QUE CHULA CRAFT TACOS

review star

No reviews yet

140 W Franklin St #110

Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

CHICKEN QUESADILLA
QUESO DIP
A.C.P

Side dressing

Tarro que chula

$10.00

Taza Que Chula

$8.00

Side cebolla

$0.50

Chula t- shirt

$20.00

FOR THE TABLE

QUESO DIP

$6.99

CHUNKY GUACAMOLE

$6.99

avocado,onions,cilantro,lime,serrano pepper, pineapple habanero salsa

CHILES AL DIABLO

$8.99

pickled jalapeño stuffed with bacon, cheese, pineapple habanero salsa

QUESO FUNDIDO

QUESO FUNDIDO

$8.99

oaxaca cheese, garden chimichurri, onions & poblano pepper with flour tortillas

FLAUTAS

FLAUTAS

$8.99

two rolled tortillas stuffed with cheese, guacamole, tomatillo green sauce, green mix, crema mexicana, cheese

CEVICHE

$9.99

white fish,citrus juice,mango,red onion,cucumber,avocado,tajin

SHRIMP COCTAIL

$9.99

shrimp, tomato sauce, cucumber, onions, citrus juices, green olives, cilantro, corn tortilla, avocado

SEASONAL CHUNK GUACAMOLE

SEASONAL CHUNK GUACAMOLE

$5.99

seasonal

TEX-MEX

NACHOS

NACHOS

$11.99

tortilla chips, shredded chicken or picadillo ground beef, queso dip, sour cream, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, queso fresco

GRINGA QUESADILLA

GRINGA QUESADILLA

$13.99

flour tortilla, pork pastor, oaxaca cheese, pineapple, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema mexicana, rice, beans

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$11.99

flour tortilla, shredded chicken or picadillo ground beef, oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, crema mexicana, rice, beans

CHIMI-CHANGA

CHIMI-CHANGA

$12.99

flour tortilla, shredded chicken, rice, beans, queso dip, crema mexicana, lettuce, pico de gallo

A.C.P

A.C.P

$13.99

rice, queso dip, chicken, poblano pepper & onions

WET BURRITO

WET BURRITO

$13.99

grilled chicken, grilled mixed fajitas vegetables, rice, beans, lettuce, cheese, pick salsa topping

TACO SALAD

TACO SALAD

$11.99

crispy flour tortilla, picadillo ground beef or shredded chicken, rice, beans, bell peppers, onions, lettuce, cheese, pico de gallo

CHEF'S SPECIAL

CHILA-QUIELES

CHILA-QUIELES

$16.99

homemade corn totopos, grilled chicken, creamy guajillo pepper salsa, onions, cilantro, cheese, crema mexicana

CHILE RELLENO

CHILE RELLENO

$16.99

poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of picadillo ground beef or chicken tinga, black bean sauce, crema mexicana, oaxaca cheese, rice, microgreens

CAMARONES AL DIABLA

CAMARONES AL DIABLA

$17.99

sautéed shrimp, diabla sauce, rice, sweet plantain, corn tostadas

CARNE ASADA

$18.99

grilled skirt steak (cooked to order), garden chimicurri, papas bravas with chip-mayo, greens mix, corn tortillas

QUESABIRRIA

$15.99

beef birria with coen or flour tortilla,cheese, served with a side of broth consome, chooped cilantro and onions

PARRILLADA TO SHARE

$39.99

grilled skirt steak (cooked to order), grilled chicken, shrimp, veggies, nopal, corn, chile toreado, grilled onion, homemade salsa, guacamole, corn tortillas, rice, beans

PLATANO RELLENO

PLATANO RELLENO

$18.99

sweet whole plantain topped with skirt steak (cooked to order), oaxaca cheese, avocado green salsa, guacamole, beans, rice, pico de gallo, veggies, corn tortilla

CARNITAS

$16.99

slow braised pork, watercress, tomatillo sauce, watermelon radish, black beans

EMPANADAS

$9.99

picadillo ground beef, cheese, salsa de la casa, pico de gallo, guacamole

FAJITAS

all fajitas come with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

Vegi Fajitas

$14.99

all fajitas come with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

Chicken Fajitas

$16.99

all fajitas come with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

Steak Fajitas

$17.99

all fajitas come with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

Shrimp Fajitas

$17.50

all fajitas come with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

all fajitas come with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$19.99

all fajitas come with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

Chicken & Steak Fajitas

$19.99

all fajitas come with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

Trio Fajitas

$20.99

all fajitas come with grilled onions, bell peppers, and tomatoes rice, beans, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, flour tortillas

STREET TACOS

STREET TACOS

STREET TACOS

All Come With 3 Tacos, Rice, Beans & Your Choice Of Flour Tortillas, Corn Tortillas, Or Lettuce Wraps!

STREET TACO TRAY

STREET TACO TRAY

$38.99

12 mix-and-match tacos with a large side of rice, black charro beans. Max four different protein!

