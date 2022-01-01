- Home
Queen Anne Beerhall 203 W Thomas St
574 Reviews
$$
203 W Thomas St
Seattle, WA 98119
Popular Items
Sharables / Apps
Pretzel
Our giant fresh baked pretzel made in house. Served with beer cheese sauce and stone ground mustard.
Chili Cheese Fries
Large helping of french fries. Comes with a side of our house made chili, shredded cheese, and diced onion.
Pork Belly
A quarter-pound slab of pork belly sous vides then seared on the plancha. served with a side of cinnamon cream cheese butter. Don't say we didn't warn you....
Mexican Street Corn
Fresh corn grilled and cut from the cob with our elote mayo, cotija cheese, lime, and fresh cilantro. This is a can’t miss shareable dish
Herb Fries
Dusted with pecorino, served with Paprika aioli
Wings
One pound of wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Sweet Chili, House Buffalo, House BBQ, or Old Bay Dry Rub.
Caesar SM
House-made Caesar dressing, Kale, Croutons, Pecorino, and a Slice of lemon.
Caesar LG
House-made Caesar dressing, Kale, Croutons, Pecorino, and a Slice of lemon.
Steak Salad
Grilled teres major served on a bed of arugula tossed in with lemon honey vinaigrette. Garnished with cucumbers, pineapple and red bell peppers all tossed in chamoy seasoning.
Beet Salad
Roasted red beets from our local farm in a brown miso marinade. Served on a bed of arugula tossed in red wine vinaigrette with fennel, pepitas, and a pickled, hard-boiled egg.
Mac N Cheese SM
Our classic Cougar Gold white cheddar Mac N Cheese topped with toasted bread crumbs.
Mac N Cheese LG
Our classic Cougar Gold white cheddar Mac N Cheese topped with toasted bread crumbs.
The Hall Salad
Our crisp, summer salad. Mixed greens, fennel, radish and cucumber tossed with sherry vinaigrette. Garnished with basil.
Squash Soup
A rich, creamy butternut soup made in house with ingredients sourced from a local farm in Redmond. Garnished with jalapeno, pumpkin seeds and pumpkin oil. A perfect starter dish for the fall!
1/2 Chx Dinner
A Peruvian-spiced, rotisserie ½ chicken served with fries and our three house sauces: aji verde, aji rojo, and The Hall’s fry sauce.
Chicken and Waffle
Our famous fried chicken thigh is served with a house-made waffle topped with whipped butter and brown sugar butter whip. It’s our signature!
Buffalo Chx Salad DINNER
Our Peruvian-spiced, rotisserie chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce. Tossed with romaine and blue cheese dressing!
Chx Caesar Salad DINNER
Three marinated and grilled chicken skewers over a salad of romaine, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.
Hummus Plate
Our house-made hummus, accompanied with bell peppers, cucumbers and pretzel bites to dip. Made to share!
Chicken Skewer
Four marinated and grilled chicken thigh skewers, brushed with our house bbq sauce.
Shrimp Skewer
Four marinated and grilled chicken thigh skewers, brushed with our house bbq sauce.
Steak Skewer
Four steak skewers, grilled, and glazed with aji rojo.
Grill
Brat Dog
Our butcher got the recipe from a US soldier in WWII who got it from a German butcher. It's over a century old. One of the best you'll ever try! Over 1/3 pound! Served with fries and sauerkraut.
Cheesy Brat Dog
Just like the brat but this one is stuffed with cheesy goodness! incredible!
Danube Dog
One of our locally made sausages is made with traditional spices and smoked. Over 1/3 pound! Served with fries and sauerkraut
Devil Dog
This one is hot! Don't say I didn't warn you! Get ready for it! Over 1/3 lb of the spiciest dog you've ever had. With fries.
Frankfurter Dog
The best possible version of a hot dog! Served with house made chips and sauerkraut
Polish Keilbasa Dog
Polish style Keilbasa served with house made chips and sauerkraut
Seattle Dog
If you can't resist NW tradition this will set you straight. The Seattle dog is a 1/4 pound beef dog smothered with caramelized onions and cream cheese. Yes please…
Weisswurst Dog
German-style white sausage made with veal and pork. 1/3 pound of one of our locally made rotating sausages. Served with house-made chips and sauerkraut
Beyond Sausage Dog
The plant based version of a brat its perfect for everything Vegan!
Steak Frites
Our tender flatiron steak sliced over a bed of fries and topped with our house-made herb butter.
Sausage a la carte
SKY Kraken Dog
Smoked sausage infused with cheese, jalapeno, and Fremont Sky Kraken Pale Ale. Accompanied with cream cheese, pickled jalapeno, and caramelized onions in a true Seattle style. Our collaboration with Fremont Brewing and Uli’s Sausage! Comes with fries.
Sausage and Mash
Your choice of one of our sausages along with a bed of creamy Cougar Gold Mashed Potatoes.
Chili Cheese Dog
Our frankfurter slathered in house-made beanless chili, topped with shredded cheddar and diced onion. Served with fries.
Burgers / Sandwiches
Burger of the Month
It’s that time of the year! 3oz of ground turkey smashed on the flat top with onions, whipped goat cheese, arugula and housemade cranberry sauce. Served with a side of mashed potatoes and gravy.
Smashburger
3oz ground brisket and chuck patty smash grilled on a flat top with onion, house-made pickles, burger sauce, and American cheese. Served with fries. Make it a deluxe with tomato and lettuce or add bacon for an extra charge. This one is famous!
