tomato, onions, jalapenos, Mexican cheese (queso fresco) and avocado . Your choice of: Asada, Chicken, Lengua/Tongue Beef +$2.00

Signature Torta “Que Chévere”

Signature Torta “Que Chévere”

$13.75

Ham, pork leg, fried pork sausage, and mexican "casero" cheese

Signature Torta Cochinita Pibill

$12.75Out of stock

Slow cooked pork pulp marinated in achiote (anatto), cinnamon, and allspice

Signature Torta Pechuga y Aguacate

$12.75

Roasted chicken breast

Signature Torta The Classic

$12.75

Que Chevere (Ham, pork leg, fried pork

Burritos

$10.75

Flour tortilla stuffed with whole beans, mexican style rice, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, add sour cream or avocado +$2.00 (Your choice of Asada, Chicken or Pork, Costilla en Salsa Verde (pork ribs))

Tamales (Seasonal Nov-Feb)

$3.00Out of stock

Hot corn based dough mixture filled with your choice of: Verdes/ Chicken, Rajas con Queso / Chile slices and Cheese, Rojos/Pork, Sweet: Strawberry, Pineapple, wrapped in corn husk

Classics from Latinamerica

Fajitas Tierra y Mar

Fajitas Tierra y Mar

$22.75

With sauteed bell pepe, onion and traditional seasonings. Served with rice, beans, guacamole, sour cream, cheese, pico de gallo and 4 torillas. Your choice of Steak+$1.75, Griled chicken or Mar y tierra(Chicken, beef, and shirimp) +$3.00. Add tortillas +$2.00

Parrillada de Mariscos

Parrillada de Mariscos

$27.00

Exquisite grilled shrimp, octupus, fish fillets, shells, decorated with Julienne red onino. Sizzle with "leche de tigre" Served withcoconut milk, yuca, potatoes, fried patacon, rice and green salad

Cazuela de Mariscos

Cazuela de Mariscos

$27.50

This is great to share. Fresh seafood: Octupus, mussels and clams, sea bass, squid rings, shrimp, prawns, coconut milk, garlic, black peper, red onion, fresh cilantro, carrot paste and microgreens

Arroz Paisa

$16.75Out of stock

A traditional Colombian dish that you undoubtedly have to try. Rice with chicken, chorizo and vegetables served with pantain and salad

Mexican Favorites

Carne asada

$25.50

Grilled tender steak marinated in lemon juice and Mexican traditional seasonings. Served with rice and beans

Costillla en salsa Verde

Costillla en salsa Verde

$15.75

Exquisite combination of fried pork ribs cooked in a green suse. Served with rice and refried beans

Mole Rojo con Pollo

Mole Rojo con Pollo

$18.75

A favorite from Mexican cuisine. Delicious combination of a variety of dry pepers, chocolate, cumin, gount nuts onion, garlic pareired with chicken and rice.

Enchiladas

$14.00

3 corn tortillas rolled around stuffed with your choice of chicken, carne asada +$3 , pork or chorizo coverd with a savoryred, gree or mole sauce. Topped with lettuce and chopped inions.

Soup and Salads

Caldo de Pollo

$10.75

It is a meal for the soul. Simple chicken broth filled with vegetables (Carrot, cabagge, corn, potatoe, chayote) , garlic. Served with a side of cilantro, chopped onions and lemon slice.

Cesar

$8.00

The classic chopped romaine letuce and croutons dress with lemon juice, olive oil, Parmesan cheese and black pepper

House Salad

$17.75

Mix of greens, red tomatoe, cucumber, red onions and bell peper with a simple valsamic vinagrete

Side Salad

$8.00

Dessert

Nuttela sandwich

$6.00

Flan

$7.00

Creamy silky vanilla custard with a yummy golden syrup topping. Very popular dessert in parts of Latinamerica. Rich and creamy

Cheesecake

$7.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$11.00

Chicken breast strips

Quesadillita

$9.00

Small quesadilla your choice of chicken, carne asada

Sides

Extra Side

$2.00

BARBACOA *** SATURDAYS AND SUNDAYS ONLY***

Libra de barbacoa

$24.00

Taco de barbacoa

$3.00

Consome de borrego, Quart

$8.00

Hand made tortillas 5 pcs

$3.00

Extra Salsa

$0.50

N/A Beverage

Fountain Soda

$2.00

Jarrito Soda

$3.00

Mexican Popular Soft Drink. Lime, Orange, Tamarindo, Guava

Lemon aid

$5.00

Te or coffee

$3.00

House Cockteil

Martini Mazapan

Martini Mazapan

$11.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Jimmy's Piña Colada

$10.00

Warning. Contains Lactose

Mezcalita

$11.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

We are a family restaurant, we are food lovers and our proposal is a fusion of Latin American flavors in one place for You. We have Mexican favorites such as Chiles Rellenos, Mole con Pollo, Beef with Morita sauce, etc. From Colombia, We have delicious Ceviche of Chicharron (pork skin) and fresh Patacones, and also Ceviche and Pollo Asado with a great flavor of Peru. Try our magnificent Mezcalita or the traditional Mazapan Martini, and don't forget to ask for our Maracuya special drink with Mezcal or Tequila. We have local and imported beers. Join us soon and know more about our Happy hour and the complete Menu by social media."

Location

9808 16th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98106-2829

Directions

