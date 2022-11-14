Quebrada Baking Co. imageView gallery
Quebrada Baking Co. - Arlington

208 Mass Ave.

Arlington, MA 02474

Popular Items

Vegan Chocolate Cupcake
Ham & Cheese Croissant
Chocolate with Chocolate Ganache

Thanksgiving and Fall Specials

Crumb Top Apple Pie

$30.00

Golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour, loaded with apples and a crumb topping

Pumpkin Pie

$25.00

Golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour and pumpkin filling sweetened with maple syrup

Pecan Pie

$30.00

Candied pecan pie with hand-crimped, golden brown crusts made from scratch with whole-wheat flour

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$3.97

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Pumpkin cake sandwiched with cream cheese frosting

Petite Pumpkin Cheesecakes

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite dessert orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** A bite sized cheesecake flavored with pumpkin goodness

Turkey Character Cupcake

$3.97

**We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Our traditional chocolate or yellow cupcake with buttercream frosting and decorated with whimsical turkey characters

Pecan Roll 6 Pack

$18.24

***Only available Tuesday 11/22 and Wednesday 11/23*** A daily favorite, packed to travel and reheat

Cinnamon Bun 6 Pack

$18.24

***Only available Tuesday 11/22 and Wednesday 11/23*** A daily favorite, packed to travel and reheat

9" Apple Walnut Coffee Cake

$23.00

Our original coffee cake batter topped with cinnamon apples and brown sugar walnut crumb topping

Pumpkin Bread

$8.00

A deliciously pumpkin-y loaf, great for breakfast or dessert

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.05

Traditional Pumpkin Muffin, perfect for your bread basket

Corn Muffin

$3.05

Traditional Corn Muffin, perfect for your bread basket

6 Petite Plain Croissants

$11.24

Our version of a dinner roll

Petite Parmesan Scallion Scone

$2.10

A favorite Savory Option

Croissants

Plain Croissant

$3.50

Petite Plain

$1.87

Raspberry Croissant

$3.97

Petite Raspberry

$2.57

Chocolate Croissant

$4.21

Petite Chocolate

$2.57

Classic Almond Croissant

$4.21

Petite Classic Almond

$2.57

Apple Croissant

$3.97

Apricot Croissant

$3.97

Cinnamon Almond Croissant

$3.97

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.15

Spinach & Cheese Croissant

$4.90

Broccoli & Cheese Croissant

$4.90

Mushroom & Cheese Croissant

$4.90

Scones & Buns

Blueberry Scone

$3.74

Currant Scone

$3.74

Petite Blueberry Scone

$2.10

Petite Currant Scone

$2.10

Pecan Roll

$3.04

Cinnamon Bun

$3.04

Muffins

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.05

$3.05

Traditional Pumpkin Muffin, perfect for your bread basket

Blueberry Muffin

$3.05

Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.05

Corn Muffin

$3.05

Traditional Corn Muffin, perfect for your bread basket

Banana Cranberry Muffin

$3.05

Banana nut Muffin

$3.05

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg and Cheese

$6.07

Egg and Bacon

$7.00

Egg and Ham

$7.00

Egg and Sausage

$7.00

Breads, Coffee Cakes, Etc.

Banana Bread

$8.00

Pumpkin Bread

$8.00

A deliciously pumpkin-y loaf, great for breakfast or dessert

9" Blueberry Walnut Coffee Cake

$23.00

9" Berry Butter Cake

$23.00

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$15.00

Granola

$15.00

12 oz Quebrada Coffee Beans

$14.00

Take & Bake Cookies

$16.00

12 Pre Portioned cookies to keep in your freezer, to pull out and bake at your leisure!

9" Apple Walnut Coffee Cake

$23.00

Our original coffee cake batter topped with cinnamon apples and brown sugar walnut crumb topping

Joe to Go (serves 10)

$25.00

A box of our locally roasted coffee. Includes cream, sweeteners, 12 oz. cups, stirrers, napkins. Serves 10

Cookies

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.64

Snickerdoodle Cookie

$1.64

Oatmeal Cookie

$1.64

Double Ginger Cookie

$1.64

Sugared Shortbread

$1.87

Our buttery, colorful shortbread cookies in fun holiday shapes.

