Que Sazon 622 East Adams Street

622 East Adams Street

Phoenix, AZ 85004

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers , empanadas, arepas, tostones

Appetizers

Maduros / Sweet Plantains

Maduros / Sweet Plantains

$5.00

Deep Fried Ripe Plantains Topped with Cotija Cheese and Drizzled with Chimichurri Aioli.

Yuca Frita / Yucca Fries

$6.00

Mazorca / Elote South American Style ( Corn)

$7.00

Empanadas

Empanadas de Pollo

Empanadas de Pollo

$5.00

Deep Fried Turnover filled with shredded chicken, red peppers, onions, and packed full of flavor. Drizzled with chimichurri aioli and chipotle aioli and cotija cheese

Empanada Pabellon with Pernil

$5.00

Empanada Dessert Aborrajados

$5.00

Tostones

3 Tostones Pollito Asado & Mango / Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken topped with fresh mango and drizzled with chimichurri aioli

3 Tostones Pernil / Shredded Pork

$13.00

Shredded pork w/sofrito, pickled onions, cotija, drizzled with chimichurri aioli and avocado

2 tostones Chicken

$10.00

2 tostones pork

$10.00

2 Tostones Veggies

$10.00

2 Tostones Combo

$10.00

Tostone Single Chicken

$3.00

Toston Single Pork

$3.00

3 Tostones Combo

$13.00

Arepas

Arepa Pollo & Mango

$11.00

Arepa Pork & Chorizo

$12.00

Arepa Pabellon

$12.00

Arepa Vegetariana

$12.00

Mini Arepas Combo ( Mix & Match any 3 )

$12.00

Ceviches, Tacos, Entrees, Loaded Fries

Tacos

3 Tacos Pernil Spicy Pork

$12.00

3 Tacos Carne Picante

$15.00

3 Tacos De Pollo Asado

$12.00

3 Tacos Combo

$15.00

Mahi Mahi Fish Taco

$17.00

Loaded Fries

Chicken Loaded Fries

$13.00

Slow Roasted Pork Loaded Fries

$13.00

Rice Bowls / Burros

R.B El Duro El Original

$14.00

Slow Roasted Shredded Pork with Chimichurri Pepper Served over Jasmine rice and Black Beans, topped with Chipotle aioli, sriracha, que sazon BBQ ,Crispy Plantains and Cotija Cheese. Add poached egg on top for $2.00

R.B Pollito Asado

$14.00

R.B Yo Soy Tofu

$13.00

Ceviches & Tiraditos

Ceviche Tradicional Peruano

$16.00

Diced Fresh Fish , marinated in a Rocoto & Ají Amarillo Leche de Tigre, diced Pan Fried Sweet Potato, Canchita Style Corn , Red Onions & Cilantro served with Fried Green Plantains.

Tiradito Que Sazon Classic

$18.00

Thinly Sliced Fresh Fish Marinated in Passion Fruit Leche de tigre with a Fried Calamari

Desserts

Empanada Dessert

$5.00

Coffee Caramel Crème Brûlée

$5.00

Coconut gelato empanadas

$12.00

N/A Drinks

Sodas

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Colombiana ( Colombia )

$3.50

Manzana Postobon ( Colombia )

$3.50

Mexican Coke ( Mexico )

$3.50

Jarritos ( Mexico )

$3.50

Jugos / Juices

Maracuya / Passion Fruit

$5.00

Lulo / Colombian Sweet & Sour Kiwi

$5.00

Guanabana / Guanabana Drink

$5.00

Brazilian Lemonade

$5.00

Water

Fiji Water, 500ml

$4.00

Perrier, Sparkling 500ml

$4.00

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Iced Mango Tea

Iced tea Mango

$3.00

Beers

Domestic

Dragoon IPA

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Huss Brewing Papago Orange

$6.00

SAN Tan Juicy Jack

$6.00

Imported

Dos XX Lager

$6.00

Modelo Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo

$6.00Out of stock

Corona

$6.00

Estrella Jalisco

$6.00

Xingu Gold ( Brazil )

$6.00

N/Alcohol

Heineken 0.0

Heineken 0.0

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

South American cuisine and Ceviche Bar

Location

622 East Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Directions

