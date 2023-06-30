Restaurant header imageView gallery

Queen City Soul Kitchen - 14MM

14 Mill Market

Nixa, MO 65804

DayMenu

Mac

$5.00

Everyone makes mac and cheese! However, we use five different cheeses, evaporated milk for a thick and tasty blend, and a few other secrets). It will remind you of all those family reunions!

Collards

$5.00

Green Beans

$5.00

Kiddie Mac

$3.00

3 sides

$12.00

Wing/Mac Combo

$9.00

FRIED CHICKEN WING (1)

$3.00

THREE whole wings tossed in our spice mixture, deep fried and topped with Queen City’s special seasoning! Southern inspired … and never disappoints.

4 Wings

$9.00

6 Wings

$11.00

8 Wings

$15.00

Fountain Drink

$2.50

Dessert

$5.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

14 Mill Market, Nixa, MO 65804