Smashburger NO SIDE
Peanut Butter Bacon Smashpatty
3oz ground brisket and chuck patty smash grilled on a flat top with onion, pickled jalapenos, bacon, white cheddar, and crunchy peanut butter. Served with fries. Insane!
Beyond Burger
Our vegan version of a smashpatty burger. Made with "Beyond" brand meat substitutes!
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken thigh, Slaw, and a Cayenne honey drizzle served on a Tribeca challah bun. Served with Fries.
The Hall Reuben
Brisket brined in-house for 14 days and braised in Reuben's Brews Robust Porter until it’s perfectly juicy. Our sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and special sauce on grilled sourdough. Along with a cup of Ancho Chili Au Jus for dipping! Yep!
Burrata Sandwich
This one is for the vegetarians! Roasted squash tossed in gochujang vinaigrette, burrata, arugula, and tomatoes on grilled Macrina sourdough. Served with fries or Caesar salad
Breakfast Smashpatty
Our signature smashburger is now in breakfast form! 2oz sausage patty, with a hard fried egg, american cheese, grilled onions, and tomato aioli. Served with fries.
Hatch Chile Burger
The last of the season! We had fresh hatch green chiles flown in from New Mexico and roasted in house! Comes with onions, mayo, and Jack cheese.
Chili Burger
Our Smashburger slathered in housemade beanless chili. Comes with American cheese, Hall sauce, and grilled onion. Served with fries
Niehaus
“Get out the rye bread and mustard Grandma! It is Grand Salame time!” Here’s our tribute to the Mariners and Dave Niehaus. A patty melt on rye bread with mustard, monterey jack and diced salami. Let’s Go Ms!
Kids Menu
Sides
ENTREES
Pork Entree
Crispy pork belly glazed with pomegranate molasses, served with Cougar Gold mashed potatoes, and aji verde broccolini.
Ribeye
Grilled and topped with our house herb butter. Served with Cougar Gold mashed potatoes, and corn.
Sausage and Mash
Your choice of one of our sausages along with a bed of creamy Cougar Gold Mashed Potatoes.
Pumpkin Risotto
A new addition to our fall menu! Risotto with pumpkin puree and bacon. Garnished with shredded pecorino, and fresh thyme.
Food
1/2 Reuben Lunch
Brisket brined in-house for 14 days and braised in Reuben's Brews Robust Porter until it’s perfectly juicy. Our sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and special sauce on grilled sourdough. Along with a cup of Ancho Chili Au Jus for dipping! Half sandwich served with your choice of soup, Caesar salad, or fries
1/2 Burrata Sandwich Lunch
This one is for the vegetarians! Roasted squash tossed in gochujang vinaigrette, burrata, arugula, and tomatoes on grilled Macrina sourdough. Half a sandwich with your choice of soup, Caesar salad, or fries.
Mac N Cheese Lunch
Our secret original cheese sauce recipe is made with the famous Cougar Gold Cheddar! Topped with toasted breadcrumbs and herbs. Add a fried chicken thigh, flatiron steak, or bacon! Choice of soup, Caesar salad, or fries.
Chicken N Waffles Lunch
Our famous fried chicken thigh is served with a house-made waffle topped with whipped butter and brown sugar butter whip.
The Hall Beet Salad Lunch
Our introduction into the fall! Roasted and marinated beets on top of a bed of arugula tossed in a sherry vinaigrette. Garnished with pistachios, goat cheese, pickled shallots, and mint.
Seattle Dog Lunch
If you can't resist NW tradition this will set you straight. The Seattle dog is a 1/4 pound beef dog smothered with caramelized onions and cream cheese. Yes, please...
Soup cup Lunch
Smashburger Lunch
3oz ground brisket and chuck patty smash grilled on a flat top with onion, house-made pickles, burger sauce, and American cheese. Served with fries. Make it a deluxe with tomato and lettuce or add bacon for an extra charge. This one is famous!
Breakfast Smashpatty
Our smashburger is now in breakfast form! 2oz sausage patty, with a hard fried egg, American cheese, grilled onions, and tomato aioli. Served with tots.
Breakfast Burrito
A burrito stuffed with tots, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, scrambled eggs, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or German Leberkase. Served with a side of house salsa.
Buffalo Chicken Salad LUNCH
Our Peruvian-spiced, rotisserie chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce. Tossed with romaine and blue cheese dressing!
Chicken Caesar Salad LUNCH
Our Peruvian-spiced, rotisserie chicken is tossed with romaine, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing!
Chicken Caesar WRAP!!
Our Peruvian-spiced, rotisserie chicken is wrapped in a flour tortilla with romaine, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing! Served with fries.
Hummus Plate LUNCH
Cooler
BTL Import Large Bottle
CAN Local 16oz
CAN Local 16oz 4-pack
CAN Local 12oz
CAN Local 12oz 6-pack
CAN Cider 12oz
CAN Cider 12oz 6-pack
BTL The Goat
BTL Deck The Hall
BTL Dark Star
BTL Chocolate Porter
BTL Tropic Haze 4-pack
BTL Tropic Haze Single
BTL Rainer 16oz 6-pack
BTL Rainier 16oz Single
BTL Stiegl Radler 4-pack
BTL Stiegl Radler Single
BTL Fremont Lush IPA
BTL Crown and Coke 4-pack
BTL Crown and Coke single
Huckleberry Lemonade
Huckleberry Lemonade
BTL Crown Peach 4-pack
BTL Crown Peach Single
BTL Mexican Coke (togo)
BTL Can Regular Coke (togo)
Blue Octo Tee
Mariners Blue T-shirt
Seahawks Shirt
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Let's grab a beer!
203 W Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98119