Chocolate Dipped Shortbread

$2.10

Raspberry Filled Shortbread

$3.04

Coconut Macaroon

$1.64

Chocolate Dipped Macaroon

$2.10

Florentine Pack

$9.50

Cookie Bag

$11.00

Cupcakes

Turkey Character Cupcake

$3.97

**We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Our traditional chocolate or yellow cupcake with buttercream frosting and decorated with whimsical turkey characters

Chocolate with Buttercream

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Chocolate with Chocolate Ganache

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Yellow with Buttercream

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Yellow with Chocolate Ganache

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Sprinkled Cream Cheese

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Mocha Bean

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Coconut Cream Cheese

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Carrot w. Cream Cheese

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Vegan Chocolate Cupcake

$3.50+

***We require 2 days notice for all cupcake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Cupcake Kit

$25.00

3 Chocolate, 3 Yellow Cupcakes. Chocolate and Vanilla frosting, sprinkles, candy, pastry bags, decorating icing tips.

Petite Desserts

Petite Chocolate Chip Cheesecakes

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Berry Cheesecakes

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Chocolate Mousse Cups

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Creamy whipped mousse in a dark chocolate cup

Chocolate Dipped Strawberries

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Large Chocolate Whoopie Pies

$3.97

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Pumpkin Whoopie Pie

$3.97

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Pumpkin cake sandwiched with cream cheese frosting

Petite Fruit Tart

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Lemon Tart

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Petite Chocolate Cream Tarts

$2.10

***We require 2 days notice for all petite pastry orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!***

Cakes

IMPORTANT INFO

Any alterations to our signature cakes (including frosting flavor or decorations) must be made over the phone or in person. Thank you!

Strawberry Cake

$38.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with whipped cream frosting; filled with fresh sliced strawberries and vanilla pastry cream. Topped with glazed strawberries.

Classic Chocolate Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake frosted with vanilla buttercream and filled with both chocolate ganache and buttercream. Decorated with elegant white and dark chocolate squares.

Classic Yellow Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with vanilla buttercream frosting and raspberry preserves and buttercream fillings. Decorated with elegant pink and white chocolate squares.

Two-Tone Layered Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** One layer of yellow cake between two layers of chocolate cake, frosted with vanilla buttercream & filled with raspberry preserves and buttercream. Decorated with white and dark chocolate sticks and curls.

Chocolate Coconut Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional chocolate cake frosted and filled with cream cheese and coconut shavings.

Chocolate Mocha Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake with mocha buttercream frosting and both chocolate ganache and mocha buttercream fillings. Finished with chocolate mocha bean accents.

Yellow Ganache Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with chocolate ganache frosting. Decorated with pastel sprinkles and candy.

Double Chocolate Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate cake with rich chocolate frosting. Decorated with primary colored sprinkles and Candy.

Carrot Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Carrot cake with traditional cream cheese frosting complimented with walnut accents.

Chocolate Cream Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Chocolate Cake frosted with whipped cream and filled with chocolate pastry cream, topped off with Hershey kisses.

Lemon Cream Cake

$32.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Traditional yellow cake with buttercream frosting and lemon curd filling. Decorated with simple lemon candy slices.

Boston Cream Pie

$28.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Yellow cake with chocolate ganache topping and a thick layer of vanilla pastry cream filling.

Chocolate Raspberry Torte

$28.00+

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Three thin layers of rich chocolate cake with chocolate ganache frosting and raspberry preserve filling. Finished with chocolate-dipped strawberries.

8" Single Layer Cake

$20.00

***We require 2 days notice for all cake orders, even though the system allows the order to be placed!*** Square single layer of traditional chocolate cake topped with your choice of vanilla buttercream or chocolate ganache.

Merch

Travel Mug

$15.00

Water Bottle (Vacuum Insulated)

$25.00

Cork Bottom Mug

$20.00

Ceramic Mug

$10.00

QBC T-Shirt

$18.00

Long sleeve t-shirt

$25.00

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Baseball Hat

$15.00

Tote Bag

$15.00

Reusable Bag

$1.50

MEM Tea Tin

$10.00
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 pm
We are your neighborhood bakery featuring the best coffee and breakfast goods, baked fresh daily.

208 Mass Ave., Arlington, MA 02474

Directions

Quebrada Baking Co. image

Arlington Center
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
