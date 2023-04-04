Que Tal Pollo - Noland Rd. 1509 South Noland Road

Main picView gallery

Starters

Chips & Queso dip

$4.99

Chips & Guacamole

$4.99

Homemade guacamole made on the spot.

3 Fried Jalapeños

$2.00

4 Stuffed Jalapeños

$5.99

W. cheese; wrapped in bacon

Queso Flameado

$10.99

Melted string cheese topped with chorizo, onion, tomato, bell pepper and 4 tortillas.

Chips And Salsa

$1.99

Soups

Fideo

$4.99

Mexican noodle soup made of chicken and tomato broth.

Loaded Fideo

$5.99

Fideo soup loaded with beans and ground beef

Consome de Birria with Beef

$5.99

Birria beef consome soup with chunks of chuck roast.

POZOLE

$10.99+

Caldo de res

$10.99+

Caldo de pollo

$7.99+

Baked Potatoes

Papa Taco

$10.99

All potatoes are smothered in butter, with cheddar cheese, home made sour cream, bacon and chives.

Pastor papa

$10.99

Topped with Asada (steak) meat, and white cheese.

Veggie papa

$10.99

Topped with broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, house sauce and cheddar cheese.

Who ́s your papa

$12.99

Topped with Charbroiled Chicken, Asada (steak) and pastor (red marinated pork) meat, topped with white cheese.

A huevo papa

$10.99

Topped with huevos estrellados (2 over easy eggs) and bathed in our Ranchera Salsa.

Chori Papa

$10.99

opped with white cheese and chorizo with cooked onions, red and green bell pepper and tomato.

Birria Papa

$11.99

Topped with birria meat, bathed in consomé, with onion and cilantro.

Tlaque papa

$10.99

Topped with barbacoa meat, bathed in our Tlaquepaque salsa with onions and cilantro.

Que tal papa

$10.99

opped with our famous charbroiled chicken and white cheese.

Pollo

Whole Chicken Combo

$20.99

Our Famous Whole Chicken made with our original 3rd generation recipe Estilo Nuevo Leon - comes with delicious Spanish rice, Charro beans (yes they have pork) and our special variety of hot salsas and piping hot tortillas.

Half Chicken Combo

$14.99

1/2 Chicken combo with all same sides as the whole chicken combo.

Chicken Lunch Special

$11.99

2 Piece, Charro beans, Spanish Rice, Salsas & Tortillas

Whole Chicken

$16.99

Half Chicken

$10.99

Hamburgers

The Regular

$10.99

1/2 Pound Beef Pattie, with Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, House sauce, Ketchup, Mustard, Side of Fries and Fried Jalapeño.

Que tal Burguer

$12.99

1/2 Pound Beef Pattie, with Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Charbroiled Sausage W/ White Cheese Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, House sauce, Ketchup, Mustard, side of fries and fried jalapeño.

Norteña Burger

$16.99

1/2 Pound Beef Pattie, with Cheddar Cheese, Mexican Charbroiled Sausage w/ white Cheese, Pastor Meat w/ White Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, House sauce, Ketchup, Mustard, Side of Fries and Fried Jalapeño.

Tortas Monterrey

Tortas Monterrey

$10.99

Mexican Sandwich Made with Telera / Bolillo Bread With Refried Beans Your Choice of Meat , Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Avocado, House Sauce and Fried Jalapeño.

Birria Torta

$10.99

Fajita Platters

Chicken Fajita

$16.99

All platters served with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Comes with a side of rice, charro beans, salad, sour cream and cheese, choice of corn or flour tortilla

Beef Fajita

$18.99

All platters served with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Comes with a side of rice, charro beans, salad, sour cream and cheese, choice of corn or flour tortilla

Shrimp Fajita

$17.99

All platters served with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Comes with a side of rice, charro beans, salad, sour cream and cheese, choice of corn or flour tortilla

Mixed Fajita

$19.99

All platters served with onions, bell peppers, and tomato. Comes with a side of rice, charro beans, salad, sour cream and cheese, choice of corn or flour tortilla

Tacos

4 Street Taco Combo

$10.99

Double soft corn tortilla tacos filled with your choice of meat topped with onion and cilantro. Includes: side of charro beans, salsa and caramelized onions.

6 Street Taco Combo

$13.99

Double soft corn tortilla tacos filled with your choice of meat topped with onion and cilantro. Includes: side of charro beans, salsa and caramelized onions.

A La Carta Street Taco

$2.75

Barbacoa Estilo Tlaquepaque (5)

$10.99

5 corn tortilla barbacoa tacos smothered in a special, delicious and spicy salsa.

Quesabirria con Consome (5)

$12.99

5 corn tortilla tacos with chuck roast beef slow stewed with chiles and spices mixed with a blend of cheese topped with onion and cilantro. Served with a small cup of consome beed broth.

Fish Tacos (4)

$12.99

4 corn tortilla tacos served with beans, rice and coleslaw salad.

Shrimp Tacos (4)

$12.99

4 corn tortilla tacos served with beans, rice and coleslaw salad.

A LA CARTA QUESABIRRIA (1)

$3.75

A LA Carta Fish tacos

5 Crunchy Taco Combo

$9.99

House made crunchy shell tacos filled with your choice of chicken or ground beef lettuce, cheese and sour cream.

A LA CARTA CRUNCHY TACO (1)

$2.50

Classics

QTB DELUXE

$11.99+

12 inch tortilla burrito filled with rice, beans, pico, sour cream, cheese, avocado and your choice of any meat.

Mega Fries

$12.99

Bed fo friese w/ cheese, beans, sour cream, avocado, pico, jalapeños and your choice of meat.

Locos Nachos

$11.99

Bed of nachos w/cheese, beans, sour cream, avocado, pico, jalapeños and your choice of meat.

Quesadilla

$11.99

Cheese on a 12 inch flour tortilla, pico, avocado, sour cream and your choice of meat.

Tostadas

$10.99

3 crunchy flat corn tortillas topped with chicken, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sour cream, avocado and house sauce.

Flautas

$10.99

4 crunchy rolled tortillas filled with chicken, topped with cheese, lettuce, tomato,, onion, sour cream, avocado, w/side of beans and rice.

Piratas

$10.49

12 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, asada meat, onion and cilantro.

Regia

$10.49

12 inch flour tortilla filled with cheese, pastor meat, onion and cilantro.

Espadas

$9.99

3 flat crunchy corn tortillas topped with cheese, asada meat, grilled onion, pico & sour cream.

Botanon

$28.99

Bed of tortilla chips topped w/ refried beans, cheese, quacamole, pico, sour cream, jalapeños, 1 pound of carne asada or pastor meat or charbroiled chicken. Available with all 3 meats. $4.00 upcharge.

Mexican Birria Pizza

$18.99

12 inch flat flour tortilla, topped with birria, white cheese and pico.

Coctel de Camarón

$12.99

Shrimp, Avocado, Onion, Cilantro, Tomato and Cucumber.

Huevos Rancheros

$10.99

Kids Menu

3 Chicken Tenders and Fries

$6.99

12'' Cheese Quesadilla w. Fries

$6.99

Sides & Extras

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Rice & Beans

$5.00

Arroz 1 Lt

$7.99

Beans 1 Lt

$7.99

4 Tortillas

$0.50

8 Tortillas

$1.00

12 Tortillas

$1.50

Salsa

$0.50

8oz Salsa

$4.00

16oz Salsa

$5.50

4oz Guacamole

$2.00

8oz Guacamole

$4.00

16oz Guacamole

$6.00

4oz Queso

$2.00

8oz Queso Dip

$4.00

16oz Queso

$6.00

Chips Only

$0.99

Consome 8 Oz

$3.00

Consome

$2.00

Cheese

$1.00

Sour Cream

$0.50

Extra Avocado

$1.00

Fries

$3.99

Desserts

Arroz con leche/Rice pudding

$3.50

Flan

$3.50

Chocolate Cake Slice

$3.50

Cheesecake Slice

$3.50

Sopapias

$7.99

3 Churros

$3.99

Drink

Pepsi Product Fountain Drink

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Mexican Coke Bottle

$2.99

Aguas Frescas

$2.99+

Jarritos

$2.99

Champurado

Out of stock

Monday

Chicken quesadilla specials

$9.99

Tuesday

Taco Tuesday

$7.99

5 crunchy tacos and a drink

Wednesday

Flautas special

$9.99

Thursday

Regias special

$9.99

Friday

Birriatorta special

$9.99

Saturday

Quesabirria special

$9.99

Sunday

2X1 whole chicken special

$22.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1509 South Noland Road, Independence, MO 64055

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

