Queen B Coffee Company

417 Main Street

Ridgefield, CT 06877

COFFEE, TEA & DRINKS MENU

Coffee Drinks

Hot Coffee - Medium/Light Roast

$2.25+

Hot Coffee - Dark Roast

$2.25+

Espresso - Solo

$2.75

Espresso - Doppio

$3.25

Cold Brew

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Latte

$3.50+

Americano

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Black & White Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Red Eye

$3.60+

Black Eye

$4.25+

Macchiato

$3.00+

Cortado - 10oz

$3.50

Honey Bee Cortado

$4.50

Chai Latte

$3.50+

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.50+

Golden Latte

$3.50+

Matcha Latte - Unsweetened

$4.10+

Swamp Water - Matcha,Vanilla,Espresso

$5.50+

Affogato

$7.50

London Fog

$4.10+

Flat White

$2.50+

Pour Over

$4.10+

White Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Espresso Con Panna - 10oz

$3.25

Cafe Au Lait

$3.00+

Pup Cup - FREE

Irish Cream Mocha

$4.50

Honey Pistachio

$4.50

Tea Drinks

Hot Organic Tea

$3.00+

Iced Organic Tea

$4.25+

Hot Chai Tea

$4.25

Iced Chai Tea

$5.25

Arnold Palmer

$5.25+

Pot Of Tea

$6.00

Beverages

Aloha drinks - Vanila

$4.00

Aloha drinks - Chocolate Sea Salt

$4.00

Aloha drinks - Coconut

$4.00

Aloha drinks - Iced Coffee

$4.00

Poland Springs Water - 20 oz

$3.00

Saratoga Springs Water - Sparkling, Cabonated

$3.75

Saratoga Springs Water - Still, Natural

$3.75

Ronnybrook - Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Ronnybrook - Strawberry Yogurt

