Quechua's Chicken

Popular Items

1/2 Chicken - 1/2 Pollo
Whole Chicken - Pollo Entero
Fried Rice/Arroz Frito

Rotisserie Chicken/Pollos a la Brasa

Whole Chicken - Pollo Entero

Whole Chicken - Pollo Entero

$26.99

A whole chicken + 2 sides and sauces.

1/2 Chicken - 1/2 Pollo

1/2 Chicken - 1/2 Pollo

$13.99

1/2 Chicken + 2 sides & sauces.

1/4 Chicken - 1/4 Pollo

1/4 Chicken - 1/4 Pollo

$10.99

A quarter chicken + 2 sides and sauces.

Whole Chicken Only - Un Pollo Solo

Whole Chicken Only - Un Pollo Solo

$16.99

Just the chicken.

1/2 Chicken Only - 1/2 Pollo Solo

$8.99

Just the chicken.

1/4 Chicken Only - 1/4 Pollo Solo

1/4 Chicken Only - 1/4 Pollo Solo

$4.99

Just the chicken.

CHICKEN COMBO # 1

CHICKEN COMBO # 1

$28.99

A Whole chicken + 2 sides + 2L soda + sauces.

CHICKEN COMBO # 2

Whole chicken + 2 sides + 1 pulled rotisserie chicken fried rice + 2L soda & sauces.

CHICKEN COMBO # 2

$39.99

A whole chicken + 2 sides + 1 rotisserie chicken fried rice + 2L soda & sauces.

CHICKEN COMBO # 3

CHICKEN COMBO #3

$48.99

2 whole chikens + 3 sides + 2L soda & sauces.

Specialties/Especialidades

Served with fries.
Lomo Saltado

Lomo Saltado

$17.99

Sliced beef steak sauteed with onions, scallions, tomatoes, French fries and soy sauce. Served with white rice.

Pollo Saltado

Pollo Saltado

$17.99

Sliced chicken, sauteed with onions, scallions, tomatoes, French fries and soy sauce. Served with white rice.

Tallarin Saltado de Carne

Tallarin Saltado de Carne

$17.99

Beef/Spaghettis sauteed with onions, scallions, tomatoes and soy sauce.

Tallarin Saltado de Pollo

Tallarin Saltado de Pollo

$17.99

Chicken/Spaghettis sauteed with onions, scallions, tomatoes and soy sauce.

Salchipapa

Salchipapa

$8.50

French Fries with sliced hotdogs served with cabbage on the side.

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Served with French Fries.

Ceviche De Pescado

$17.00

Fish Ceviche.

Ceviche Mixto

Ceviche Mixto

$19.00
Ceviche De Camarones

Ceviche De Camarones

$20.00

Chaufas/Fried Rice

Chaufa De Pollo

Chaufa De Pollo

$16.25

Peruvian style chicken fried rice.

Chaufa De Carne

Chaufa De Carne

$16.25

Peruvian style beef fried rice.

Chaufa Mixto

Chaufa Mixto

$16.50

Peruvian style beef & chicken fried rice.

Chaufa Especial

Chaufa Especial

$16.99

Peruvian style beef, chicken & shrimp fried rice.

Chaufa De Camarones

$17.99

Chaufa De Mariscos

$18.99

Seafood Mix Fried Rice.

Chaufa De Pollo A La Brasa

Chaufa De Pollo A La Brasa

$13.99

Rotisserie chicken fried rice.

Aeropuerto De Pollo

Aeropuerto De Pollo

$16.75

Peruvian style chicken fried rice mixed with chinese noodles.

Extra Sides/Extra Acompanantes

French fries/Papas fritas

French fries/Papas fritas

$4.50+
Fried cassava/Yucas fritas

Fried cassava/Yucas fritas

$4.50+
Fried sweet plantains/Platanos maduros

Fried sweet plantains/Platanos maduros

$5.00+
Fried green plantains/Tostones

Fried green plantains/Tostones

$4.50+
Fried Rice/Arroz Frito

Fried Rice/Arroz Frito

$4.50+
White rice/Arroz blanco

White rice/Arroz blanco

$4.50+
Pinto beans/Frijoles pinto.

