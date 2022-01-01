Restaurant header imageView gallery

Que Rico! Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

4454 S Western Avenue

Chicago, IL 60609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Appetizers

Pastelillos

$2.50

Bacalaitos

$2.50

Alcapurrias

$3.00

Pinchos de Pollo

$3.50

Rellenos de Papa

$3.00

Dinners

Bistec Encebollado

$12.95

Beef steak slowed cooked in an onion and olive oil sauce served with your choice of yellow rice with pigeon peas or white rice and stewed pink beans, a tostone and a side of lettuce and tomato.

Chuleta Fritas

$12.95

Perfectly seasoned then fried pork chop, served with your choice of yellow rice with pigeon peas or white rice and stewed pink beans, a tostone and side of lettuce and tomato

Lechon Asado

$12.95

A traditional dish consisting of well seasoned slow roasted pork, served with your choice of yellow rice with pigeon peas or white rice and stewed pink beans, a tostone and side of lettuce and tomato.

Mofongo

$12.95

Green plantain, fried, then mashed with seasoning and olive oil in a wooden oil on, served with your choice of lechon asado, bistec or pollo-chon and a side of lettuce and tomato.

Pollo Chon

$12.95

Tender chicken prepared and slow-roasted like our famous Lechon Asado, served with your choice of yellow rice with pigeon peas or white rice and stewed pink beans, a tostone and a side of lettuce and tomato.

Pollo Frita

$9.95

Emparedados (Sandwiches)

Bistec Encebollado Sandwich

Bistec Encebollado Sandwich

$9.95

Beef steak slow cooked in a onion and olive oil sauce served on crusted bread, topped with white cheese, lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo.

Chuleta Sandwich

$9.95

Perfectly seasoned tender pork chop served on crusted bread with mustard-mayo & topped with sautéed onions.

Jibarito

Jibarito

$9.95

Choice of steak, pork or chicken served between 2 double-fried plantains, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato and garlic-mayo.

Lechon Sandwich

Lechon Sandwich

$9.95

Lechon Asado Sandwich is made with tender lecho9n on crusted French bread, topped with lettuce, tomato and creamy garlic mayo.

Pollo Chon Sandwich

Pollo Chon Sandwich

$9.95

Juicy roasted chicken on French bread, topped with lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo.

Tripleta

Tripleta

$12.95

Three meats (lechon, pollo, bistec) piled on French bread topped with mayo ketchup.

Extras

Cheese

$0.50

Garlic Oil

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Mayo/ketchup

$0.50

Sofrito

$7.50

Sides

Arroz Blanco con Habichuelas

$5.00+

Arroz con Gandules

$5.00+

Carne Frita

$4.95+

Habichuelas Guisadas

$2.00

Maduros

$3.50

Mofongo

$6.00

Pasteles

$4.00

Tostones

$3.50

Potato Salad

$4.00

Soups

Carne Guisada

$9.95

Sopa de la Casa

$4.95+

Catering

1/2 Tray Arroz Con Gandules

$40.00

Full Tray Arroz Con Gandules

$75.00

1/2 Tray Potato Salad

$35.00

Full Tray Potato Salad

$65.00

Tray Pastelillos (10)

$20.00

Alcapurrias (10)

$30.00

1/2 Tray of Lechon

$100.00

1/2 Tray of Pollochon

$100.00

NA Beverages

Bottled Water

$2.00

Coco Rico

$1.50

Coffee

$3.50

Coke

$1.50

Guava

$3.50

Jupina

$1.50

Kola Champagne

$1.50

Malta

$1.50

Mango

$3.50

Parcha

$3.50

Pina Colada

$3.50

Sprite

$1.50

Tamarindo

$3.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Flavor

Almond Cake

$7.00

Banana Pudding

$7.00

Carrot

$7.00

Cheesecake

$7.00

Coconut

$7.00

Flan

$7.00

Guava

$7.00

Oreo

$7.00

Red Velvet

$7.00

Strawberry

$7.00

Tres Leches

$7.00

Cocnettes (cookie)

$2.00

Bite Size

Cake

$1.00

Coconetes

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Puerto Rican Food brought to the Southside of Chicago. Our traditional recipes are authentic, it’s like a passport to Puerto Rico when you taste the food. Come in and enjoy!

Location

4454 S Western Avenue, Chicago, IL 60609

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Chile Toreado - 2022 W 35th Street
orange starNo Reviews
2022 W 35th Street Chicago, IL 60609
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Bridgeport - Bridgeport
orange starNo Reviews
1546 West 35th Street Chicago, IL 60609
View restaurantnext
Marz Community Brewing Company
orange star4.8 • 295
3630 South Iron Street Chicago, IL 60609
View restaurantnext
Slice Factory - Archer Heights
orange star4.2 • 434
4422 S Pulaski Chicago, IL 60632
View restaurantnext
Rolling Chicago Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
3904 w. 47th st chicago, IL 60632
View restaurantnext
Nana, Ajo & Taco E - 33rd & Halsted (Chicago)
orange starNo Reviews
3267 South Halsted Street Chicago, IL 60608
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Small Cheval- Old Town
orange star4.7 • 15,422
1345 N Wells St Chicago, IL 60610
View restaurantnext
Small Cheval - Wicker Park
orange star4.8 • 14,184
1732 N Milwaukee Ave Chicago, IL 60647
View restaurantnext
Kuma's Corner - The Original
orange star5.0 • 11,819
2900 W Belmont Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Smoque BBQ
orange star4.6 • 11,176
3800 N. Pulaski Chicago, IL 60641
View restaurantnext
Mild 2 Spicy - Lakeview
orange star4.7 • 10,968
714 W Diversey Pkwy Chicago Chicago, IL 60614
View restaurantnext
XOCO
orange star4.5 • 9,917
445 N. Clark St. Chicago, IL 60654
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Cicero
review star
No reviews yet
Berwyn
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)
Lyons
review star
Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Burbank
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Brookfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Oak Lawn
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Elmwood Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston