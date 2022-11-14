Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque
Bars & Lounges

Que Whiskey Kitchen

review star

No reviews yet

Southington

CT, CT 06489

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

2 Meat Combo
1 Meat Combo
Birria Taco Plate

Starters

BBQ Quesadilla

$14.00

Pulled pork or chicken, Cheddar Cheese and ale onions, served with lettuce, tomato ,onion and sour cream

Blue Kettle Chips

Blue Kettle Chips

$12.00

Topped with bacon, tomato, red onions, jalapenos, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Blue Cheese Dressing. Add "Hot Meat" to make it better!

Buffalo Bites

$10.00

Hand breaded chicken bites tossed in buffalo and served with buttermilk ranch

HH Burger Bites

$5.00

Two smash burgers with American cheese, pickles and Que sauce

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$14.00

Based on availability. Sooo Delicious! Get them while they last!

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Delicious dill pickles, coated, fried and crispy! served with sriracha Aioli

Nashville Hot Sliders

$7.00

Two crispy chicken sliders tossed in Nashville Hot oil with pickles

Poutine

Poutine

$12.00

Beer-battered fries topped with melted Mozzarella, cheese sauce, hot cherry peppers, and our Signature BBQUE sauce.

Street Corn Appetizer

Street Corn Appetizer

$6.50

Topped with ancho chili, Queso Fresco, Lime and Cilantro.

Wings

Wings

$12.00+

Smoked to perfection.

French Toast Wings

French Toast Wings

$14.00+

Smoked to perfection.

Pork Belly Taco

$4.50

Fish Taco

$4.50

Chicken Taco

$4.00

Red cabbage slaw, pulled chicken, Queso Fresco and a citrus mustard glaze

Pork Taco

$4.00

Jicama slaw, pulled pork, pineapple lime crema

Nachovember

Nachovember

$10.00

Beer-battered fries topped with melted Mozzarella, cheese sauce, hot cherry peppers, and our Signature BBQUE sauce.

Chili Dip

$10.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Crisp romaine, Parmesan cheese, creamy Caesar dressing, cacio pepe parmesan frico.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$6.00+

Fresh greens topped with onions, tomatoes, cucumbers, polenta croutons and Queso fresco, served with smoked onion ranch.

Southwest Cobb Salad

$12.00

Spring mix with tomato, red onion, black beans, avocado, pickled peppers, bacon, grilled corn and tortilla strips with our house spiced vinaigrette.

Entrees

1 Meat Combo

1 Meat Combo

$15.00

Choose one meat and two sides.

2 Meat Combo

2 Meat Combo

$20.00

Pick two meats and two sides.

3 Meat Combo

3 Meat Combo

$25.00

Choose three meats and two sides.

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

Slow smoked Baby Back Ribs, Served with your choice of two sides.

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

Buttermilk Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Crispy spiced goodness! Served with your choice of two sides.

Mac n' Cheese

Mac n' Cheese

$13.00

Cheesy, ooey gooey goodness. Add "Hot Meat" to make it better!

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

House-fried buttermilk chicken on sugar waffles, drizzled with a honey habanero and served with one side

Glazed Salmon

Glazed Salmon

$20.00

Glazed to perfection with housemade honey mustard, served with vegetable succotash and herbed roasted potatoes.

Shrimp and "Grits"

$18.00

Seared or blackened shrimp with sweet corn puree and bacon-veggie medley

Candied BLT

Candied BLT

$14.00

Que D-Lux

$15.00

Smash Burgers with American, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and pickles

The Squealer

$16.00

Stacked burgers topped with pulled pork, slaw, pepper jack, ale onions and Honey BBQue sauce

QFC Sandwich

QFC Sandwich

$15.00

Buttermilk fried chicken, avocado cream, grilled pineapple, lettuce, teriyaki, topped with sriracha aioli.

The OG

$14.00

Crispy chicken breast and pickles, topped with Que sauce

Buffalo QFC

$14.00

Grilled or crispy chicken tossed in buffalo with lettuce, tomato and Blue Cheese crumbles.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled pork tossed in our Honey BBQue and topped with house slaw

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled chicken tossed in Honey BBQue, topped with house slaw

Brisket Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Tender Brisket pressed between melted Gruyere. Other meat and cheese options available.

Burger Bites

$10.00+

Birria Taco Plate

$15.00

Three slow-roasted braised beef tacos, queso Fresco, cilantro and onions seared crispy.