Pinto beans/Frijoles pinto.

$4.50
House salad/Ensalada casera

House salad/Ensalada casera

$4.50+
Yellow Corn

Yellow Corn

$4.00
Vegetables Medley

Vegetables Medley

$4.50

Peruvian Roasted Corn 8oz.

$3.50

Extra Sauces/Extra Salsas

2 oz. Green Sauce

2 oz. Green Sauce

$1.25

8 oz. Green Sauce

$5.99

16 oz. Green Sauce

$9.99
2 oz. Mayo-Ketchup

2 oz. Mayo-Ketchup

$1.25

8 oz. Mayo-Ketchup

$5.99

16 oz. Mayo-Ketchup

$9.99
2 oz. Yellow Sauce

2 oz. Yellow Sauce

$1.50

THE NEW Homemade AJI AMARILLO (Yellow chili Sauce) made with Peruvian Yellow Peppers & Huacatay (Peruvian Black Mint).

8 oz. Yellow Sauce

$6.50

16 oz. Yellow Sauce

$10.50

THE NEW Homemade AJI AMARILLO (Yellow chili Sauce) made with Peruvian Yellow Peppers & Huacatay (Peruvian Black Mint).

2 oz. Rocoto

2 oz. Rocoto

$2.00

2 oz. Peruvian Red chilli Peppers

Desserts/Postres

Mazamorra Morada

Mazamorra Morada

$3.50Out of stock

Purple Corn Pudding.

Combinado (Arroz Con Leche Y Mazamorra)

Combinado (Arroz Con Leche Y Mazamorra)

$3.50Out of stock

Rice Pudding & Purple Corn Pudding.

Alfajor

Alfajor

$3.00
Vanilla Flan

Vanilla Flan

$3.50
Pumpkin Flan

Pumpkin Flan

$3.50Out of stock
Chesse Flan

Chesse Flan

$3.50
3 Leches

3 Leches

$4.00
Tuxedo Chocolate Cake

Tuxedo Chocolate Cake

$4.50

Ice Cream

$4.50
Paneton

Paneton

$12.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

TUE-FRI OPEN-2Pm ONLY Not valid with any other offer.

1/4 Chicken - 1/4 Pollo

$10.50Out of stock

TUE - FRI OPEN - 2PM ONLY 1/4 chicken + 2 sides + soda or water & sauces. Not valid with any other offer.

1/2 Chicken - 1/2 Pollo

$13.50Out of stock

TUE-FRI OPEN-2Pm ONLY 1/2 chicken + 2 sides + soda or water & sauces. Not valid with any other offer.

Cold Beverages

Purple Corn Juice (Glass/Vaso)

Purple Corn Juice (Glass/Vaso)

$4.50

Purple Corn Juice/Chicha Morada (Vaso)

Purple Corn Juice (Pitcher/Jarra)

$10.50

Purple Corn Juice/Chicha Morada (Jarra)

Passion Fruit Juice (Glass/Vaso)

Passion Fruit Juice (Glass/Vaso)

$4.50

Passion Fruit Juice/Jugo de Maracuya (vaso)

Passion Fruit Juice (Pitcher/Jarra)

$10.50

Passion Fruit Juice/Jugo de Maracuya (Jarra)

Ice Teas

Ice Teas

$2.99
2L Sodas

2L Sodas

$3.99

2 Liter Sodas

Bottle Water/Botella de Agua

$2.00
20 oz. Bottle Sodas

20 oz. Bottle Sodas

$2.99
Snapple

Snapple

$2.99

Soda Lata

$1.50

Slushies

Soursop/Guanabana

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry/Fresa

$5.00Out of stock

Passion Fruit/Maracuya

$5.00Out of stock

Mango

$5.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

PERUVIAN Rotisserie Chicken Pollos a la Brasa

Website

Location

3433a Simpson Ferry Road, Hampden Township, PA 17011

Directions

Main pic

