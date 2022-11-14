- Home
Quebrada Baking Co. - Arlington
No reviews yet
208 Mass Ave.
Arlington, MA 02474
Thanksgiving and Fall Specials
Crumb Top Apple Pie
Golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour, loaded with apples and a crumb topping
Pumpkin Pie
Golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour and pumpkin filling sweetened with maple syrup
Pecan Pie
Candied pecan pie with hand-crimped, golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour
Pumpkin Whoopie Pie
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Pumpkin cake sandwiched with cream cheese frosting
Petite Pumpkin Cheesecakes
***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** A bite sized cheesecake flavored with pumpkin goodness
Turkey Character Cupcake
**We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Our traditional chocolate or yellow cupcake with buttercream frosting and decorated with whimsical turkey characters
Pecan Roll 6 Pack
***Only available Tuesday 11/22 and Wednesday 11/23*** A daily favorite, packed to travel and reheat
Cinnamon Bun 6 Pack
***Only available Tuesday 11/22 and Wednesday 11/23*** A daily favorite, packed to travel and reheat
9" Apple Walnut Coffee Cake
Our original coffee cake batter topped with cinnamon apples and brown sugar walnut crumb topping
Pumpkin Bread
A deliciously pumpkin-y loaf, great for breakfast or dessert
Pumpkin Muffin
Traditional Pumpkin Muffin, perfect for your bread basket
Corn Muffin
Traditional Corn Muffin, perfect for your bread basket
6 Petite Plain Croissants
Our version of a dinner roll
Petite Parmesan Scallion Scone
A favorite Savory Option
Croissants
Plain Croissant
Petite Plain
Raspberry Croissant
Petite Raspberry
Chocolate Croissant
Petite Chocolate
Classic Almond Croissant
Petite Classic Almond
Apple Croissant
Apricot Croissant
Cinnamon Almond Croissant
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Spinach & Cheese Croissant
Broccoli & Cheese Croissant
Mushroom & Cheese Croissant
Scones & Buns
Muffins
Breakfast Sandwiches
Breads, Coffee Cakes, Etc.
Banana Bread
9" Blueberry Walnut Coffee Cake
9" Berry Butter Cake
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Granola
12 oz Quebrada Coffee Beans
Take & Bake Cookies
12 Pre Portioned cookies to keep in your freezer, to pull out and bake at your leisure!
Joe to Go (serves 10)
A box of our locally roasted coffee. Includes cream, sweeteners, 12 oz. cups, stirrers, napkins. Serves 10
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Oatmeal Cookie
Double Ginger Cookie
Sugared Shortbread
Our buttery, colorful shortbread cookies in fun holiday shapes.
Chocolate Dipped Shortbread
Raspberry Filled Shortbread
Coconut Macaroon
Chocolate Dipped Macaroon
Florentine Pack
Cookie Bag
Cupcakes
Chocolate with Buttercream
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Chocolate with Chocolate Ganache
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Yellow with Buttercream
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Yellow with Chocolate Ganache
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Sprinkled Cream Cheese
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Mocha Bean
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Coconut Cream Cheese
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Carrot w. Cream Cheese
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Vegan Chocolate Cupcake
***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Cupcake Kit
3 Chocolate, 3 Yellow Cupcakes. Chocolate and Vanilla frosting, sprinkles, candy, pastry bags, decorating icing tips.
Petite Desserts
Petite Chocolate Chip Cheesecakes
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Berry Cheesecakes
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Chocolate Mousse Cups
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Creamy whipped mousse in a dark chocolate cup
Chocolate Dipped Strawberries
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Large Chocolate Whoopie Pies
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Fruit Tart
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Lemon Tart
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Petite Chocolate Cream Tarts
***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***
Cakes
IMPORTANT INFO
Any alterations to our signature cakes (including frosting flavor or decorations) must be made over the phone or in person. Thank you!
Strawberry Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with whipped cream frosting; filled with fresh sliced strawberries and vanilla pastry cream. Topped with glazed strawberries.
Classic Chocolate Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake frosted with vanilla buttercream and filled with both chocolate ganache and buttercream. Decorated with elegant white and dark chocolate squares.
Classic Yellow Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with vanilla buttercream frosting and raspberry preserves and buttercream fillings. Decorated with elegant pink and white chocolate squares.
Two-Tone Layered Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** One layer of yellow cake between two layers of chocolate cake, frosted with vanilla buttercream & filled with raspberry preserves and buttercream. Decorated with white and dark chocolate sticks and curls.
Chocolate Coconut Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional chocolate cake frosted and filled with cream cheese and coconut shavings.
Chocolate Mocha Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake with mocha buttercream frosting and both chocolate ganache and mocha buttercream fillings. Finished with chocolate mocha bean accents.
Yellow Ganache Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with chocolate ganache frosting. Decorated with pastel sprinkles and candy.
Double Chocolate Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake with rich chocolate frosting. Decorated with primary colored sprinkles and Candy.
Carrot Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Carrot cake with traditional cream cheese frosting complimented with walnut accents.
Chocolate Cream Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate Cake frosted with whipped cream and filled with chocolate pastry cream, topped off with Hershey kisses.
Lemon Cream Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional yellow cake with buttercream frosting and lemon curd filling. Decorated with simple lemon candy slices.
Boston Cream Pie
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with chocolate ganache topping and a thick layer of vanilla pastry cream filling.
Chocolate Raspberry Torte
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Three thin layers of rich chocolate cake with chocolate ganache frosting and raspberry preserve filling. Finished with chocolate-dipped strawberries.
8" Single Layer Cake
***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Square single layer of traditional chocolate cake topped with your choice of vanilla buttercream or chocolate ganache.
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 pm
We are your neighborhood bakery featuring the best coffee and breakfast goods, baked fresh daily.
208 Mass Ave., Arlington, MA 02474