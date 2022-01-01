Main picView gallery
Queen Anne Beerhall 203 W Thomas St

574 Reviews

$$

203 W Thomas St

Seattle, WA 98119

Popular Items

Pretzel
Wings
Smashburger

Sharables / Apps

Pretzel

Pretzel

$13.95

Our giant fresh baked pretzel made in house. Served with beer cheese sauce and stone ground mustard.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$13.00

Large helping of french fries. Comes with a side of our house made chili, shredded cheese, and diced onion.

Pork Belly

$12.00

A quarter-pound slab of pork belly sous vides then seared on the plancha. served with a side of cinnamon cream cheese butter. Don't say we didn't warn you....

Mexican Street Corn

$12.00

Fresh corn grilled and cut from the cob with our elote mayo, cotija cheese, lime, and fresh cilantro. This is a can’t miss shareable dish

Herb Fries

$10.00

Dusted with pecorino, served with Paprika aioli

Wings

$16.00

One pound of wings tossed in your choice of sauce: Sweet Chili, House Buffalo, House BBQ, or Old Bay Dry Rub.

Caesar SM

$9.00

House-made Caesar dressing, Kale, Croutons, Pecorino, and a Slice of lemon.

Caesar LG

$12.00

House-made Caesar dressing, Kale, Croutons, Pecorino, and a Slice of lemon.

Steak Salad

$22.00

Grilled teres major served on a bed of arugula tossed in with lemon honey vinaigrette. Garnished with cucumbers, pineapple and red bell peppers all tossed in chamoy seasoning.

Beet Salad

$14.00

Roasted red beets from our local farm in a brown miso marinade. Served on a bed of arugula tossed in red wine vinaigrette with fennel, pepitas, and a pickled, hard-boiled egg.

Mac N Cheese SM

$10.00

Our classic Cougar Gold white cheddar Mac N Cheese topped with toasted bread crumbs.

Mac N Cheese LG

$16.00

Our classic Cougar Gold white cheddar Mac N Cheese topped with toasted bread crumbs.

The Hall Salad

$12.00

Our crisp, summer salad. Mixed greens, fennel, radish and cucumber tossed with sherry vinaigrette. Garnished with basil.

Squash Soup

$8.00+

A rich, creamy butternut soup made in house with ingredients sourced from a local farm in Redmond. Garnished with jalapeno, pumpkin seeds and pumpkin oil. A perfect starter dish for the fall!

1/2 Chx Dinner

$24.00

A Peruvian-spiced, rotisserie ½ chicken served with fries and our three house sauces: aji verde, aji rojo, and The Hall’s fry sauce.

Chicken and Waffle

$16.00

Our famous fried chicken thigh is served with a house-made waffle topped with whipped butter and brown sugar butter whip. It’s our signature!

Buffalo Chx Salad DINNER

$16.00

Our Peruvian-spiced, rotisserie chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce. Tossed with romaine and blue cheese dressing!

Chx Caesar Salad DINNER

$16.00

Three marinated and grilled chicken skewers over a salad of romaine, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing.

Hummus Plate

$12.00

Our house-made hummus, accompanied with bell peppers, cucumbers and pretzel bites to dip. Made to share!

Chicken Skewer

$14.00

Four marinated and grilled chicken thigh skewers, brushed with our house bbq sauce.

Shrimp Skewer

$16.00

Four marinated and grilled chicken thigh skewers, brushed with our house bbq sauce.

Steak Skewer

$16.00

Four steak skewers, grilled, and glazed with aji rojo.

Grill

Brat Dog

$12.00

Our butcher got the recipe from a US soldier in WWII who got it from a German butcher. It's over a century old. One of the best you'll ever try! Over 1/3 pound! Served with fries and sauerkraut.

Cheesy Brat Dog

$13.00

Just like the brat but this one is stuffed with cheesy goodness! incredible!

Danube Dog

$14.00

One of our locally made sausages is made with traditional spices and smoked. Over 1/3 pound! Served with fries and sauerkraut

Devil Dog

$13.00

This one is hot! Don't say I didn't warn you! Get ready for it! Over 1/3 lb of the spiciest dog you've ever had. With fries.

Frankfurter Dog

$10.00

The best possible version of a hot dog! Served with house made chips and sauerkraut

Polish Keilbasa Dog

$13.00

Polish style Keilbasa served with house made chips and sauerkraut

Seattle Dog

$11.00

If you can't resist NW tradition this will set you straight. The Seattle dog is a 1/4 pound beef dog smothered with caramelized onions and cream cheese. Yes please…

Weisswurst Dog

$13.00

German-style white sausage made with veal and pork. 1/3 pound of one of our locally made rotating sausages. Served with house-made chips and sauerkraut

Beyond Sausage Dog

$14.00

The plant based version of a brat its perfect for everything Vegan!