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mac&Cheese

$6.00

Kids Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Salad

$6.00

Kids Sliders

$7.00

Kids Tenders

$7.00

Kids Sundae

Desserts

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$5.00

Orange Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00

Caramel Waffle Ice Cream Stack

$6.00

Key Lime Ice Cream Sandwich

$8.00

GF Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Oreo Waffle Ice Cream Stack

$6.00

Sides

House Slaw

House Slaw

$3.00+

Cabbage, Green Apples, Carrots, and Red Onions tossed in our tangy slaw dressing.

Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$3.00+

Smoked Pork, pinto beans, our Signature BBQue sauce, and molasses with a hint of heat and Anise.

Carolina Slaw

Carolina Slaw

$3.00+
Fries

Fries

$3.00+
Kettle Chips

Kettle Chips

$3.00+
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$3.00+

Cavatappi Pasta with our own cheesy sauce.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$3.00+

Carrots, Cauliflower, Celery, Onion and Peppers pickled on site here at Que.

Side Roll

$1.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$4.25

A smaller version of our House Salad or Caesar Salad.

Street Corn Side

Street Corn Side

$3.00

Fire Roasted Corn, with a cilantro lime dressing and Cotija Cheese and smoked paprika.

Cornbread

$3.00+

Baked Potato- Butter

$3.00

Baked Potato- Loaded

$5.00
'Grits" sweet corn

'Grits" sweet corn

$3.00+

Carrots, Cauliflower, Celery, Onion and Peppers pickled on site here at Que.

Bottled BBQ Sauce

Bottled Signature BBQ

$8.00

Bottled Memphis Mango BBQ

$8.00

Bottled Carolina Mustard BBQ

$8.00

Bottled Texas Heat BBQ

$8.00

Family Style

Hot Meat Platter

Hot Meat Platter

$59.00

Pulled Pork, Pulled Chicken, Kielbasa, and a Half Rack of Ribs, choice of 3 sides, sauces, and Cornbread and cinnamon butter.

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$59.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Blackberry Blaze

Blackberry Blaze

$8.00

Cleveland Bourbon, House Sour*, Peach, Blackberry, Lemon, Toasted Rosemary. *Contains Egg

QUE Margarita

QUE Margarita

$10.00

Cazadores Reposado, Lime, Prickly Pear, Black Sea Salt.

Classic Marg

$9.00

Classic Spicy Marg

$9.50

Que Old Fashioned

$10.00

Elijah Craig, Sugar, Walnut Syrup, House Bitters.

Harvest Red Sangria

$9.00

Heat of the Moment

$9.00

Long Island

$12.00
Pineapple Quecumber Cooler

Pineapple Quecumber Cooler

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco, Elderflower, Pineapple, Lime.

Pretty in Pink

$10.00

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$10.00

Queen St Sour

$11.00

QueSpresso Martini

$9.00

Rosé Sangria

$9.00

Strawberry Lemon Fizz

$9.00

Takes Two Mango

$9.00

Ultimate Mojito

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$8.75

Bottled Drinks

Plastic Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Mtn Dew

$3.00

Pure Leaf Lemon

$3.00

Life Water

$3.00

Mug Root Beer

$3.00

Water

$3.00

Donation

$1 Donation

$1.00

$3 Donation

$3.00

$5 Donation

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A cozy corner located in Southington, CT serving fine hand-crafted whiskeys and authentic, slow-smoked barbecue.

Website

Location

Southington, CT, CT 06489

Directions

Gallery
Que Whiskey Kitchen image
Que Whiskey Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Plan B - Southington
orange starNo Reviews
20 Spring Street Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Sherman's Taphouse
orange star4.5 • 255
25 Center St Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Hop Haus Craft Eatery & Taproom - Plainville
orange starNo Reviews
24 Whiting Street Plainville, CT 06062
View restaurantnext
Tipping Chair Tavern - Milldale
orange star4.5 • 936
1783 Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike Milldale, CT 06467
View restaurantnext
Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko - 222 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
222 Main Street New Britain, CT 06051
View restaurantnext
Hindsight BBQ
orange star4.5 • 34
1503 Thomaston Ave Waterbury, CT 06704
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in CT

Craft Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 809
1244 Meriden Ave Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Kizl's Family Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 770
2014 West St SOUTHINGTON, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Sherman's Taphouse
orange star4.5 • 255
25 Center St Southington, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near CT
Plantsville
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Berlin
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
New Britain
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Waterbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Newington
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Unionville
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston