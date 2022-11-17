Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Queen City Bites & Crafts

236 Reviews

$

135 Brevard Ct

CHARLOTTE, NC 28202

Popular Items

QCBC Burger

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

$2.00
Diet Coke

$2.00

$2.00
Sprite

$2.00

$2.00
Ginger Ale

$2.00

$2.00
Ginger Beer

$3.00

$3.00

Appetizers

Buffalo Kettle Chips

$10.00

House-made kettle chips topped with blue cheese dressing & buffalo sauce.

Poutine

Poutine

$11.00

Covered in brown gravy & real Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds.

Small Crispy French Fries (V)

$5.00

Seasoned with salt & pepper.

$5.00

Seasoned with salt & pepper.

Large Crispy French Fries (V)

$9.00

Seasoned with salt & pepper.

$9.00

Seasoned with salt & pepper.

Chili Nachos

Chili Nachos

$12.00

Veggie chili, cheddar, tomatoes, onions, sour cream, salsa with side of jalapeños.

Black Bean Quesadilla (V)

Black Bean Quesadilla (V)

$13.00

Mushrooms, onions, peppers, jack & cheddar with side of sour cream, salsa & jalapeños.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$14.00

MUSHROOMS, ONIONS, PEPPERS, JACK & CHEDDAR WITH SIDE OF SOUR CREAM, SALSA & JALAPEÑOS.

Fried Pickles (V)

Fried Pickles (V)

$12.00

DILL PICKLE CHIPS BREADED & SERVED WITH RANCH & SRIRACHA RANCH. (V)

Pimento Fries (V)

Pimento Fries (V)

$11.00

COVERED IN MELTED HOUSE-MADE PIMENTO CHEESE.

Mozzarella Sticks (V)

Mozzarella Sticks (V)

$9.00

SERVED WITH HOUSE-MADE MARINARA.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$12.00

COVERED IN RED CHILI & CHEDDAR.

Salads

House-made dressings: (GF) ranch, sriracha ranch, blue cheese, honey mustard, balsamic vinaigrette, lemon vinaigrette. Add grilled chicken or grilled shaved steak. $3
Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$14.00

MIXED GREENS WITH GRILLED SHAVED STEAK, ONIONS, PEPPERS, TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, JACK CHEESE, AVOCADO.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$11.00

MIXED GREENS WITH TOMATOES, HARD-BOILED EGG, BACON, AVOCADO, BLUE CHEESE CRUMBLES.

Small House Salad (V)

Small House Salad (V)

$6.00

MIXED GREENS WITH TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, ONIONS, CHEDDAR.

Large House Salad (V)

Large House Salad (V)

$10.00

MIXED GREENS WITH TOMATOES, CUCUMBERS, ONIONS, CHEDDAR.

Entrees

Served with Kale Slaw, Kettle Chips, or Fries. Substitute the Impossible Burger (V) for no extra charge.
QCBC Burger

QCBC Burger

$13.00

CHEDDAR, MAYO, MUSTARD, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION.

Chipotle Jalapeno Burger

Chipotle Jalapeno Burger

$15.00

GRILLED ONIONS & JALAPENOS, CHEDDAR, CHIPOTLE MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

GRILLED ONIONS & MUSHROOMS, SWISS, SPICY MUSTARD.

Pimento Cheese & Bacon Burger

Pimento Cheese & Bacon Burger

$14.00

HOUSE-MADE PIMENTO CHEESE, BACON, MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION.

Kickstarter Burger

Kickstarter Burger

$16.00

FRIED EGG, BACON, CHEDDAR, CHIPOTLE MAYO.

Carolina Burger

Carolina Burger

$14.00

RED CHILI, ONIONS, MUSTARD, SLAW.

Black Bean Burger (V)

Black Bean Burger (V)

$14.00

HOUSE-MADE BLACK BEAN PATTY WITH SWISS, AVOCADO, CHIPOTLE MAYO, LETTUCE, TOMATO.

Impossible Mediterranean Burger (V)

Impossible Mediterranean Burger (V)

$14.00

GRILLED IMPOSSIBLE BURGER, HOUSE-MADE TZATZIKI SAUCE, CUCUMBERS, LETTUCE, TOMATOES, ONIONS.

Philly

Philly

$15.00

Grilled shaved steak or chicken with onions & provolone.

Grilled Chicken Parm Sandwich

$12.00

Provolone & house-made marinara.

$12.00

Provolone & house-made marinara.

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Grilled Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Buffalo sauce, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, & tomato.

Grilled BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

BBQ sauce, pickles, & slaw.

$12.00

BBQ sauce, pickles, & slaw.

Chili

Traditional Red Chili

Traditional Red Chili

$10.00

TOPPED WITH ONIONS, JALAPEÑOS, CHESSE, SOUR CREAM.

White Chicken Chili (GF)

White Chicken Chili (GF)

$10.00

TOPPED WITH ONIONS, JALAPEÑOS, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM.

Sara's Vegetarian Chili (V) (GF)

Sara's Vegetarian Chili (V) (GF)

$10.00

TOPPED WITH ONIONS, JALAPEÑOS, CHEESE, SOUR CREAM.

Dogs

New York Dog

New York Dog

$5.00

ALL-BEEF FRANK TOPPED WITH SPICY MUSTARD & SAUERKRAUT.

Chili Cheeser

Chili Cheeser

$6.00

ALL-BEEF FRANK TOPPED WITH TRADITIONAL RED CHILI, ONION, MUSTARD, CHEDDAR.

Carolina Chili Dog

Carolina Chili Dog

$6.00

ALL-BEEF FRANK TOPPED WITH RED CHILI, ONION, MUSTARD, SLAW.

Amber Beer Brat

Amber Beer Brat

$8.00

TOPPED WITH SPICY MUSTARD & SAUERKRAUT.

Plain Hot Dog

$3.50

$3.50

Sides

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese Crumbles

$0.75

Side of Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.75

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Side of Chipotle Mayo

$0.75

Side of Kettle Chips

$3.00

Side of Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side of Gravy

$0.75

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.75

Side of Grilled Jalapeños

$0.75

Side of Fresh Jalapeños

$0.75

Side of Lemon Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side of Marinara

$0.75

Side of Mayo

$0.75

Side of Spicy Mustard

$0.75

Side of Yellow Mustard

$0.75

Side of Pickles

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side of Salsa

$0.75

Side of Sauerkraut

$0.75

Side of Sour Cream

$0.75

Side of Sriracha Ranch

$0.75

Side of Tzatziki

$0.75
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markSports
check markTrendy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Breakfast*Lunch*Happy Hour*Dinner*Dessert*Craft Beer*Cocktails*Wine*Sports*Music*Fun!

Location

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE, NC 28202

Directions

Gallery
Queen City Bites & Crafts image
Queen City Bites & Crafts image
Queen City Bites & Crafts image