Steak Frites

$21.00

Our tender flatiron steak sliced over a bed of fries and topped with our house-made herb butter.

Sausage a la carte

$16.00+

SKY Kraken Dog

$15.00

Smoked sausage infused with cheese, jalapeno, and Fremont Sky Kraken Pale Ale. Accompanied with cream cheese, pickled jalapeno, and caramelized onions in a true Seattle style. Our collaboration with Fremont Brewing and Uli’s Sausage! Comes with fries.

Sausage and Mash

$18.00

Your choice of one of our sausages along with a bed of creamy Cougar Gold Mashed Potatoes.

Zzzzz

$13.00Out of stock

A spicy blend of chilis, garlic, thyme, and other Cajun spices.​ Comes with fries.

Zzzzz

$13.00Out of stock

A traditional variation of a bratwurst! Highly reccomended from Uli of Uli's Famous Sausage! Comes with fries.

Chili Cheese Dog

$15.00

Our frankfurter slathered in house-made beanless chili, topped with shredded cheddar and diced onion. Served with fries.

Burgers / Sandwiches

Burger of the Month

$14.00+

It’s that time of the year! 3oz of ground turkey smashed on the flat top with onions, whipped goat cheese, arugula and housemade cranberry sauce. Served with a side of mashed potatoes and gravy.

Smashburger

$12.00+

3oz ground brisket and chuck patty smash grilled on a flat top with onion, house-made pickles, burger sauce, and American cheese. Served with fries. Make it a deluxe with tomato and lettuce or add bacon for an extra charge. This one is famous!

Smashburger NO SIDE

$10.00+
Peanut Butter Bacon Smashpatty

Peanut Butter Bacon Smashpatty

$14.00+

3oz ground brisket and chuck patty smash grilled on a flat top with onion, pickled jalapenos, bacon, white cheddar, and crunchy peanut butter. Served with fries. Insane!

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Our vegan version of a smashpatty burger. Made with "Beyond" brand meat substitutes!

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fried chicken thigh, Slaw, and a Cayenne honey drizzle served on a Tribeca challah bun. Served with Fries.

The Hall Reuben

$18.00

Brisket brined in-house for 14 days and braised in Reuben's Brews Robust Porter until it’s perfectly juicy. Our sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and special sauce on grilled sourdough. Along with a cup of Ancho Chili Au Jus for dipping! Yep!

Burrata Sandwich

$15.00

This one is for the vegetarians! Roasted squash tossed in gochujang vinaigrette, burrata, arugula, and tomatoes on grilled Macrina sourdough. Served with fries or Caesar salad

Breakfast Smashpatty

$10.00

Our signature smashburger is now in breakfast form! 2oz sausage patty, with a hard fried egg, american cheese, grilled onions, and tomato aioli. Served with fries.

Hatch Chile Burger

$16.00+

The last of the season! We had fresh hatch green chiles flown in from New Mexico and roasted in house! Comes with onions, mayo, and Jack cheese.

Chili Burger

$14.00+

Our Smashburger slathered in housemade beanless chili. Comes with American cheese, Hall sauce, and grilled onion. Served with fries

Niehaus

$22.00

“Get out the rye bread and mustard Grandma! It is Grand Salame time!” Here’s our tribute to the Mariners and Dave Niehaus. A patty melt on rye bread with mustard, monterey jack and diced salami. Let’s Go Ms!

Kids Menu

Kids Hot Dog / Fries

$8.00

Kids Mac N Cheese

$8.00

Kids Butter Noodles

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

2 chicken strips and fries

Chicken Fingers Adult

$12.00

4 chicken strips and fries

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese on sourdough. Served with fries.

Sides

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side Sourdough Toast

$4.00

Broccolini

$9.00

Lightly seared broccolini, tossed in our aji verde sauce. Great for sharing!

Cougar Gold Mash

$8.00

A side of cheesy mashed potatoes. Great for sharing!

ENTREES

Pork Entree

$24.00

Crispy pork belly glazed with pomegranate molasses, served with Cougar Gold mashed potatoes, and aji verde broccolini.

Ribeye

$34.00

Grilled and topped with our house herb butter. Served with Cougar Gold mashed potatoes, and corn.

Sausage and Mash

$18.00

Your choice of one of our sausages along with a bed of creamy Cougar Gold Mashed Potatoes.

Pumpkin Risotto

$20.00Out of stock

A new addition to our fall menu! Risotto with pumpkin puree and bacon. Garnished with shredded pecorino, and fresh thyme.

Food

11:30 - 4:00

1/2 Reuben Lunch

$10.00

Brisket brined in-house for 14 days and braised in Reuben's Brews Robust Porter until it’s perfectly juicy. Our sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and special sauce on grilled sourdough. Along with a cup of Ancho Chili Au Jus for dipping! Half sandwich served with your choice of soup, Caesar salad, or fries

1/2 Burrata Sandwich Lunch

$10.00

This one is for the vegetarians! Roasted squash tossed in gochujang vinaigrette, burrata, arugula, and tomatoes on grilled Macrina sourdough. Half a sandwich with your choice of soup, Caesar salad, or fries.

Mac N Cheese Lunch

$10.00

Our secret original cheese sauce recipe is made with the famous Cougar Gold Cheddar! Topped with toasted breadcrumbs and herbs. Add a fried chicken thigh, flatiron steak, or bacon! Choice of soup, Caesar salad, or fries.

Chicken N Waffles Lunch

$10.00

Our famous fried chicken thigh is served with a house-made waffle topped with whipped butter and brown sugar butter whip.

The Hall Beet Salad Lunch

$10.00

Our introduction into the fall! Roasted and marinated beets on top of a bed of arugula tossed in a sherry vinaigrette. Garnished with pistachios, goat cheese, pickled shallots, and mint.

Seattle Dog Lunch

$10.00

If you can't resist NW tradition this will set you straight. The Seattle dog is a 1/4 pound beef dog smothered with caramelized onions and cream cheese. Yes, please...

Soup cup Lunch

$5.00

Smashburger Lunch

$10.00+

3oz ground brisket and chuck patty smash grilled on a flat top with onion, house-made pickles, burger sauce, and American cheese. Served with fries. Make it a deluxe with tomato and lettuce or add bacon for an extra charge. This one is famous!

Breakfast Smashpatty

$10.00

Our smashburger is now in breakfast form! 2oz sausage patty, with a hard fried egg, American cheese, grilled onions, and tomato aioli. Served with tots.

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00+

A burrito stuffed with tots, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, scrambled eggs, and your choice of bacon, sausage, or German Leberkase. Served with a side of house salsa.

Buffalo Chicken Salad LUNCH

$10.00

Our Peruvian-spiced, rotisserie chicken tossed in our house buffalo sauce. Tossed with romaine and blue cheese dressing!

Chicken Caesar Salad LUNCH

$10.00

Our Peruvian-spiced, rotisserie chicken is tossed with romaine, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing!

Chicken Caesar WRAP!!

$10.00

Our Peruvian-spiced, rotisserie chicken is wrapped in a flour tortilla with romaine, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing! Served with fries.

Hummus Plate LUNCH

$10.00

Cooler

BTL Import Large Bottle

$20.00

CAN Local 16oz

$4.00

CAN Local 16oz 4-pack

$14.00

CAN Local 12oz

$3.50

CAN Local 12oz 6-pack

$12.00

CAN Cider 12oz

$4.00

CAN Cider 12oz 6-pack

$22.00

BTL The Goat

$25.00

BTL Deck The Hall

$18.00

BTL Dark Star

$20.00

BTL Chocolate Porter

$12.00

BTL Tropic Haze 4-pack

$15.00

BTL Tropic Haze Single

$3.50

BTL Rainer 16oz 6-pack

$12.00

BTL Rainier 16oz Single

$3.00

BTL Stiegl Radler 4-pack

$15.00

BTL Stiegl Radler Single

$4.00

BTL Fremont Lush IPA

$4.00

BTL Crown and Coke 4-pack

$18.00Out of stock

BTL Crown and Coke single

$5.00Out of stock

Huckleberry Lemonade

$18.00

Huckleberry Lemonade

$5.00

BTL Crown Peach 4-pack

$18.00Out of stock

BTL Crown Peach Single

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Mexican Coke (togo)

$5.00Out of stock

BTL Can Regular Coke (togo)

$3.50

Blue Octo Tee

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

XL

$25.00

XXL

$25.00

Mariners Blue T-shirt

Small

$25.00

Medium

$25.00

Large

$25.00

X-Large

$25.00

2X-Large

$25.00

Seahawks Shirt

Size

$25.00+
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markQR Codes
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Let's grab a beer!

Location

203 W Thomas St, Seattle, WA 98119

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