$4.75

Ronnybrook - Blueberry & Pomegranate Yogurt

$4.75

Ronnybrook - Whole Milk

$2.75

Queen B Orange Juice

$5.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coca-Cola

$3.00

East Coast Kombucha - Lavendar Lemonade

$4.00

East Coast Kombucha - Blueberry Ginger

$4.00

East Coast Kombucha - Hibiscus

$4.00

East Coast Kombucha - Elderberry Ginger

$4.00

East Coast Kombucha - Pomegranate

$4.00

East Coast Kombucha - Ginger

$4.00

Vita-Coco

$4.00

Spindrift Sparkling Water - Lemon

$2.75

Spindrift Sparkling Water - Pineapple

$2.75

Spindrift Sparkling Water - Grapefruit

$2.75

Spindrift Sparkling Water - Lime

$2.75

Pellegrino - Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.50

Dr. Brown's - Cream Soda

$3.50

Dr. Brown's - Black Cherry

$3.50

A'Siciliana - Aranciata - Blood Orange

$4.00

A'Siciliana - Limonata - Lemon

$4.00

Fiji Water - 1.47 Pint

$4.00

RETAIL

Retail

Queen B Coffee Mug - Black

$15.00

Rawkology Necklace - Test

Queen B Tumbler - Black

$20.00

Specialty Mugs

$15.00

French Press

$40.00

Tea Pot - Large Porcelin

$40.00

Tea Pot - Small Glass

$20.00

Tea Pot - Large Glass

$28.00

Specialty Decor - Coffee Quotes - small

$10.00

Specialty Decor - Coffee Quotes - medium

$15.00

Specialty Decor - Coffee Quotes - large

$20.00

Crystal Keychains

$10.00

Crystal Keychains - Engraved

$12.00

Candle - 4oz - Cotton House

$10.00

Candle - 4oz - Midnight Dust

$10.00

Candle - 8oz - Cashmere

$20.00

Candle - 8oz - Sunday Brunch

$20.00

Bees Wax Candles

$8.00

Sister Bees Honey Sticks

$5.00

Sister Bees Lipbalm - Orange Vanilla

$6.00

Sister Bees Lipbalm - Chai Latte

$6.00

Sister Bees Lipbalm - Vanilla Brandy

$6.00

Sister Bees Lipbalm - Cherry Pie

$6.00

Sister Bees Lipbalm - Lavendar Lemonade

$6.00

Sister Bees Lipbalm - Peppermint

$6.00

Silk Road Tea - Earl Grey

$14.00

Silk Road Tea - Peppermint Leaf

$14.00

Silk Road Tea - Spring Green

$14.00

Silk Road Tea - White Peony

$14.00

Silk Road Tea - Chamomile Flowers

$14.00

Lavendar Sage Bundles

$18.00

Sage Bundle

$15.00

Natural Reed Diffuser - Wild Rose - The Lovers

Natural Reed Diffuser - Lemongrass - Fortune

Planting Pops

$9.00

Assorted Honey Sticks

$2.25

Bee Earrings - Silver

$22.00

Bee Earrings - Gold

$22.00

Chakra Tonic - Cucumber

Energy Clearing Kits - Aventurine

$30.00

Energy Clearing Kits - Obsidian

$30.00

Energy Clearing Kits - Amethyst

$30.00

Energy Clearing Kits - Rose Quartz

$30.00

Break Open A Geode

Bee Door Knocker - Large

Bee Door Knocker - Small

Bee Pens

$4.25

Squishable - Queen B

$30.00

Squishable - Hot Chcoclate

$20.00

Squishable - Peppermint Latte

$20.00

Cards

$6.00

Seed Cards

$15.00

Queen B T-shirts

$20.00

Angel, 4-Leaf Clover, Buddha Touchstone

$7.00

Drink Coozie

$5.00

Retail Coffee

Light Roast

$20.00

Dark Roast

$20.00

FOOD MENU

Sandwiches & Wraps

Bonjour Delish-Prosciutto sandwich

$9.25

Toasted Sourdough, prosciutto, Brie, Caramelized onions, Dijon, Arugula

PMT(pesto, mozzarella, tomato) sandwich

$8.00

Toasted Focaccia, Tomato, Mozzarella, Pesto, Balsamic reduction, extra virgin olive oil

BLT

$7.00

Crispy bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Aioli toasted white or sourdough bread.

Ham It Up-Ham and provolone

$7.75

Rye or white bread, Ham, Provolone, Dijon, Garlic aioli

Chicken salad on Thumb Bread

$8.50

Chicken, mayo, cranberries, walnuts, Lemon juice, honey, garlic paste, salt and pepper, celery, apple.

Breakfast sandwich

$7.50

Toasted Portuguese roll with butter, 2 fried eggs (over medium, salt pepper), bacon, cheddar cheese.

Avocado toast

$8.00

Avocado, toasted sourdough, salt pepper turmeric, garlic aioli

Grilled cheese

$5.50

Toasted sourdough (or bread of choice), cheddar cheese

Turkey club

$8.50

White bread, Slice turkey, Crispy bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic aioli

Big Boy

$9.50

Fried chicken sandwich: Fried chicken (buttermilk, tabasco, seasoning), apple butter, onion straws, cheddar cheese

Skinny Mini

$9.00

Fried chicken, pickle aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, aioli

Bagel

$3.00

Cream cheese bagel

$5.00

Bagel with butter

$3.50

Add Egg

$2.00

Add Tomato

$1.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Apples

$2.00

Quiche

$5.50

Salads

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Queen B Salad

$14.00

Ceasar Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$10.00

Additional dressing

$0.50

Add Chicken Grilled

$4.00

Add Chicken Fried

$4.00

Add Egg

$2.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Chicken Salad - Container

$6.00

Soups

Hearty chicken soup - cup

$6.00

Hearty chicken soup - quart

Bakery & Snacks

Homemade Crumb Cake

$4.00

Red Velvet Crumb Cake

$4.00

Blueberry Muffin

$3.50

Corn Muffin

$3.50

Choc. Chip Cookie

$4.00

Bee-scuit

$2.00

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$3.00

Black & White Cookie

$5.00

Red Velvet Cookie

$2.50

Brownie - GF

$4.00

Lemon Cake

$4.00

Granola

$6.00

Chocolate Croissants

$4.00

Croissant

$3.50

Carrot Cake

$10.00

CheeseCake

$10.00

Tea Cakes (Has Walnuts)

$1.75

2 Crows Cookie

$7.00

Cinnamin Scone

$3.50

Molly Maguire's Irish Soda Bread

$6.00

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Potato Chip

Ronnybrook Yogurt

$3.75

Yogurt Parfait

$5.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

417 Main Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

