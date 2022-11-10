Quebrada Baking Co imageView gallery
Bakeries

Quebrada Baking Co - Wellesley

review star

No reviews yet

272 Washington Street

Wellesley, MA 02481

Order Again

Popular Items

Cinnamon Bun
Blueberry Scone
Ham & Cheese Croissant

Thanksgiving and Fall Specials

Crumb Top Apple Pie

$30.00

Golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour, loaded with apples and a crumb topping.

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour and pumpkin filling sweetened with maple syrup.

Pecan Pie

$30.00

Traditional candied pecan pie with golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour.

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$3.97

***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Pumpkin cake sandwiched with cream cheese frosting

Petite Pumpkin Cheesecake

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** A bite sized cheesecake flavored with pumpkin goodness

Turkey Character Cupcake

$3.97

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Our traditional chocolate or yellow cupcake with buttercream frosting and decorated with whimsical turkey characters

Pecan Roll Six-Pack

$18.24

***Only available Tuesday 11/22 and Wednesday 11/23*** A daily favorite, packed to travel and reheat

Cinnamon Bun Six-Pack

$18.24

***Only available on Tuesday 11/22 and Wednesday 11/23*** A daily favorite, packed to travel and reheat

9" Apple Walnut Coffee Cake

$23.00

Our original coffee cake batter topped with cinnamon apples and brown sugar walnut crumb topping

Pumpkin Bread

$8.00

A deliciously pumpkin-y loaf, great for breakfast or dessert.

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.05

Traditional Pumpkin Muffin, perfect for your bread basket

Corn Muffin

$3.05

Traditional corn muffin, perfect for your breadbasket

6 Petite Plain Croissants

$11.22

Our version of a dinner roll

Petite Parmesan Scallion Scone

$1.64

A favorite savory option

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Petite Plain

$1.87

Raspberry Croissant

$3.97

Petite Raspberry

$2.57

Chocolate Croissant

$4.21

Petite Chocolate

$2.57

Classic Almond Croissant

$4.21

Petite Classic Almond

$2.57

Apple Croissant

$3.97

Apricot Croissant

$3.97

Cinnamon Almond Croissant

$3.97

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.15

Spinach & Cheese Croissant

$4.90

Broccoli & Cheese Croissant

$4.90

Mushroom & Cheese Croissant

$4.90

Scones & Buns

Blueberry Scone

$3.74

Currant Scone

$3.74

Petite Blueberry Scone

$2.10

Petite Currant Scone

$2.10

Pecan Roll

$3.04

Cinnamon Bun

$3.04

Muffins

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.05

Blueberry Muffin

$3.05

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.05

Corn Muffin

$3.05

Banana Cranberry Muffin

$3.05

Banana Walnut Muffin

$3.05

Breads, Coffee Cakes, Etc.

Banana Bread

$8.00

Pumpkin Bread

$8.00

9" Blueberry Walnut Coffeecake

$23.00

9" Berry Butter Cake

$23.00

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$15.00

Granola

$15.00

Take & Bake Cookies

$16.00

12 Pre-Portioned cookies to keep in your freezer to pull out and bake at your leisure!

12 oz Coffee Beans

$14.00

9" Apple Walnut Coffee Cake

$23.00

Our original coffee cake batter topped with cinnamon apples and brown sugar walnut crumb topping

Joe to Go (serves 10)

$25.00

A box of our locally roasted coffee. Includes cream, sweeteners, 12 oz. cups, stirrers, napkins. Serves 10

Cookies

Sugared Shortbread

$1.87

Chocolate Dipped Shortbread

$2.10

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.64

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.64

Double Ginger Cookie

$1.64

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.64

Coconut Macaroon

$1.64

Chocolate Dipped Macaroon

$2.10

Florentine Pack

$9.50

Shortbread Platter

$30.00

12 shortbread cookies on a platter with a ribbon

Cupcakes

Halloween Character Cupcake

$3.97

**We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Our traditional chocolate or yellow cupcakes decorated with either a spooky frosting Jack O'Lanterns or frosting Ghost

Chocolate w. Buttercream

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Yellow w. Buttercream

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Chocolate w. Chocolate ganache

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Yellow w. Chocolate Ganache

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Sprinkled Cream Cheese

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Mocha Bean

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Coconut Cream Cheese

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Carrot w. Cream Cheese

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Chocolate Vegan Cupcake

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Cupcake Kit

$25.00

3 Chocolate, 3 Yellow Cupcakes. Chocolate and Vanilla frosting, sprinkles, candy, pastry bags, decorating icing tips. ***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Desserts

Petite Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Berry Cheesecake

$2.33

***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Chocolate Mousse Cups

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Large Whoopie Pies

$3.97

***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$3.97

***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Pumpkin cake sandwiched with cream cheese frosting

Petite Fruit Tart

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Lemon Tart

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Chocolate Cream Tart

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Cakes

IMPORTANT INFO. BEFORE YOU ORDER....

Any alterations to our signature cakes (including frosting flavor or decorations) must be made over the phone or in person. Thank you!

Strawberry Cake

$38.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with whipped cream frosting; filled with fresh sliced strawberries and vanilla pastry cream. Topped with glazed strawberries.

Classic Chocolate Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake frosted with vanilla buttercream and filled with both chocolate ganache and buttercream. Decorated with elegant white and dark chocolate squares.

Classic Yellow Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with vanilla buttercream frosting and raspberry preserves and buttercream fillings. Decorated with elegant pink and white chocolate squares.

Two-Tone Layer Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** One layer of yellow cake between two layers of chocolate cake, frosted with vanilla buttercream & filled with raspberry preserves and buttercream. Decorated with white and dark chocolate sticks and curls.

Chocolate Coconut Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional chocolate cake frosted and filled with cream cheese and coconut shavings.

Chocolate Mocha

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake with mocha buttercream frosting and both chocolate ganache and mocha buttercream fillings. Finished with chocolate mocha bean accents.

Chocolate Cream Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional chocolate cake with whipped cream frosting and pastry cream filling. Decorated with Hershey kisses.

Double Chocolate Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake frosted and filled with chocolate ganache frosting. Decorated with bright colored sprinkles and candies

Lemon Cream Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional yellow cake with buttercream frosting and lemon curd filling. Decorated with simple lemon candy slices.

Yellow Ganache Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake frosted and filled with chocolate ganache frosting. Decorated with pastel sprinkles and candies

Boston Cream Pie

$28.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with chocolate ganache topping and a thick layer of vanilla pastry cream filling.

Chocolate Raspberry Torte

$28.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Three thin layers of rich chocolate cake with chocolate ganache frosting and raspberry preserve filling. Finished with chocolate-dipped strawberries.

Carrot Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Carrot cake with traditional cream cheese frosting complimented with walnut accents.

8" Single Layer Cake

$20.00

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Square single layer of chocolate, yellow or carrot cake topped with your choice of frostings. Serves 6-9 people.

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

$6.06

Egg and Bacon

$7.00

Egg and Ham

$7.00

Egg and Sausage

$7.00

Merch

Travel Mug

$15.00

Water Bottle (vacuum insulated)

$25.00

Cork Bottom Mug

$20.00

Ceramic Mug

$10.00

QBC T-Shirt

$18.00

Long sleeved shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Baseball hat

$15.00

Tote Bag

$15.00

Reusable Bag

$1.50

Coffee Beans 12oz Bag

$14.00

MEM Tea Tin

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Your neighborhood bakery serving coffee and baked goods, fresh daily!

Website

Location

272 Washington Street, Wellesley, MA 02481

Directions