CHULA TACOS

CHULA ASADA TACOS

CHULA ASADA TACOS

$16.99

corn tortillas, skirt steak, grilled onions, oaxaca cheese, pico de gallo

CHULA CAMARON TACOS

$16.99

your choice of grilled shrimp, flour tortilla, cheese, pico de gallo, pineapple, mezcal

CHULA TINGA TACOS

$13.99

corn tortillas, shredded chicken, lettuce, pickled jalepeño, crema mexicana

CHULA PESCADO TACOS

CHULA PESCADO TACOS

$17.50

your choice of grilled or fried fish, flour tortillas, jicama-poblano pepper slaw, pico de gallo

CHULA VEGANO TACOS

$14.50

seasonal veggies

CHULA POBLANO TACOS

$13.99

corn tortillas, oaxaca cheese, poblano peppers, onions, cactus, pico de gallo, guacamole

CHULA BRISKET TACOS

CHULA BRISKET TACOS

$15.99

flour tortillas, smoked beef bbq, jicama-poblano pepper slaw

CHULA POLLO PASTOR TACOS

$15.99

flour tortillas, al pastor grilled chicken, oaxaca cheese, grilled onions, pico de gallo

ENCHILADAS

Enchiladas Suizas

$13.50

Three chicken tinga Enchiladas, cheese, green tomatillo sauce In Corn Tortillas, Lettuce & Watermelon Radish

Enchiladas Rojas

Enchiladas Rojas

$13.50

Three pork carnitas enchiladas, cheese, crema mexicana, mole sauce, Lettuce & Watermelon Radish

Encremadas

Encremadas

$13.50

Three charro black beans Enchiladas, creamy cheese salsa, cheese, Lettuce & Watermelon Radish

Enchiladas Trio

Enchiladas Trio

$13.99

1 pork carnitas, 1 charro black bean, 1 chicken tinga, cheese, Lettuce & Watermelon Radish

SALADS & SOUPS

Tortilla Soup

$5.50+

chicken broth, rice, pico de gallo, pollo a las brasas, avocado, tortilla strips

Salad

Salad

$5.50+

green mix, sweet fresh corn kernels, cherry tomatoes, queso fresco, onions, avocado, orange, beet, cilantro viniagrette Steak +$4, Shrimp +$4, Salmon +$6.99, Veggies +$3

Chulas Bowl

$11.99

grilled chicken, farro, beans, sweet corn kernels, watercress mix, cheese Steak +$4, Shrimp +$4, Salmon +$6.99, Veggies +$3

KIDS

MINI ACP

$6.95

grilled chicken, rice, cheese dip

KIDS TACOS

$6.95

your choice of grilled chicken or steak, beans, cheese

KIDS QUESADILLA

$6.95

oaxaca cheese, lettuce, pico on the side

KIDS BURRITO

$6.95

grilled chicken or steak, rice

CHICKEN FINGERS

$6.95

homemade chicken fingers

SIDES

BLACK CHARRO BEANS

$2.99

with sausage and bacon

RICE

$2.99

mexican red rice

RICE & CHARRO BEANS

$2.99

half and half

MIXED VEGETABLES

$3.99

poblano pepper,onions,nopal(cactus)

SIDE SOUP

$3.99

chicken tortilla soup

SIDE SALAD

$3.99

house salad

REFRIED BEANS

$2.99

refried beans vegetarian

SWEET PLANTAINS

$3.50

sweet plantains

SALAD DRESSING

$1.25

chicken broth, rice, pico de gallo, grill chicken, avocado, tortilla strips

SIDE CHICKEN

$5.50

sweet fresh corn kernels, cherry tomatoes, queso fresco, onions, avocado, orange, beet, cilantro viniagrette

Side Tomate

$1.25

grilled chicken, farro, black charro beans, sweet corn kernels, cheese

Side Corn Tortillas (2)

$1.50

Side Flour Toritllas (2)

$1.50

Chips & Salsa 8oz

$5.00

Chips & Salsa 16oz

$10.00

Chiips & Salsa 32oz

$17.99

DESSERT

CHURROS

$4.99

CHOCOLATE CREME BRULEE

$5.99

SWEET PLANTAIN & ICE CREAM

$5.50

TRES LECHES

$6.50

Agua Frescas

Horchata

$5.00

Agua Frescas

$5.00

Pina colada virgen

$5.00

Margarita virgen

$7.00

Daiquiri virgen

$7.00

Mexican Sodas

Jarritos

$3.50

500ml mexican coca-cola

$5.00

Topochico

$3.50

Fountain Drinks

sierra mist

$3.00

pepsi

$3.00

diet pepsi

$3.00

pink lemonade

$3.00

sweet tea

$3.00

unsweet tea

$3.00

Club soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Cheerwine

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

MTN Dew

$3.00

Juice

$3.00

Redbull

$5.00

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Mojitos

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$7.00

Virgin mojito Straberry

$7.00

Virgin Margarita Fresa

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
